Oil And Gas: A Sector In Disarray

Over the past ten years, the energy sector provided investors the worst return of the primary sectors. It gained just 6%, compared to 335% by the technology sector. The S&P 500 returned 190% over the same period.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) closed near its all-time low January 22. It has been a money-loser, on balance, since its inception in 2006. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Investors stay invested in the major oil companies because of the dividends they pay out. Chevron’s (CVX) CEO Michael Wirth recently stated in an interview:

“Our dividend is the most important thing to the people that own our stock. We’ve increased our annual dividend payout for 32 consecutive years. Our board will make a decision on that here later this month, in terms of 2020. But I would expect that streak to continue.”

But in a recent study, Living Beyond Their Means: Cash Flows of Five Oil Majors Can’t Cover Dividends, Buybacks, it was shown that the world’s largest public oil and gas companies have failed to generate enough cash from their primary businesses to cover payments they have made to shareholders. The five largest companies shown in the table below have paid $536 billion in dividends and stocks buybacks, while generating $329 billion in free cash flow over the past 10 years.

The companies covered the $207 billion shortfall by selling assets and borrowing. This underscores that the contemporary oil and gas business models are broken. “Generous dividends and share buybacks give companies the appearance of reliable blue-chip financial performance when, in this case, the opposite is true,” the study says.

Furthermore, the study concludes, “the oil and gas supermajors are struggling to define their business models and attract new investors. Stock markets reflect decreasing investor confidence in the industry.”

“Lost In Transition”

According to a new report from Redburn, the largest listed oil and gas producers are moving in the wrong direction. The brokerage has cut its recommendations for majors, downgrading Eni (NYSE:E), BP (NYSE:BP) and OMV to neutral, while double-downgrading Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), from buy to sell. Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY) were also cut to sell. It has no buy recommendations for the majors. In the interview, Mr. Wirth was asked, “More and more assets are going into these broader ESG strategies, which often don’t include a company like yours. What are you doing to try to face down the impediments that investors may face in terms of investing in a Chevron?”

He responded:

I am at the Goldman Sachs Conference today, meeting with investors. And we talk about ESG issues. They care about the S and the G, where I could hold our company up against any. E is the one, really, you are asking about. And within e, it’s climate--it’s not water or air quality--that is getting a lot of attention today. Three primary approaches that we’re taking on climate: number one is to reduce the carbon intensity of our operations. And so, we’ve got a strong commitment in place, and metrics that affect my pay and the pay of every employee in the company that hold us accountability to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations. Second strategy is to integrate renewables into our business in a greater way. This includes solar and wind to power some of our operations. I’ve talked to Jim a little bit about some of our things on renewable natural gas where we’re working with dairy farmers to take the by-products of dairy farming and captured natural gas for consumption. And then, the third is to invest in break-through technologies, which is really where companies that have the scale and the technical capability should be focused, is: how do we find solutions that can work at scale, that can be competitive and economic, with the alternatives today?”

Climate Risk Is Investment Risk

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock (BLK), recently published a letter titled, A Fundamental Reshaping Of Finance. He finds more and more clients “are looking to reallocate their capital into sustainable strategies. If ten percent of global investors do so - or even five percent - we will witness massive capital shifts. And this dynamic will accelerate as the next generation takes the helm of government and business….Companies, investors, and governments must prepare for a significant reallocation of capital.”

Mark Carney, the outgoing Governor of the Bank of England, said in a recent interview with BBC, that the valuation of so many assets will be subject to a massive repricing of companies and entire sectors. “How many of those assets that exist today are actually going to be stranded?” Once climate change becomes impossible to ignore, a sharp loss in value becomes impossible to avoid.

Last year, BP Plc concluded that some of its resources “won’t see the light of day,” according to its head of strategy. Some of the “more complicated to extract” resources in the British oil major’s portfolio may have to be sold or stay in the ground.

Also last year, the government of Norway decided to exclude exploration and production companies within the energy sector from the Government Pension Fund Global (the “Oil Fund” or “Sovereign Wealth Fund”), “as a means to reduce the aggregate oil price risk in the Norwegian economy.” Majors and integrated oil and gas companies will not be excluded from the fund. Only shares in independent E&P companies, which are not believed to have climate change transition plans.

Conclusions

While it remains to be seen how successful the major oil companies will be in transitioning their business models to address climate change, the oil and gas producers' future is clearly at risk. That is why to consider a short position in XOP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.