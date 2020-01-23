Magellan Midstream: An Interesting Play For Dividends

On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, refined products pipeline giant Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) gave a presentation at the Wells Fargo Midstream Symposium in New York City. As is usually the case with presentations like this, Magellan Midstream Partners devoted a great deal of its efforts towards making an investment case in itself. Admittedly, the company does have a relatively strong case here and does deserve consideration for your portfolio. Unfortunately though, the company devoted little effort towards discussing the broader macroeconomic trends affecting it so I will add my own insights from other sources for this portion of the discussion. while Magellan Midstream does certainly have some growth prospects, they are not as strong as what some of the natural gas pipeline companies have so potential investors may want to consider this before making an investment decision.

Magellan Midstream Partners owns and operates the largest refined products pipeline system in the United States. This system consists of 9,700 miles of pipelines, 53 terminals, and 45 million barrels of storage that primarily handles gasoline and diesel fuel.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

As we can see here, the company's pipeline system covers most of the central United States, although it also has a number of independent terminals throughout the Southeast. At first glance it may appear that this system does not have much reach as it does not come close to either the Atlantic or Pacific Coasts. However, the company's pipelines connect to more than half of the refining capacity in the United States ensuring that no single refinery outage or similar event will have a significant impact on Magellan Midstream Partners.

In addition to its enormous network of refined products pipelines, Magellan Midstream Partners owns and operates a sizable network of crude oil pipelines. This system includes 2,200 miles of pipelines and 33 million barrels of crude oil storage.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

At first glance, this system may appear meager and it is certainly smaller than what some other crude oil pipeline companies like NuStar Energy (NS) operate. However, Magellan's system still gives the company exposure to the Permian basin and along the Gulf Coast, which are the two areas that are still seeing significant volume growth today. The system's reach also extends to the DJ and Midcontinent basins, which are still seeing some volume growth but not nearly as much as the Permian basin is.

One of the system's major competitive advantages is its crude oil storage tanks. As already mentioned, Magellan Midstream Partners owns 33 million barrels of crude oil storage, which makes it one of the largest storage providers in the major Cushing, OK hub. Some investors will certainly recognize this as being the delivery point of the standard West Texas Intermediate futures contract so having a dominant storage position at this location is undeniably a good place to be. The company also operates some storage facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast, which is an area that has been growing in importance in recent years as the United States emerges as an oil-exporting nation. This dynamic has been leading to rising demands for storage of crude oil for export and Magellan Midstream has been expanding its storage business in the area to take advantage of this.

In addition to the storage facilities that are part of the two business units already discussed, Magellan Midstream Partners owns and operates a marine storage unit. This business operates six storage facilities located along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts with a total storage capacity of 27 million barrels.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

Perhaps more so than any other unit, this one supports international trade as the storage facilities are located along docks where the tankers that carry liquids products across the ocean are able to land and offload goods. The company's docks themselves are able to handle 1.8 million barrels of liquids products per day so the company is certainly not an insignificant player in this market. This market also sees a lot of business as the utilization of the company's docks and associated storage facilities usually remains around 90% showing that it generally sees a great deal of shipping traffic. This is also beneficial from a cash generation perspective as the partnership is compensated based on the utilization of its facilities so the higher this number the closer it is coming to generating its theoretical maximum cash flow. For the most part, a 90% utilization rate is a solid one and the company's owners should be pleased with this number.

Magellan Midstream Partners is in the process of expanding this segment of its business in order to take advantage of the increasing trade volumes being cause by the aforementioned emergence of the United States as an energy exporter. One of the ways that the company is doing this is through a joint venture with Valero Energy (VLO). I have discussed this in some past articles on Magellan Midstream Partners. This joint venture, which is 50% owned by each company, is constructing a new marine terminal on 200 acres of land in Pasadena, Texas:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

The first phase of this project came online early last year. It includes one million barrels of storage and a dock capable of handing Panamax-size ships, which are tankers that are sized to fit through the Panama Canal and as such are generally the smallest tankers around. The second phase of this project is much larger as it includes four million barrels of liquids storage, a three-bay truck rack, a direct connection to Valero's refineries in nearby Houston and Texas City, and a dock capable of handling up to Aframax-size ships, which are much larger than Panamax-size vessels. This second phase was originally scheduled to begin operation at the end of 2019 but the company has not yet announced whether it has succeeding in meeting this goal. If it has then we can expect this project to stimulate revenue and cash flow growth as we enter the new year and if not then we will have to wait a bit to see this growth reflected in the company's financial performance.

In various past articles on Magellan Midstream Partners, I discussed another of Magellan Midstream's growth projects, the East Houston-to-Hearne pipeline. This is a 135-mile, 20-inch refined petroleum products pipeline running from East Houston, Texas to Hearne, Texas.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

This project entered active service on September 18, 2019 and began generating revenue on that date. As the pipeline came into service so late in the third quarter, it only had a very limited opportunity to influence the company's third quarter results. This will not be the case in the fourth quarter as the pipeline will be active for the entire period. Thus, we should expect to see a minor positive impact on the company's results.

One of the nice things about this new pipeline is that Magellan Midstream has already secured long-term contracts for the use of the entire pipeline. This ensures that the company will be generating a positive return on its $425 million investment and will be generating positive cash flow off of it over an extended period of time. This is hardly something that is unique to this pipeline, however. In fact, nearly 80% of the company's operating margin comes from long-term contracts for the use of its pipelines and storage facilities:

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

This has a number of advantages for conservative investors that are looking primarily for income and growth. In particular, Magellan Midstream has very minimal exposure to commodity prices. For the most part, these contracts ensure that the company's revenues from each of its facilities should remain stable no matter what commodity prices do and they should remain that way over long periods of time since these are long-term contracts. This is because these contracts depend on volume. Basically, the customers pay Magellan a fixed fee based on the volume of resources that they store in its facilities or send down its pipelines that do not vary with commodity prices. In addition, the customer commits under the contract to a certain minimum usage so that even if the customer reduces its own production in response to commodity prices, it still has has to pay for the volume that it committed to, providing stability to Magellan's revenues and cash flows. This stable cash flow base provides a great deal of support to the company's distribution and should allow it to weather through weak commodity pricing environments quite well.

This should have some benefits to income-oriented investors and indeed Magellan Midstream's common units do boast one of the highest yields in the industry. The company currently yields $1.0275 per unit on a quarterly basis, which works out to $4.11 annually. At the current unit price of $64.23, the company yields 6.40%. This is certainly attractive in the current market but it is much less than what some other master limited partnerships offer. As is always the case though, it is critical for us to ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. This is because we want to ensure that we will not suffer a distribution cut in the near future. The easiest way to do this is to look at the distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of money that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available for distribution to the unit holders. In the third quarter of 2019 (the most recent quarter for which quarter for which data was currently available), Magellan Midstream Partnership reported a distributable cash flow of $306.8 million, which was an 8.9% increase year-over-year. During the same quarter, the company had 228.754 million diluted common units outstanding so it had distributable cash flow of $1.34 per common unit. Clearly, this is enough to cover the distribution and still leave some money left over. Since we have already established that the company's cash flow is likely to be reasonably stable going forward, it appears that Magellan Midstream Partners will have no difficulty covering this distribution at the present level.

In conclusion, Magellan Midstream Partners is a stable and growing presence in the crude oil and refined products midstream space. For the most part, global demand for these products is not expected to grow nearly as fast as demand for natural gas will but it should remain stable even as consumption in the United States declines. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of this due to its large and growing terminals business. Overall, it has a lot to offer to someone seeking income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.