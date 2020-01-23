Independent Bank's Earnings To Continue To Grow

Fourth quarter earnings of Independent Bank Corp (INDB), parent of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island based Rockland Trust, were mostly in line with expectations, with only provisions charge giving a slight negative surprise. Going forward, earnings are expected to continue to increase on the back of continued loan growth. Slight decline in expected non-interest expense and provisions charge is also expected to support bottom-line growth. The estimated target price shows potential for double digit price upside; hence, I'm adopting a bullish rating on the stock.

Loan Growth to Support Net Interest Income

INDB's loan growth is expected to continue in 2020 partly on the back of resilience in the local economy. Massachusetts' leading index was reported at 1.02 for November 2019, which indicates that the state's economy will continue to expand in the coming couple of quarters. The state's unemployment rate was also recorded at a very low level of 2.9% for November 2019. This apparent strength in the economy bodes well for credit appetite in INDB's main operating region.

In addition to economic factors, INDB's loan portfolio is expected to receive support from the management's expansionary efforts as well. The company is expanding in the Worcester market and has also opened a new branch in downtown Boston. Moreover, the management mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call that their approved commercial pipeline was at a high level of $261 million as of December 31, 2019. The management appeared to be positive over the volume of new loans closing in 2020. All of these factors are expected to drive loan portfolio expansion this year.

However, some pressure on loan growth is expected from payoff activity, especially in the acquired Blue Hills portfolio, as mentioned in the conference call. Consequently, I'm expecting INDB's loan book to continue to grow in 2020 but at a lower rate than the historical trend. I'm expecting the company's net loans to increase by 2% this year to $9.0 billion. My expectation is inline with management's guidance, as they noted in the conference call that they expected loan growth to be in the low single digit range.

The table below shows my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items. Growth of deposits, borrowings, and securities and other earning assets, are expected to be consistent with loan growth.

The positive effect of loan growth is expected to be partly offset by a lower average net interest margin, NIM, in 2020 compared to 2019. The average for the year is likely to be lower because of the sharp contraction in NIM in the latter half of 2019 following the three Fed rate cuts. NIM is expected to change little in 2020 compared to the last quarter of 2019 because of the anticipated stability in interest rates. Average yield is likely to slip slightly due to turnover in the portfolio, and is expected to be negated by a fall in cost of funds. As mentioned in the conference call, the management plans on shifting balances from maturing time deposits to core deposits, which will help reduce funding cost this year.

I'm expecting average NIM in 2020 to be around 25bps below the average for 2019, as shown in the following table. My expectation is more pessimistic than management's guidance of a reduction in NIM of 15 to 20bps.

Provisions Charge to Remain Subdued After Surge in 4Q

While most of INDB's fourth quarter results were inline with my expectations, provisions charge negatively surprised me. The company posted provisions charge of $4 million in the last quarter as opposed to zero charge in the third quarter. Nevertheless, the increase in provisions charge is not disconcerting because the surge was attributable to timing of the business combination, and not a worsening of credit quality. Going forward, I'm expecting net charge-offs to remain subdued.

The management mentioned in the conference call that the new accounting standard for credit losses, titled Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL, is not likely to have a material day-one impact on allowances for loan losses. Hence, I have not assumed any initial surge in allowances under CECL implementation. Moreover, I'm expecting the amount of provisions charge reported under CECL to be similar to that reported under the old incurred-loss model. Therefore, I'm not expecting any material impact of CECL adoption on provisions charge and consequently net income.

Expenses to Rise Slightly on Adjusted Basis

INDB's non-interest expense is expected to trend downwards due to the absence of merger related expenses this year. Adjusted for one-off items, however, non-interest expense is expected to rise slightly due to continued investment in digital capabilities, internal infrastructure and new market expansion. The efforts to expand business include setting up new branches in Worcester and investing in Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. Meanwhile, FDIC assessment expense is expected to be negligible in the first half of 2020 because at the end of 2019 the company had $1.2 million in credits available to be offset against future quarterly FDIC assessments, assuming the fund reserve level stayed stable. Overall, I'm expecting INDB's expenses to decrease by 0.8% year over year in 2020 on an unadjusted basis. On an adjusted basis my estimate is more or less inline with management's guidance of low to mid single digit growth rate.

Earnings Expected to Increase by 2.8%

INDB's earnings are expected to increase by 2.8% in 2020 mostly on the back of loan growth, and slight decline in provisions charge and non-interest expense. On the other hand, earnings growth is expected to be slightly pressured by non-interest income. INDB's non-interest income is expected to be slightly down in 2020 because interchange income is likely to decrease under the Durbin Amendment, as mentioned in the conference call. Overall, I'm expecting INDB's earnings to increase by 2.8% year over year to $5.17 per share, as shown below.

Based on the prospects of earnings increase I'm expecting INDB to raise quarterly dividends to $0.50 per share from the current level of $0.44, depicting growth of 13.6%. The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Adopting Bullish Rating

I'm using the historical price to book value multiple, P/B, to value INDB. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.61 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying the forecast book value per share of $55.2 with the average P/B multiple gives a December 2020 target price of $88.9. This target price implies a price upside of 11% from INDB's January 17 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Based on the double digit price upside I'm adopting a bullish rating on INDB. The potential price upside and estimated dividend yield combine to give total expected return of 13.5%; hence, I believe INDB is a feasible investment at the current market price of around $80.1.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.