State Street Corp.: Cost Cuts Balancing Still Weak Growth

The stock is up over 65% from its 2019 lows which we believe has largely priced in the stabilizing operation, while the challenge will be to improve top-line growth.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), with a market cap of $29 billion, is a global asset manager and leader in investment servicing. Fee pressures in the asset management industry have been a recurring negative theme in recent years, largely explaining the stock price performance in STT which is down nearly 30% from its all-time high back in 2018. The company just reported Q4 earnings, highlighted by a stabilization of the operating environment supporting a more positive outlook. The stock has gained momentum in recent months, with the company benefiting from strong trends in global financial markets. This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where STT is headed next.

(Source: finviz.com)

STT Earnings Recap

State Street reported its fiscal Q4 earnings on January 17, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.98 which was $0.29 ahead of estimates. GAAP EPS of $1.73 also beat expectations. While full-year GAAP EPS at $5.75 was down 10% compared to 2018, the story is really the improved underlying figures this last quarter compared to a more challenging first half of the last year.

(Source: Company IR, annotation by the author)

Even as servicing and management fees declined in 2019, a year-over-year increase in Q4 and sequential gain compared to Q3 support a more positive view that the operation is stabilizing, and growth can recover going forward. Total revenue of $3.0 billion in Q4 increased by 1.0% y/y, reversing a three-consecutive-quarter streak of declines. Separately, the company was successful in efforts to cut expenses, which declined by 9% y/y in Q4 driving higher margins and supporting overall profitability. Part of these efforts has been aimed at headcount reduction. Management made the following comments during the earnings conference call:

During 2019, we undertook significant actions to improve our operational efficiency and reduce expenses. This time last year, we launched a comprehensive firm-wide expense savings program to aggressively manage down expenses driven by new resource discipline, process reengineering, and automation efforts. Initially targeting $350 million of gross expense saves, we subsequently increased our expense savings target to $400 million, which we exceeded, finishing the year at $415 million in gross expense savings. Part of our efforts were aimed at tackling headcount growth, which have been too high for too many years. During 2019, we successfully reduced total headcount by 3% from year-end 2018 driven by automation and standardization as well as process reengineering, with high cost location headcount down by over 3,400.

The company highlighted assets under custody/ administration "AUC/A" ending the quarter up 9% to $34.4 trillion, reflecting higher period asset pricing levels but also positive client inflows. Similarly, the investment management AUM increased 24% to a record $3.1 trillion also driven by higher market levels and net inflows. In some ways, the company has benefited from the strong financial market performance in recent months driving asset prices higher.

(Source: Company IR)

During Q4, the company noted new AUC/A business "wins" of $294 billion, compared to $140 billion in Q4 2018. This measure represents a level of organic operational momentum that we view as positive. The combination of new business growth and moderating fee pressures is supporting the servicing fee performance. State Street's new "Alpha Platform," a real-time data integrated intelligence system, gained four new institutional clients during the year and is seen as a growth driver going forward.

While the business is not focused on traditional banking products, loans and deposits increased in the quarter. Still, net interest income at $636 million, which represents 20% of total revenues, declined by 9% from $697 million in Q4 2018. This has been a drag on the overall earnings, based on the lower interest rate environment not only in the U.S. but globally.

(Source: Company IR)

Other notable highlights in the quarter were lower FX trading services revenues, down 7% year over year, reflecting lower market volatility. The company's software and processing segment revenue has been a strong point this year, with revenues up 18% compared to the period in 2018.

STT 2020 Guidance

For the year ahead, management expects the operating environment to be defined by continued slow economic growth globally, and low market volatility as has been observed in recent months. Guidance for fee revenues to increase 1-3% compared to 2019 is supported by higher AUC/A and AUM levels with an expectation of continued client asset inflows. Net interest income should remain pressured based on low market rates with an estimated annual decline of 5-7%. This is likely the most negative aspect of the company's outlook. Expense management initiatives targeting a 1% reduction of total expenses will help to support margins and profitability.

(Source: Company IR)

In terms of consensus market expectations, the current estimate for full-year fiscal 2020 EPS of $6.78 if confirmed would represent an increase of 10% compared to the 2019 adjusted EPS result. Earnings are expected to further accelerate to $7.52 in fiscal 2021. The revenue estimate for 2020 at $11.83 billion represents an increase of 0.6% compared to 2019. Notably, the estimates have been revised higher over the past six months and reflect the more positive outlook. The trends here are based on an expectation of firming margins, in part supported by lower costs balanced by the still weak revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

STT Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The cost-cutting efforts by State Street have proven to be effective in supporting overall earnings. That being said, revenue growth of just 0.6% expected for the year ahead leaves a lot to be desired.

In terms of valuation, the stock currently trading at a P/E of 14x and 12x on the forward 2020 consensus EPS is below peak levels back in early 2018. Our sense here is that much of the financial stabilization reported in Q4 and overall improving outlook has already been priced in considering the stock is up over 65% from its lows of 2019.

Data by YCharts

We think a P/E on 2020 earnings of ~12x is fair and by this measure rate shares of STT as a hold. We think the stock will be challenged to reclaim significantly higher valuation multiples from current levels without presenting more defined momentum in top-line growth. The weak trends in net interest income should also temper more bullish expectations from current levels in the stock price.

To the downside, beyond a global cyclical slowdown as the main risk, it will be important for State Street to continue delivering on its cost-cutting initiatives. The potential for weaker than expected earnings coupled with objectively tepid revenue trends could result in more bearish sentiment towards the stock. Monitoring points include the evolution of financial margins and client asset net inflows.

Takeaway

Compared to a challenging asset management industry environment in recent years pressured by declining fees, State Street ended 2019 on a high note. Effective management with a focus on efficiency is supporting earnings despite still tepid revenue growth. Recognizing the quality of the company and its market leadership position, we think State Street will need to reclaim a higher growth trajectory for the stock to command a significantly higher valuation premium. We rate shares of STT as a hold, looking ahead to the next quarter's result for an update on operational momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.