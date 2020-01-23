Energy Transfer Partners: Still Undervalued Even During A Clean Energy Transition

Since the future transition to clean energies remains uncertain, this analysis provides what I believe to be a middle of the road scenario and accompanying valuation.

Introduction

Arguably one of the most significant risks to Energy Transfer Partners (ET) stems from the fight against climate change and as a result the possibility of materially lower future hydrocarbon production. Due to the rather unpredictable nature of future government regulations as well as technological breakthroughs, the exact timeline in which the world stops consuming vast quantities of hydrocarbons remains unknown. Nevertheless, this does not mean the risk cannot still be estimated, and thus this article provides my possible middle-of-the-road scenario with an accompanying valuation.

Valuation Assumptions

The general assumption was that their strategy of maintaining an adequately strong financial position continues being successful and thus they avoid either raising equity or reducing their future distributions. Although their current financial position is certainly not perfect, there are few reasons to believe that this assumption is unrealistic, especially given their very strong distribution coverage of 1.98 for the first nine months of 2019 and their investment grade credit rating.

The three more specific assumptions relate to their future financial performance and distribution policy. First it was assumed that their maintenance capital expenditure remains the same proportion in the future and thus their distributable cash flow should grow in line with their adjusted EBITDA. Whereas the second assumption was that their cash return on invested capital for future growth capital expenditure, known simply as CROIC, will remain at its average since 2015 at 11.01%. It can be seen in the graph included below that in the last two years their CROIC was notably higher at 12.37% and 13.94% and thus using this average should provide a realistically conservative assumption that expects their future returns will be lower than their current historical returns.

The third assumption relates to their distribution policy and assumes that management will want to realign their distribution coverage to their long-term expected coverage, which has recently been stated as between 1.7 to 1.9. During the first nine months of 2019 their coverage ratio was materially higher at an impressive 1.98, and thus it was assumed that given their stable financial position they will wish to realign this to the middle point of 1.8 in the short-term.

Valuation Scenario

The overarching valuation scenario was based around the notion that hydrocarbon production and consumption in North America reaches its all-time peak quite soon in 2025, driven by a push towards clean energy in an attempt to avert climate change. The graph included below summaries the main aspects of the valuation scenario.

Stage One – Slower Underlying Growth & Rapid Distribution Realignment (2020 to 2025)

The first stage foresees their underlying EBITDA growth slowing rapidly from its forecast rate of 15.67% in 2019 to only 3.70%, 3.57%, 3.45%, 3.33%, 3.23% and 3.12% for the next six consecutive years. Considering their recent history this should prove to be quite a conservative forecast and thus provides a margin of safety. Their future EBITDA growth was estimated by combining their forecast growth capital expenditure for 2020 of $3.7b with their aforementioned CROIC of 11.01%. This scenario foresees this level of growth capital expenditure being broadly maintained through until the end of 2025.

Stage Two – Stagnated Underlying Growth & Further Distribution Realignment (2026 to 2031)

When entering the second stage it has become apparent that the life of hydrocarbons has reached their all-time peak and thus they begin ceasing all new growth projects and focus on returning even more capital to their unitholders. Following this decision their distribution coverage is reduced to only 1.25, which still allows spare capital to meet non-equity obligations, thus sending their distributions a staggering 44% higher. After the subsequent 5 years has passed they once again lower their distribution coverage slightly further to only 1.125 and thus provide their unitholders with one last distribution increase of 11.11%.

Stage Three - Fading Into Obscurity (2032+)

Once the third stage is entered they are beginning to notice that their earnings are coming under increased pressure as the toll of increased clean energy usage negatively impacts hydrocarbon production and consumption. Despite this gloomy period of time, their earnings do not completely fall off a cliff and thus they are able to maintain their distributions until the end of the decade.

Even though it is quite possible that they will not fade into obscurity nor fail to diversify their earnings before this point in time, the purpose of this valuation scenario is to recognize the potential risk posed from the transition away from hydrocarbons.

Valuation Technique

The primary valuation scenario used a standard discounted dividend model, which naturally works in the exact same manner for distributions from a Master Limited Partnership. Their cost of equity was estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model and whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 10.39% with the following inputs, a risk free rate of 1.83% (10 Year U.S. Treasury), a 60 month Beta of 1.51 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%.

When presenting the results I have also included two additional valuation considerations to provide further insights, context and general interest. The first is simply a nominal valuation that focuses on the aggregated nominal value of their estimated future distributions during the previously discussed time period. The second valuation consideration discounts these same estimated future distributions by estimated inflation to account for the loss of monetary value across time, which was assumed to average 2.50%.

Valuation Results

The primary valuation returned a result of $16.38, which is 20.80% higher than their current unit price of $13.56 as of the time of writing. Turning to the two additional valuation considerations, the nominal valuation returned a result of $44.52 whereas the inflation adjusted valuation returned a result of $33.74, which are 228.32% and 148.82% higher respectively than their current unit price as of the time of writing. All three of these valuations indicate that regardless of how an investor views the future value of their distributions, there is still desirable upside potential even during a transition towards clean energy.

It is important to remember that despite seeing high levels of distribution growth, this scenario only assumes a maximum of EBITDA growth of 22.17% when comparing 2026 to 2019. The majority of the distribution growth stems from their high coverage ratio, which could naturally be reduced greatly if there were few value accretive projects remaining. Arguably the most significant risk in this scenario stems from management not recognizing when the proverbial party is over and thus continuing to pursue projects that will ultimately prove to be uneconomical.

Conclusion

The rate that the world continues moving away from hydrocarbons will continue remaining a mystery for a number of years, as government policies and economic conditions play out. Even if peak production and consumption in North American is reached within only a few years, there still appears to be upside potential for their unitholders providing management continues making economically prudent capital allocation decisions.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Energy Transfer Partners’ January 2020 Investor Presentation and SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.