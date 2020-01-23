Caesars: Post Merger Challenges And Opportunities Pose A Big Bet In The U.S. Casino Space

The new company will have the widest national sports betting footprint to begin and build it as the pace of legalization quickens.

The merged asset base will contain 60 properties in 16 states, making the new CZR the biggest player in the US space.

As the closing date for the Caesars/ERI merger nears, it's time to look at what may lie ahead for investors in the emerging company.

“How do you make money? Spin offs, split-ups, liquidations, mergers and acquisitions….” Mario Gabelli

From the above quote it would appear that Messers Gabelli and Icahn read from the same playbook regarding the imminently closing $17.3B merger deal of late last year between Eldorado Resorts, Inc.(NASDAQ:ERI) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). Both these guys nailed it in our view because if you appraise the logic, it made great sense.

Caesars had great assets but had become too bureaucratic, sunken in debt with an uncertain vision going forward. The result: A stock price below the valuation of its assets.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, it revealed how Icahn saw things other investors saw in floundering Caesars with one difference: He acted on it, putting his money where his mouth was and igniting a process that resulted in the deal. His savvy partner was: ERI CEO Tom Reeg, who has helmed ERI from its northern Nevada regional origins to the national giant it will become post merger.

Both stocks have been trading briskly since the announcement with CZR up a buck or so above the merger price of $12.75 a share. ERI in the past year has moved from $43.33 to a price at writing of $60.60. (Note: Our earliest post on ERI way back in 2017 was a strong buy at ~$14. Our rationale: Tom Reeg had a clear-headed, highly-focused take on where the US regional gaming market was heading. As it turned out, he was likewise a reader of the Gabelli/Icahn playbook).

Data by YCharts

During this interregnum we can begin to puzzle out what the post merger strategy could be and by it, give actionable guidance we can share with SA readers about the prospects for the stock once it officially begins to trade as the new Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Beyond the few sell-offs of marginal properties announced to date and the cheerleading of Icahn, we have little to go on other than the track record of Reeg himself and what appears to make most sense.

(Above: Thomas Reeg of ERI and Carl Icahn combined the vision and the money that resulted in the merger. Both will continue central to the success of the new Caesars Entertainment Corp.)

Hard and immediate focus: Deleveraging the balance sheet

Debt: The combined present debt of both companies is around $12B. Add the $17.3B cost of the buy and however it may be refinanced, net exchanged and integrated, it will remain one vast ocean of red ink with which the successor company will need to deal with promptly to encourage investors. We think it will. Selling down the zircons. Realistically, the history of the sale and changes of ownership in casinos is a clear case of one man’s zircon becoming another man’s diamond. Just ask Carl Icahn about the Vegas Stratosphere, strip Fontainebleau project and Tropicana deals where he reputedly walked away clean with over $3.5B in profit for his trouble. Yet, taken apart, the Tropicana in AC, under his guy’s management produced solid results in a very tough market. Icahn was right. Ask me about the rough and tumble of AC market share wars. I lived it for 30 years. But smart management can make a difference.

Reeg has already begun the process of shedding marginal properties either by outright sale or spinning them off to Caesars' VICI Properties Inc. (OTC:VICI) REIT. We expect to see lots more of this going forward. The aim clear as a mountain stream: Cut down massive debt.

Some properties will be easier to sell than others with local operators eager to lay their hands on decently established properties at the very least fair market prices. It is unlikely we will see fire sales - unless that is, if you look at some of the biggies in the portfolio that seem begging to say goodbye to its new parent.

We cite Bally’s/Wild West Atlantic City as a prime example in a key, though choppy market. The quest, to fetch a sale price entirely based on its pure asset/realty value. And that CZR has done in the sale of the property realty to VICI. The outlook for AC remains cloudy though reaching something of a stable gaming base of around 50% down from its 2006 high of $5.2B.

