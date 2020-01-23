Okta Still Too Frothy For My Liking

The last time that I checked in on Okta, Inc. (OKTA) was back in June of last year. In the article "Okta: If You Have To Ask, You Can't Afford It," I concluded that although the company appears to have a very bright future, the stock was extremely overvalued. Thus, I gave the company a Neutral rating. Okta stock has appreciated 3% since the article was published, whereas the S&P 500 is up almost 14%.

Today, I am back to check up on this high-growth SaaS company and it appears that not much has changed, although I am softening my position on valuation somewhat by considering forward earnings estimates instead of forward sales estimate. Doing so eases my concerns regarding valuation, but a high level of SG&A expenses and lack of stock movement while other software stocks are breaking out keep me on the sidelines. I am retaining my Neutral rating on this stock.

As can be seen from the above stock chart, Okta is trading within a horizontal channel. In order for me to get on board the bull train, I would want to see the stock price penetrate the upper resistance at ~$132 in convincing fashion. Until then, I suggest staying out of this stock in spite of the company fundamentals which are reasonably good.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple and estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

Okta's annual sales growth rate is 48%, down from the 3-year growth rate of 67%, a rate that would be very hard to sustain.

One reason why the growth rate is decelerating is that the company market is shifting towards large enterprises, which is a good thing. Contract values are larger, but they take longer to land. A second reason is that international YoY growth, at 37%, appears to be slowing. In Q2, international YoY growth was 45%, and in Q1, it was 60%. The question of slowing international growth came up during the Q&A on the Q3 2020 earnings call. Management didn't really address this phenomenon, at least not to my liking.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Okta's free cash flow margin TTM turned positive in 2019 and stands at 4.7%. The fact that the free cash flow margin has been steadily increasing since 2017 is a good sign.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Okta's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 48% + 5% = 53%

Okta easily beats the Rule of 40, indicating that it has a healthy balance between growth and profits.

SG&A Expense Margin

Despite the high score on the Rule of 40, I am still a bit concerned because of the high cash burn. To determine cash burn, I examine the SG&A expense margin.

Note that the above chart includes R&D expenses as part of SG&A expenses. The SG&A expense margin is 104%, which means that more money is spent on SG&A plus R&D than the company brings in via revenue.

Normally, I would turn a blind eye to such a high expense margin, but I am concerned due to the very lofty valuation when using the forward sales multiple.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to those of the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Okta is significantly above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is much higher than that of its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Okta is significantly overvalued relative to the typical stock in my digital transformation universe based on Sales/EV multiple.

The Sales/EV multiple tells me that the stock is quite overvalued, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales.

The results shown on this second scatter plot suggest that Okta is fairly valued based on next year's earnings estimates. Therefore, I have to conclude that the company is fairly valued so long as it maintains the earnings estimated for next year.

Summary and Conclusions

I believe that Okta is a strong company and will grow by leaps and bounds in the future. Revenue growth is ~48% YoY and free cash flow has turned positive in 2019, after a steady rise for the last few years. These are the positive points for investment in Okta.

On the flip side, I find that Okta is burning cash, with an SG&A expense higher than its revenues. This unto itself isn't a major concern, except for the fact that the company's valuation based on forward sales is extremely high - one of the highest in my database, as a matter of fact. My valuation is tempered by future earnings estimates, which make it more palatable. But any shortfall in future earnings would cause the stock to fall in price pretty substantially.

Based on the lofty forward sales multiple, large cash burn and lethargic stock price action, I am retaining my Neutral rating on Okta.

