What Really Matters For AT&T

Though 2019 is over and 2020 is well underway, companies cannot officially move beyond the prior year until they report financial results for their final fiscal quarter of said year. Case in point, the entertainment and telecommunications giant AT&T (T) is due to report financial results for the fourth quarter of its 2019 fiscal year on January 29th. Only then can management truly set aside what happened during the year. With that date fast approaching, investors in the firm should be watchful over some rather important items. Their focus should lie not only on what ends up getting reported for the end of last year, but on any sort of hints, declarations, or guidance that could allow them to understand what 2020 has in store for them.

Keep an eye on Connected Devices

The way I see it, there are a few strong growth businesses within the larger enterprise that is AT&T. One of these, and perhaps the most impressive in recent years as measured by growth, is the company’s Connected Devices business. I have delved into this business in the past, and I recommend you read about that here, but at its core this line of business involves the sale of devices that connect users to the Internet, even in non-traditional areas. The best example might be the firm’s Harman Spark, which plugs into your car and gives you access to Internet in it, almost wherever you go.

In the first three quarters of 2019, the company added 6.2 million wholesale cars to its fleet. This was up from 5.9 million the same period a year earlier. In all of 2018, it added 7.9 million cars, up from 6.4 million added in 2017. Though these numbers seem small for a firm as large as AT&T, what’s really impressive is just how big its total Connected Devices operations are. As of the end of the third quarter this year, the company had 62.288 million Connected Devices in operation. This was up 29.3% compared to the 48.177 million units seen one year earlier, and was up 21.3% versus what was seen in the fourth quarter of its 2018 fiscal year.

Some AT&T pessimists may argue that Connected Devices is just a mask to distract from the fact that the conglomerate is losing subscribers in some of its other business lines. It is true that there are problem areas for the company, but while Connected Devices is the best-performing area of growth in the Communications Business Unit, it’s not the only one expanding. Year over year, the total number of phone subscribers boasted by AT&T grew 1% from 78.64 million to 79.46 million. That’s not bad for a mature market. It does go to illustrate, though, that while those two lines of business are similar in size (as measured by connections), the fast growth experienced by Connected Devices implies that it could eventually eclipse the phone business for AT&T.

Look for more 5G updates

One of the largest contributors toward AT&T’s future success or lack thereof will be its deployment of 5G. The company announced, earlier this month, that it had successfully rolled out its network to 10 more cities, bringing the number of cities that can access its 5G-Plus up to 35. AT&T currently has 20 cities nationwide that are within its core network. Tied to its 5G expansion is also its public safety communications system known as FirstNet, a public-private partnership that I have covered in some detail here.

Perhaps the biggest thing regarding 5G is the impact it will have on IoT (Internet of Things). The full rollout of 5G will permit more data-intensive services to be made available, and will ultimately permit more and more devices to become connected with the Internet. This has a clear connection with the Connected Devices being deployed by AT&T. In fact, while it will be years still before we have a full understanding of just how big all of this will become, investors would be wise to consider that the conglomerate is playing a very long-term game. By rolling out Connected Devices as it rolls out 5G, the firm is positioning itself as a major servicer whose role, if not necessary, will at least be valuable in the world’s move toward IoT.

Asset sales are on the way

If management’s prior guidance ends up being accurate, the conglomerate will have seen asset sales of around $14 billion close during AT&T’s 2019 fiscal year or something awfully close to it, with the rest of that figure closing sometime early this year. The goal, according to management, has been to reduce leverage, but that’s not all the business is working on on the asset sale front. Current plans call for another $5-10 billion worth of asset divestitures this year.

What these sales will entail is literally anybody’s guess. AT&T is an incredibly large, incredibly complex enterprise. Just as an example, using its 2018 annual report, I counted that the company had 36 direct subsidiaries beneath it. That’s not all though. Any one subsidiary could have other businesses under it. As an example, consider Otter Media, which owns Crunchyroll, VRV, Fullscreen, Rooster Teeth, and Crunchyroll Studios. In addition to that, it owns stakes in Hello Sunshine and Gunpowder & Sky. Last year, I wrote not one, but two, articles covering Crunchyroll. In my analysis of this firm, I concluded that it alone could be worth billions of dollars.

Though AT&T sold off its stake in Hulu last year, I think it would be odd to sell off Crunchyroll. However, the point is that there are likely several hundred assets on its books that management could sell off, or sell even a part of, that could generate hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars. This creates a great deal of uncertainty over what might get divested this year, but investors should be on the lookout either way, since this will be a key avenue toward management creating value for investors.

Takeaway

Right now, AT&T is looking pretty interesting to me. The conglomerate seems to have done a lot of what’s needed to turn itself around, and now it is just a matter of proper execution. So, long as management can stay the course as they have outlined it, or excel beyond their own expectations, AT&T should do just fine and make for a robust long-term prospect. Of course, any major shortfall could offset its progress, but with a cushion of $28 billion in projected free cash flow for its 2019 fiscal year, the company can mess up a lot before seeing a significant impact to its true fundamental picture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.