Jim Allen, CEO of the AC Hard Rock (previous Taj Mahal where we both worked in the 1990s), has invested $500m of the Seminole Tribe owners money to transform the property into a sparkling jewel on the boardwalk. He has also taken local government to task for not being responsive enough in their efforts at civic improvement to back up the casinos which have elected to fight it out. He’s right. AC is asleep at the switch. What else is new? Yet scaled to its best prospects, Bally’s is viable and therefore still having numbers that make sense for VICI.

Taken simply is this: Albeit shrunken, the AC market can still produce enough visitation and revenue, ably now augmented by a brisk sports betting stream, for Bally’s to make rent payments to VICI. It is still a licensed property in a gaming market not likely to see much more cannibalization beyond what has already drained half its revenue.

We think that paradigm CZR to VICI will form the core strategy for the new CZR to offload marginal properties, unlikely to suffer cannibalization. Furthermore, their ability to meet triple net lease obligations to VICI under most foreseeable circumstances seems sound. In brief, therefore, we see the new CZR using VICI as its principal piggy bank in large scale debt reduction.

Cost savings

Prior to the deal, both Icahn and Reeg called for CZR management to find $500m in cost savings as a prerequisite for serious merger talks. Teams at the company swung into action and were able to find the savings and present a reasonable case as to how they could be implemented.

Key areas were: shrinking corporate staffing and expenses. CZR maintained a huge top side bureaucracy that arrogated many functions from the property level. Our sources inside many properties confirmed that the appointment of new CEO in Anthony Rodio set in motion a decentralization, returning many marketing and operational decision-making to property executives. The often clumsy marketing structures both on property and in the operations of the Total Rewards program were trimmed down. (Rodio will probably depart a winner).

A comprehensive position-by-position analysis resulting in personnel redundancies and elimination of duplicative functions process was put in place. Overall, market costs were slashed, casino operations functions sharpened and tighter controls on capex delineated. We do expect the new CZR to achieve the $500m in savings within the first two years of its control.

Overseas operations: Waving bye bye to global ambition

CZR owns or operates casinos in the UK, Egypt and has also committed to a $775M investment in developing its Asian footprint with a partnership in South Korea. It had announced in late 2017 that it had every expectation of forming a partnership and bidding for one of Japan’s 3 casino licenses to be issued sometime late this year or early 2021.

Statements by Reeg and other members of what will be the new management, indicate that most if not all of CZR global goals will be either back-burnered or outright cancelled. The new CZR will be the largest casino operator in the US after the merger. It will be part of what is now around a 24 state footprint part of the US total commercial casino market, which generates ~$42B in annual revenues. We can’t yet project what the merged company revenue base will take because we don’t know what if any current properties will be sold outright rather than spun off to VICI. But CZR will clearly disappear outside of the US market.

Sports Betting

A week before Super Bowl LIV we are already getting reports of strong early betting patterns. The American Gaming Association estimated last year that $6B was illegally wagered on the game. It was an -8% decline from the prior year. Our sources in sports books at casinos in Las Vegas as well as free standing operators attributed the drop to fan fatigue with the appearance of the usual suspect representing the AFC: The New England Patriots.

This year they expect far better numbers. Both the KC Chiefs and the San Francisco ‘49ers are evenly matched and both young quarterbacks are seen as generational field generals.

This will be the first year when 13 now legal states will be taking bets on the game. From the inception of the US Court decision in 2018 that opened the legalization floodgates, state officials have reported from 12 states. Since June of 2018, through December of 2019, they have generated over $15.7B in handle, holding 7.1% or $1.1B. Of that total, Nevada, New Jersey, Indiana and Pennsylvania alone produced ~90% of the total handle.

The CZR/ERI footprint states of Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Indiana and Pennsylvania had more properties booking bets both live on casino properties as well as the dominant online sector. The successor company will inherit partnership deals with established live sports book and online betting operators for their casinos where sports betting has been legalized. In addition to revenue-sharing deals, ERI will receive equity in the US traded entity of giant William Hill.

We are now estimating that the legal Super Bowl handle this year could reach $2B. There is no accurate way of forecasting hold given the odds which at writing are close to pick ‘em. But the accretive revenue built off a huge increase in cross over casinos revenue as well as non-gaming streams from rooms, food and beverage and entertainment should produce a bump in 1Q20 revenues for the new CZR. And bear in mind, the national madness of the Final Four NCAA tournament is bringing up the rear of 1Q20 performance as well.

Beyond that the new company will have the widest footprint in legal sports gaming of any casino operator in the US bar none as more and more states legalize. Another five states are nearing legalization. By 2025, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is looking for 25 total states where sports betting will be legal. Getting a strong share of this revenue stream despite the low hold on pure bets alone augurs well for CZR’s expected 60 property profile.

Conclusion of opportunities

(Above: Caesars Palace, the iconic money machine that draws Total Rewards customers from all over the country).

With a national network of some 60 properties crown-jeweled with Caesars Palace, economy of scale will kick in on many functions, improving margins. The sunk cost of the $500m CZR has already spent on renovating thousands of its rooms in its Las Vegas property portfolio will continue to produce increases in RevPAR falling to the bottom line. A tighter, closer to the customer management focus for which ERI management has become respected will infuse itself into the CZR culture. This will likewise result in improved operating margins, and better productivity from the Total Rewards program.

We believe Reeg (who will become new CEO) will spur an increase in EBITDA and earnings and the infusion of the overall customer-centric culture of ERI. He will work to provide the basis for us to believe investors would be well advised to include the new CZR in their consumer discretionary portfolio as one of the must-own entities in the US gaming market.

It is too early to reasonably project a debut price in our view as this kind of conjecture is based on what we don’t yet know about the ultimate deleveraging, the comparative performances of pre and post merger properties against projections. Our bet is on the asset base, the Total Rewards machine, a much more focused management style and improved cost basis. We recommend the new CZR as a buy post merger and will post on the valuations once we have a firmer grasp on the numbers.

Challenges

One of the predictable challenges in all mergers is management culture clash. And the cultures between these two companies are indeed separated by decades of mixed signals if taken whole. CZR became overdependent on customer cycling by use of Salesforce type techniques.

ERI tradition is to deploy comprehensive casino floor coverage for quick, friendly and efficient customer service as job #1. CZR became ever more dependent on host desk centrals which oddly resulted in the general disappearance of floor hosting.

Customers needing help trained to go to the host desk make their inquiries and await a response. Traditionally, coverage on the casino floor involves roving hosts and slot attendants in and out of the aisles, greeting patrons, chatting them up, executing requests, handling complaints. ERI’s floor coverage leaned more to this tradition and will continue to spread. But it is inside the ranks of middle management where problems of culture fester in mergers. And it is here that crossed signals, morale and career ambitions co-mingle and clash with new edicts.

Good people can get lost or leave. Among all the challenges facing the new CZR we see marketing culture as most crucial for successor management to deal with. I have seen it literally destroy companies before the changes came that would have brought improved earnings performance. I believe Reeg and his key associates will be up to the task but frankly I don’t think it will be easy.

I can refer to my own experience during my CZR tenure in the mid- to late 1980s when internal politics emanating from opposing points of view at the mid to lower management level had a debilitating impact on operations. It took us a good two years to untangle with many opportunities and good people lost in the process.

The takeaway

Knowing (and having trained) many people in the ranks of today’s CZR and observed over many years the progress of ERI from a Reno-based family business to the national giant, I believe that an investment in the new company makes a great deal of sense for two kinds of portfolios. One, an across-the-board significant holding that includes stocks in US regionals, Las Vegas and Asia. Two, a broad-based consumer discretionary portfolio that does not now have any gaming stocks. I believe a 5% allocation to CZR in that kind of portfolio going forward will make for a potentially excellent return over the next several years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.