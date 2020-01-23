Sensible Acquisitions For BAE Systems

The company has decided to use this opportunity to acquire two add-on businesses that will tie in nicely with its Electronic Systems segment.

It’s rare for a company to be able to acquire two different businesses or parts of businesses at once. But that’s the kind of rare opportunity created by the merger of two giants in the space. The merger in question is between United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon (RTN). As the two companies combine into one to create a major player in the defense industry, they are working to achieve regulatory compliance. Part of this involves divesting of other lines of business for the purpose of pleasing regulators who are concerned about antitrust concerns. This has created an opportunity for BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) (OTCPK:BAESF) to buy up one business line from each of the two parties in the merger. This, in turn, will further establish the company as a leader in the defense space, particularly in the areas of electronic systems and related technologies.

For BAE Systems, it’s important to keep in mind that IFRS is being used as opposed to GAAP. This means that financial data may not be perfectly equivalent when comparing it to a company using GAAP. In addition, all currency amounts referred to for BAE have been converted into US dollars pursuant to management’s own reported conversion for the year of 1.335 dollars per every pound.

A look at the deals

BAE Systems has struck a deal with the parties of the merger between United Technologies and Raytheon. From United Technologies, BAE has agreed to acquire the company’s Collins Aerospace’s Military Global Positioning System business. This will cost the firm $1.925 billion in cash, but in addition to the operations it is due to receive, it will receive a tax benefit with an NPV (net present value) of $365 million. Its acquisition from Raytheon is smaller. In exchange for $275 million in cash, BAE will receive Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radio business. It will also get a $50 million NPV benefit from the transaction. The larger of these acquisitions I refer to as the GPS acquisition, while the smaller of these I will refer to as the Ratio acquisition.

These transactions make a lot of sense, but they aren’t coming cheap. Net of the tax benefit, the deal for the GPS company is costing BAE about 12.3 on an EV/EBITDA basis. No EBITDA figures were provided for the Radio business, but with a net purchase price of $225 million, the EBITDA and EBITDA multiple probably were not that significant.

The GPS business being acquired by BAE is interesting and complex. It has an installed base of more than 280 platforms spread against various weapon systems. With more than 40 years in operation, the business has gone on to create some of the most advanced and most reliable GPS functions in the world. In all, the system is fielded in over 1.5 million units and it’s present today on more than 200 ground, 40 airborne, and 40 weapons platforms.

In all, 58% of the business’s revenue comes from technology tied to guided bombs, missiles, and artillery rockets. In second place, at 32%, comes various ground functions. Among other distinctions, the company boasts the lowest power military GPS receiver currently on the market. Though relatively small and an old segment, the GPS business is growing rapidly. According to management, revenue here should expand at a rate of more than 10% CAGR for the next four years. In 2020 alone, sales should climb to $359 million, up 8.1% over the $332 million seen in 2019, with EBITDA over this period growing from $111 million to $127 million. A key driver of business moving forward, management believes, is the fact that the US government has mandated that all military GPS user equipment used after October of 2020 be based on M-Code technology. This will lead to more than 700 active platforms making that transition, and the GPS business being acquired is a leader in that niche.

The Radio business being acquired from Raytheon also has potential if what management at BAE says is accurate. Today, this business provides airborne tactical radio solutions to the US Department of Defense, its allies, and to large defense aircraft manufacturers across the globe. 74% of these sales are to the US directly, and management believes that strong growth in the future will occur thanks to cryptographic and anti-jamming modernization mandates. In all, the business owns 7 different ratio variants, and it is developing 5 others that could drive sales higher as well. Specifics on what these are and how they operate are not available. No specific estimates have been provided regarding sales for 2020, but the Radio business did generate revenue last year worth $125 million.

A good play for BAE

Though the price paid for GPS (and probably for Radio) was not exactly cheap for BAE, the decision to acquire these business lines appears logical. Once acquired, the businesses will be integrated into the company’s larger Electric Systems segment. This segment engages in the production, sale, and maintenance of electronic activities. This includes, in management’s own words, “electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems.”

During its 2018 fiscal year (the latest year for which data is currently available), Electronic Systems generated revenue of $5.29 billion. Off of that, its operating profit was a robust $788 million, while its operating cash flow totaled $768 million. Globally, BAE ranks itself as the third-largest global defense firm as measured by revenue and of this revenue, Electronic Systems is the second-largest segment. The same is also true of the segment from a profitability perspective. In fact, the segment is a true cash cow for the firm.

Despite the fact that Electronic Systems accounted for only 23.3% of the company’s overall sales in 2018, the segment’s operating profit accounted for 32.6% of the whole entity’s operating profit (excluding corporate and other non-core activities), while the segment accounted for 35.7% of the company’s operating cash flow. One again, there’s less information than I would like on the Radio business being acquired, but the GPS business’s EBITDA margin this year should be an impressive 35.4%.

Takeaway

Right now, it looks like BAE is benefiting from the necessity of United Technologies and Raytheon divesting of certain non-core businesses. This is a great move for the firm and it likely will have meant the business will walk away with quality enterprises at a discount to what they otherwise would have paid for them. In all, I applaud management. No, the deals were not done at some huge discount, but for quality, fast-growing businesses with a bright future to them, the deal looks good and should play right in line with BAE’s broader business.

