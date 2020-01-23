Dunkin': Take Profits Into Earnings

With an elevated valuation and modest growth outlook, Dunkin' looks risky to own, and I think investors can buy it lower in the coming months.

I’ve been both bullish and bearish on Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) at different times in the past, mostly depending upon the valuation. More recently, I was neutral as I saw the valuation as pricing in too much growth. That was four months ago and the share price did fall significantly following my valuation call, but shares have since rallied hard thus far in 2020, sending them back to nearly $80. I feel good about the company’s ability to continue growing at a reasonable rate for a long time given store growth potential, menu innovation, and share repurchases. However, I once again think we’re too close to full value heading into earnings, and I’m cautious on Dunkin’.

Sustained, if not spectacular, growth

Dunkin’ has done a terrific job of carving a niche globally in breakfast and other parts of the day over the past few years. The company has focused on building its significant beverage menu with all sorts of coffee and non-coffee offerings that allow it to compete in all the dayparts, not just morning. In addition, it has recently added significant food innovations, such as plant-based meat products. Dunkin’s focus on innovation hasn’t wavered despite its success, and I think we’ll see growth for a long time to come.

Below, we can see the company’s revenue growth for the past five years to get a better idea of the magnitude of the gains Dunkin’ has seen. Note that the chart below is in millions of dollars, and that the company reissued revenue from 2016 to 2018 due to revenue recognition guidance changing. This occurred for countless businesses and did not represent actual gains in the top line; it was just for accounting purposes.

Source: TIKR.com

Ignoring the 50%+ spike in reported revenue for 2016 – which was low-single-digits without the revenue recognition gain – Dunkin’ has been in the sub-5% revenue growth area for years. Fiscal 2015 showed a slightly better top line increase at 8%, but over time, 3% to 4% seems to be about what we can expect from Dunkin’.

The company’s store base is already absolutely massive with more than 13,000 Dunkin’ stores and more than 8,000 Baskin Robbins stores, so top line growth from new stores will be moderate to say the least. Dunkin’ continues to open hundreds of new stores annually so it isn’t like there is no top line gain from new points of distribution, but with over 20,000 points existing today, that isn’t likely to be significant on a percentage basis.

Same-store sales have moved higher in recent quarters, which is certainly helping to fuel top line gains. In the most recent quarter, the company saw Dunkin’ US produce a 1.5% same-store sales gain, while BR US was up 3.6%. The international business is performing much better in terms of same-store sales, but is far less important in terms of the revenue produced. Dunkin’ is a US-centric story despite its sizable international expansion in recent years.

Source: TIKR.com

Analysts see Dunkin’ producing 3% to 4% revenue growth annually for the foreseeable future, and I certainly see the logic in this assessment. I see revenue growth accruing at 1% to 2% annually from new stores, while the balance will come from same-store sales gains. Given this, I think there is a bit of upside potential to the 4% to 5% area when building in the same-store sales drivers of plant-based meat products, new beverages such as heavier concentration on the espresso platform, etc.

Dunkin’ hasn’t just been terrific at seeing ever-higher revenue over time, but with margins as well. The company’s 100% franchised model means capex is very light and margins are high as Dunkin’ collects royalty and other revenue from licensees. Below, we can see that in action with the company’s gross margins, SG&A costs, and operating margins. Keep in mind 2016 is when the revenue recognition restating caused margins to fall commensurate with new revenue recognition guidelines, and didn’t represent a fundamental shift in the company’s profitability.

Source: TIKR.com

Interestingly, Dunkin’s margins haven’t moved for years as the company’s operating margins remain around 30%. That’s obviously very high, and much higher than a restaurant chain that owns its stores could possibly hope to achieve. However, that is because of the franchised model that sees very high margin revenue come in, rather than including food and labor costs associated with actually running a restaurant. Dunkin’s high margins are certainly attractive, but haven’t moved in quite some time, so I don’t feel comfortable assuming margin expansion is coming in any meaningful quantity. That means the outlook for earnings growth must be crimped due to a lack of margin expansion.

The third and final source of EPS growth outside of revenue and margins is share repurchases. Below, we have the company’s weighted average share count for each of the past five years in millions.

Source: TIKR.com

Dunkin’ has spent fairly heavily in recent years to shrink the float, and it has worked. The weighted average diluted share count was 85 million for 2018, down from 107 million in 2014. As of the end of Q3, the share count was down to 82.8 million, so Dunkin’ continues to steadily chip away at the float. Dunkin’s irregular share repurchases make it a bit difficult to forecast annual gains for EPS, but over time, I feel good assuming ~5% annual reductions in the float. Keep in mind that as Dunkin’s valuation remains stretched, the company may feel less inclined to buy stock, and even if it does, its dollars won’t go as far with a higher share price.

Another note of caution

I’m more cautious on Dunkin’s growth now than I have been, due to the reasons stated above, but a relatively new development is the company’s soaring debt. Below, we can see in millions of dollars the company’s net debt and interest expense for the past five years.

Source: TIKR.com

Net debt has risen by about a billion dollars since the end of 2014, although Q3 2019 showed about equal levels of debt to the prior year. Still, interest expense is ~$130 million annually, so this is significant money, particularly when put into the context of operating earnings.

Below, we can see that Dunkin’s interest expense has risen much more quickly than operating earnings, with the depiction of EBITDA – Capex over Interest Expense.

Source: TIKR.com

This ratio, which shows how well a company’s operating earnings minus capex cover interest expense, has declined significantly in recent years. Dunkin’ certainly isn’t near the point of struggling to service its debt by any means, but interest expense comes out of earnings, so this buildup of debt has taken its toll on earnings growth. This is something for shareholders to keep an eye on in the future as Dunkin’s capital structure has changed rather materially in the recent past, particularly if it starts to borrow even more.

Valuation is too steep to buy

Given all of this, I think Dunkin’ can reasonably be expected to hit the targets set by analysts below in the coming years, but I also don’t think this is good enough to support the valuation.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have Dunkin’ hitting ~10% EPS growth for 2019, and mid-single-digits thereafter. With modest revenue growth, some measure of share repurchases, and essentially flat margins, this all sounds quite reasonable to me, so I don’t have any issues with the growth outlook. However, the P/E ratio is quite high given this unexceptional level of growth, which is where I begin to have an issue.

At 24 times 2020 earnings estimates, I think Dunkin’ is pricing in a lot more growth than 5%, and I therefore think the stock is way too expensive to buy. Heading into earnings, the risk seems skewed towards the favor of the bears as I believe it will take upside surprise on revenue and earnings to make the stock move higher. Dunkin’ shares have rallied on the hope that plant-based meat and other menu innovations will drive growth higher than consensus, so risks are high heading into earnings. For that reason, I’m moving from neutral to slightly bearish on Dunkin’ at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.