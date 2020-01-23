Stocks Now Vs. Stocks In January 2000: Night And Day

Why my model would have raised cash in 2000 and 2006 and bought in 2003 and 2008.

I modeled the expected returns of the S&P 500 against cash in 2000 versus now. The difference is night and day.

If you read my article at the beginning of the year, you know that I'm projecting returns for stocks of roughly 9.5 percent at current prices (8 percent in excess of cash). If you read other financial prognosticators, they'll typically show you a 20-year return graph with the peaks in 2000 and 2008, combined with some sort of arrow down and to the right from current prices.

I think it would be helpful if I modeled returns using past data to show that poor returns from 2000 were actually fairly predictable and that the relative value of stocks versus cash is something you can use to make investment decisions.

Case Study: The Dot-Com Bubble

At the height of the dot-com bubble, the S&P 500 traded for around 30x-33x earnings, depending on which source I look at (data on forward P/E ratios is a little hard to find if you go back more than 10-15 years, and you also have the question of whose estimates you wish to use). Real GDP only grew a little more than 3 percent in the 1990s and a little less than 2 percent in the 2000s. If you add an inflation rate of 2.5 percent to these numbers and assume earnings per share grow at the same rate as nominal GDP, it gets you projected earnings growth of 5.5 percent in the 1990s and 4.5 percent in the 2000s.

Therefore, if you were forecasting the S&P 500, it would be reasonable to project an earnings yield of 3 percent, plus expected earnings growth of 5 percent, for a total return of 8 percent.

In reality, the S&P 500 returned a hair under 6 percent as P/E multiples came back to earth and earnings growth came in below expectations.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

However, while changes in equity valuations can be frustrating to try to predict, I use a formula that takes into account what cash pays to determine the expected return of owning stocks. This is because you can either hold cash instead of stocks, in addition to stocks, or can short cash to buy stocks on margin.

In January 2000, cash paid 5.5 percent. By August, the Fed had raised cash rates to 6.25 percent. Therefore, the expected returns for stocks in excess of cash were puny in 2000. Put another way, would you have borrowed at 6.25 percent to buy stocks with an expected return of 8 percent and a lot of downside volatility? That's clearly very risky!

A key point of this type of thinking is that equity valuations are slow to adjust to reality, but the Federal Reserve can change cash rates rather quickly, creating the opportunity to adjust positions accordingly and profit.

Putting it together

Now, let's do some quick modeling.

My formula for the risk-adjusted return of stocks is:

Expected return of stocks - cash rates/volatility estimate

(I'll just use a long-run average here, but short-run averages are more accurate for short-term forecasts.)

For this, you get 8 - 5.5 / (15).

That projected a Sharpe ratio of 0.17 for stocks in January 2000. To give you some context, my current projected Sharpe ratio for the market is 0.5, which is about 3 times more return for each unit of risk taken.

By August 2000, the return of cash was up to 6.25 percent, meaning that the Sharpe ratio of the market was about 0.11.

I now have a third formula, which tells you the optimal amount to bet on stocks given the projected Sharpe ratio. By "optimal," I mean maximizing your CAGR, not the risk-adjusted return (the risk parity approach). The risk parity approach says to maximize your risk-adjusted return first, then adjust your leverage to your target. I view this approach as superior because it doesn't concentrate your risk in high-volatility assets. For more, read the essay "When Harry Met Kelly," by Aaron Brown, about mean-variance versus Kelly criterion optimization.

If you're following, the formula for maximizing CAGR is expected return - cash / (volatility squared). As calculated, the model actually would tell you to be around 25 percent cash by August 2000. When you use shorter-term volatility forecasts (which are more accurate), you would actually be over 50 percent cash. By 2003, cash rates were 1 percent and stocks were expected to return about 10 percent, giving an excess return of 9 percent and a Sharpe ratio of nearly 0.6. Then, the model would tell you to short cash and go long stocks on margin at 2-1 or greater leverage. Note that you can, and should, constrain the leverage allowed by the model, for example, maybe to 1.5x or 2x if you're willing to rebalance frequently. Futures and/or leveraged ETFs allow you to execute this.

As the Federal Reserve raised interest rates again, you would reduce your equity allocation, reaching minimum exposure in 2006 and 2007. Then, you would be increasing your exposure in 2008, and again in 2009, when interest rates were cut and volatility declined.

Conclusion

If this is a little confusing to you, don't worry. I'm going to give you the tools to do this on your own, and am happy to periodically answer some reader questions. I covered how to value equities in my last article, the Fed publishes historical cash rates and yield curves here, and Portfolio Visualizer can easily test your assumptions. Expected returns for Treasuries are a little harder to model because you need to use some kind of mean reversion model to project them, but anyone should be able to follow my logic on stocks versus cash.

The cool thing about having these tools at your disposal is that it takes a lot of the mystery out of medium- to long-run stock movements and gives you a framework to choose the most attractive investments, as telegraphed to you by the Federal Reserve. All you're required to do is check in periodically and adjust your positions. Good luck to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.