IPO Update: 1Life Healthcare Proposes IPO Terms

Although the IPO isn't cheap, the firm is well-placed to generate significant growth in the years ahead.

ONEM has grown revenue and gross profit rapidly in an industry with strong expected growth in the medium term.

The company is building a network of retail-focused medical care clinics in the U.S.

1Life Healthcare has filed to raise $263 million in an IPO of its common stock.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) has filed to raise $263 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is building a network of retail-centric medical care clinics under the name One Medical.

ONEM is growing at an accelerating rate in an industry with strong growth prospects; while the IPO isn't cheap, ONEM is well-positioned to produce significant growth ahead.

San Francisco, California-based 1Life was founded to offer common medical care services via walk-in retail-oriented medical clinic locations in the United States.

Management is headed by Amir Rubin, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously an EVP at UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and president and CEO of Stanford Health Care.

Below is a brief overview video of retail health clinics in the U.S.:

Source: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

The company partners with all major components of the healthcare delivery system, including employers, providers, insurers, and health networks.

ONEM has facilities in nine U.S. major market areas, with a total of 77 physical offices covering nearly 400,000 members, representing 6,000 enterprise clients.

1Life has received at least $402.5 million from investors, including The Carlyle Group, Benchmark Capital, Oak Investment Partners, Thomas H. Lee, M.D., DAG Ventures, GV (GOOGA), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Maverick Fund.

Customer Acquisition

The company acquires customers directly via its website, through direct sales efforts to employers, and through offering its services via health network organizations.

ONEM generates revenue from multiple sources, including consumers, employers, health networks and insurers, both on a subscription basis and on a per-visit basis.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen to 14.5% as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 14.5% 2018 12.1% 2017 10.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, grew to 1.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 1.5 2018 1.4

Source: Company registration statement

The firm said that for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, it had a 97% retention rate for its enterprise clients and an 89% retention rate for its consumer members.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 report by Grand View Research, the market for retail healthcare clinics is expected to grow sharply through 2025.

Growth is projected to be at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 20% through 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are easy access to care, and lower costs compared to existing options. However, the perception that these services are of lower quality may contain growth at a lower level it otherwise would be.

Major competitive vendors include:

Walgreens Boots (WBA)

CVS (CVS)

Walmart (WMT)

Bellin Health

Rediclinic

Kroger (KR)

Aurora Health Care

Kaiser Permanente

Management says its most direct competition is from primary care providers who are affiliated with or employed by health networks.

Other retail clinics are competitive, although management believes they serve fewer stakeholders.

The firm expects new competitors to enter the space over time, creating increased competition and marketplace noise.

Financial Performance

1Life’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue, at an accelerating rate

Increasing gross profit & gross margin, also accelerating

Growing operating losses

High and increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 198,872,000 28.6% 2018 $ 212,678,000 20.3% 2017 $ 176,769,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 80,286,000 48.1% 2018 $ 76,498,000 36.4% 2017 $ 56,064,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 40.37% 2018 35.97% 2017 31.72% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (35,151,000) -17.7% 2018 $ (45,046,000) -21.2% 2017 $ (31,758,000) -18.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (33,128,000) 2018 $ (44,415,000) 2017 $ (30,797,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (24,098,000) 2018 $ (18,410,000) 2017 $ (2,718,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, 1Life had $170.3 million in cash and $180.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($72.4 million).

IPO Details

ONEM intends to sell 17.5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $262.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.7 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.3%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily for general corporate purposes, including working capital, research and development, business development, sales and marketing activities and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the remaining net proceeds, if any, to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, technologies or other assets, although we currently have no agreements or understandings with respect to any such acquisitions or investments.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company, Citigroup, Piper Jaffray, Wells Fargo Securities, William Blair, Baird, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Commentary

ONEM is seeking a large IPO transaction to continue to build out its network of retail medical clinics.

The company’s financials show a firm that is growing revenue rapidly and with increasing gross margin but is generating high operating losses and operational cash burn.

Additionally, the company’s free cash flow was a negative ($72.4 million) for the preceding twelve months as capital expenditures grew sharply.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been increasing, while the firm’s sales efficiency multiple has also increased, a positive sign.

The market opportunity for retail clinics appears to have a strong near-term future in terms of growth prospects, so ONEM has an industry tailwind in its favor.

As a comparable-based valuation, according to a basket of publicly held companies in the Hospitals/Healthcare Facilities industry, the index recently showed an Enterprise Value/Sales multiple of 1.63x.

By comparison, ONEM is asking investors to pay an EV/Revenue of 6.5x on a revenue growth rate of 28.6%.

One could argue that ONEM is not really a Hospital/Healthcare Facility per se, that it is more of a subscription healthcare service and that its growth rate is much higher than typical hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Ultimately, IPO investors will have to decide for themselves if they want to pay a 6.5x multiple for the firm’s growth potential in a growing market space.

While the IPO price isn’t cheap and the company hasn’t made a big step toward profitability, I believe the market opportunity and the company’s growth trajectory justify the proposed IPO price.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: January 30, 2020.

