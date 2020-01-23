Clarivate Analytics: Quality Company Comes At Quality Price

While I like the long-term outlook, both leverage and earnings multiples are steep after the deal, after shares have doubled already over the past year.

Clarivate Analytics is an undercovered business which has seen some dramatic changes as of recent.

Clarivate Analytics (CCC) is a name that I have not covered in the past. The announcement of an acquisition, while the company operates in an interesting space, were two reasons for me to check out Clarivate.

Unfortunately, I have to conclude that while the company is of high quality, this quality comes at quite a price - too much of a premium to create a compelling risk-reward, in my view.

The Business

Clarivate is a provider of intellectual property and scientific information, analytical tools & services. This information is used by many customers in discovering, protecting and commercialising ideas and products. Typical customers include corporations and scientific institutions, among many others.

Not only is the outlook for long-term growth quite solid, the business furthermore enjoys highly recurring revenue streams, great operating leverage and low capital spending requirements. While these qualities are all to be admired, I have a feeling that the company is not that well-known yet.

The reason for that is that it was only separated from Thomson Reuters (TRI) in late 2016, as it was purchased by Onex and Baring Private Equity Asia. In September 2018, Churchill Capital went public as that firm merged with Clarivate in January 2019 in a deal which was completed in May of last year.

The Numbers

Clarivate outlined a guidance for 2019, which includes revenues of $907-940 million on a pro forma basis. The reason why this comes in below reported sales is because of the divestment of MarkMonitor, briefly discussed below. The company sees adjusted EBITDA of $290-310 million, with adjusted free cash flows seen around $119 million.

2020 sales are seen at $950-970 million, at the midpoint about $37 million higher than 2019. EBITDA is seen at $330-350 million, suggesting that higher sales translate one-on-one into higher EBITDA, mostly as a result of the synergies between both firms. Free cash flow should see a boost towards the $200 million mark as well. Note that both the 2019 and 2020 guidance is based on the investor presentation as of November.

So, how do things really look like? In October, Clarivate reported its third-quarter results, which revealed a huge $1.23 billion net debt load, as the company reported a diluted share count of 329 million shares. At the same time the company announced the sale of MarkMonitor at undisclosed terms. Given the revenue contribution of the business at tens of millions, the deal tag could quite easily surpass the $100 million mark.

With shares currently trading around $20 per share, the market value of the firm comes in at $6.6 billion, or $7.8 billion if net debt is included. Based on the 2020 guidance, this values the company at around 8 times sales and a lofty 23 times EBITDA multiple.

Based on $1.23 billion in net debt, perhaps falling to $1.1-1.2 billion following the sale of MarkMonitor, leverage ratios come in at 3.2-3.5 times. Based on the free cash flow forecast, shares trade at 33 times that metric.

While these are all lofty valuations, they make sense given the predictability of the business and steady growth prospects, all amidst the very low interest rate environment.

A Splashy Deal

Shares of Clarivate did enjoy a big jump in January from $17.66 to $18.90 as the company announced the acquisition of Decision Resources Group, a data-driven solution provider to the life science industry.

Decision Resources Group will be acquired in a $950 million deal from conglomerate Piramal Enterprises (OTC:PRMQY), with $900 million to be paid in cash and the remainder in stock of Clarivate. Decision Resources adds about $207 million revenue contribution, suggesting that the company will grow sales by about 20% and that Clarivate has paid just 4.7 times sales. In comparison, Clarivate trades around 8 times sales. Similarly, the 12 times EBITDA multiple being paid looks quite compelling as well.

This 12 times EBITDA multiple requires some explanation, as it reveals $77 million in EBITDA contribution, yet that is after accounting for $30 million in costs synergies but does not account for revenue synergies. Based on the standalone EBITDA contribution, Clarivate is paying about 20 times EBITDA generated currently by Decision Resources. Yet, given the value of the synergies, I truly understand why investors like the deal, taking place in an interesting industry at relatively compelling valuation multiples - although this is an Indian business, which might be the cause of some sort of discount.

The pro forma picture will see some changes following this deal. Sales will increase to about $1.2 billion, and adjusted EBITDA will improve to roughly $390 million ex-synergies, or about $420 million after those anticipated benefits are included. The $900 million cash component suggests about $2.0-2.1 billion in net debt following the deal, pushing up leverage ratios to about 5 times.

The $1.25 per share move higher with 329 million shares suggests about $400 million value accretion in response to the deal, which makes sense based on the low multiples, being a clear testament that the market likes the deal. With about 3 million shares issued, I see a diluted share count of 332 million, for a $6.6 billion equity valuation, and $8.7 billion enterprise value after the dust settles.

An Interesting Business, On The Watchlist

The sheer nature of the underlying business and the relatively appealing deal makes Clarivate an interesting investment case. That being said, a current 5 times leverage ratio and very steep valuation multiples make me quite cautious. I furthermore realise that shares have doubled within the past twelve months alone, only pushing up valuation multiples along the way, and furthermore, doing so in a big way.

The complicated recent corporate past and lack of coverage makes it an interesting case, as such situations often leave room for value to be found. That said, given shares have doubled already and trade close to $20, the risk-reward does not favour investors at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.