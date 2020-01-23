Bonds: Another Movement To Safety

This situation is not likely to end soon and so investors really need to understand how these flows of funds are impacting the market.

The United States bond market continues to be a safe-haven destination and so continues to be a recipient of many funds that continue to distort its interest rate structure.

There are indications that the United States is experiencing another flow of risk-averse funds into its safe-haven bond market due to concerns over the virus outbreak in China.

Sam Goldfarb announces in the Wall Street Journal

U.S. government bond yields fell toward the bottom of their recent range Tuesday, highlighting a search for safer assets amid worries about a deadly virus outbreak in China.”

One also notices in the news today,

A far-left governor of Argentina’s most populous province is rattling investors with plans to hold off paying back foreign debt, raising fears that his faction of the ruling Peronist coalition could push the rest of the federal government into a messy new debt default.”

So we have money rushing back into the US bond market, one of the few “safe-havens” for “risk-averse” investors in the world.

And, yields on US government bonds decline. Yesterday, the 10-year US government note closed to yield 1.766.

One should note that this is the lowest close since December 3, 2019, when there was another move of risk-averse monies into the US bond market. The yield at the close of that day was 1.716.

One should also note that when we get these movements of money associated with safe-haven markets, the yields on the inflation-protected securities also take a plunge.

Yesterday, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities was at 0.009 percent. On December 3, the yield on the 10-year TIPs was 0.066.

Note that on December 2, the yield on the 10-year TIPs was at 0.177 percent.

On January 9, the yield on the 10-year TIPs was 0.100 percent.

The difference between the nominal yield on the US Treasury note and the yield on the TIPs is often referred to as the inflationary expectations that the investors build into these bond yields.

Note that between the December 3 date and yesterday, there has been a modest rise in inflationary expectations, but not by a great amount. Inflationary expectations have little or nothing to do with the movement of risk-averse into safe-havens.

But, historically, we see that the decline in yield connected with these movements always resulted in a decline in the yield on the TIPs. And, this has been true of all time periods in the last 10 years when there have been these flows of funds.

Around the middle of December, yield on the 10-year Treasury note got up around 1.95 percent as market sentiment seemed to be expecting that United States interest rates were going to rise a bit more in the future.

The US economy was expected to grow around 2.0 percent in 2020 and it still remained one of the strongest growing economies in the world.

The Federal Reserve had cut its policy rate of interest three times in 2019, but had been signaling the market that it was not going to cut the rate any further in the near term. If anything, it was looking for a possible increase sometime in 2020.

Furthermore, there seemed to be some stabilizing in economies around the world and especially in Europe, it seemed as if the European Central Bank was looking toward a future when it might begin to increase its policy rate once again.

And, risk-averse flows of money seemed to be lessening as interest rates appeared to be rising.

Well, for the time being, that move seems to be over.

I still believe that the yield on longer-term Treasury securities should be upwards. But it seems that investors all over the world are still so nervous about things that the least little concern sets off another flow of funds into safe-haven markets.

In my analysis, the fact that the yield on the 10-year TIPs stays as low as it has been is an indication that there still is a large amount of “safe-haven” money that remains in the United States, amounts that have come into the United States over the past two years or so and have not left.

Small amounts of these funds have left the US once an initial scare is over, but my research has indicated that the majority of these risk-averse funds have remained. Then when another round of uncertainty hits the markets, more funds flow into the US markets.

That is precisely what we are experiencing right now.

This flow of funds into United States financial markets is another reason for the US dollar to remain so strong. Obviously, foreign money coming into the United States must have US dollars to purchase US securities, so these short-term money flows push up the value of the US dollar against other currencies.

How long will this flow continue?

My guess right now is that it will not last too long.

If some of the movement is, as Mr. Goldfarb assesses, a result of worries about the “deadly virus outbreak in China,” then the movement will not last too long.

If there is a new debt default coming from Argentina, then you have a different story. Right now, I am not too optimistic about how the government of Argentina is faring. There are clouds on the horizon.

But Argentina is not the only place in the world where some problems might occur.

Overall, as I said earlier, I believe that longer-term yields in the US bond market should rise. But, we need to continue to be on edge for the “bump in the road” that might make the “risk-averse” monies look good.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.