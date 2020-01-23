EnLink Midstream: Yields Upstream, Stock Downstream

The year 2020 is an important year for the company for a variety of reasons that are analyzed in this post.

Management has recently stated that going forward it will self-fund expansion, optimize operations, and enhance shareholder returns.

EnLink Midstream stock has been slipping and sliding since 2014, while its dividend yield has been climbing at a rapid clip.

Always expect the unexpected. The oil and gas industry is terrible at predicting anything. Always have a back-up plan.



- David Dixon

A massive 18.9% dividend yield should have acted as a powerful magnet for investors to turn their attention to EnLink Midstream (ENLC), which is into the business of gathering, storing, processing, and transporting energy resources such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. But it was not to be.

ENLC stock price has been heading downstream since 2014, and it is at $5.92 as on January 20, 2020. So, what gives? Why are investors not chasing the stock despite its humungous divided yield? Let’s analyze.

(Image Source: Yahoo Finance)

ENLC’s Dividend Track Record

The company is a consistent dividend payer and the yields have been rising year over year. What’s perplexing is that the stock has been steadily declining even though the company has increased the quantum of dividend payouts.

Actually, investors should be chasing the stock for the yields, and that’s not been happening.

ELNC Prospects in 2020 (per Q3 2019 earnings call and subsequent events)

In Q3 2019, ENLC lost business in its Louisiana segment because of seasonality and had to incur severance cost due to a change in its CEO. These two factors impacted EBITDA and cash flows. However, the management team expects the full-year EBITDA to meet the lower end of its 2019 guidance of $1.7 billion.

One item that should make shareholders happy is that the spending in growth capital will reduce by 50% in 2020 as compared to 2019. This will help the company to generate higher cash flows. A recent agreement with Venture Global to transport natural gas, encouraging developments in the Louisiana segment, the company becoming a leading midstream player in Oklahoma, and consolidation in the North Texas segment - all these will benefit ENLC going forward.

During the Q3 2019 earnings call, despite the positive developments expected, and from all the information at hand, the management team stated that 2020 would be a year of modest growth.

On January 15, 2020, the company released its 2020 guidance, and here are the highlights:

Net income forecasted between $160 million and $230 million. Capital expenditure to be fully self-funded. ENLC will focus on projects that deliver high returns, managing debt, and increasing/maintaining dividend distribution/share repurchases. The company has had a strong Q4 2019 and forecasts that the momentum generated will continue in 2020, enabling it to deliver better results.

From the Q3 2019 earnings call and the 2020 guidance, it seems that ENLC's performance in 2020 should be better than that in 2019.

Valuations and Cash Flows

(Image source: Yahoo Finance)

A very high forward P/E of 31.16, negative forward PEG ratio, and a discount to book make poor valuation metrics and may be part of the reason why the stock refuses to rise above its multi-month lows.

The natural gas demand too in 2020 is expected to be muted - almost at par with 2019 levels - and it may dip a bit in 2021. This can cause a drag on the company’s prospects and profitability.

(Image Source: Energy Information Administration)

As far as the cash flows in 2019 go, depreciation - a non-cash charge - forms a major part of the operational cash flows.

In the last 5 quarters, ENLC raised debt to pay dividends, repurchase shares, and invest in assets. However, in the 2020 guidance, the company has stated that it will self-fund capital expenditure in 2020, and hopefully we should start seeing some debt retirement as well.

(Image Source: Investing.com)

Summing Up

2020-21 are crunch years for ENLC. Company management seems confident of increasing cash flows, self-funding capital investment, optimizing operations, and focusing on rewarding shareholders by way of dividends and share repurchases.

Investors have only management’s word to fall back on. If the promises are delivered, the stock can jump. If not, it will continue to languish. This certainly is a stock to track, because any uptick in natural gas prices will spur more activity, increasing the company’s profitability. Also, if management delivers on its promises, then 2020-21 can be turnaround years.

Personally, I would track the stock without getting attracted to its high dividend yield and low price.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the "Follow" button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.