IPO Update: Reynolds Consumer Products Readies IPO Plan

The firm has a hefty debt load and the IPO appears pricey, so I'll be watching it from the sidelines.

Reynolds Consumer Products has filed proposed terms for its $1.25 billion U.S. IPO.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) has filed to raise $1.25 billion in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company sells household storage and related kitchen products for consumer use.

REYN posted contracting top-line revenue and sharply reduced cash flow from operations in the most recent nine-month period.

While the IPO may be reasonably priced, it looks like a typical private equity IPO, with limited growth and a hefty debt load even after the IPO proceeds are used to pay down debt, so I'll pass on it.

Company and Business

Lake Forest, Illinois-based Reynolds was founded to provide household essentials under the brands Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds Kitchens, The Hefty and Alcan in the North America region as well as the Diamond brand internationally.

Management is headed by President and CEO Lance Mitchell, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously President and CEO at Closure Systems International.

The firm’s 'Reynolds Waste & Storage' product line, which includes foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags and slow cooker liners, is marketed under the KITCHENS and E-Z Foil brands in the US, ALCAN brand in Canada, as well as its Diamond brand, intended for international sales.

Reynolds’ Hefty waste and store segment, whose products are marketed under the Hefty Ultra Strong, Hefty Strong Trash Bags, Hefty Renew and Hefty Slider Bags brands, includes branded and store-brand trash and food storage bags.

The company’s Hefty tableware products are marketed under disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups and cutlery. Its Hefty branded products also include dishes and party cups.

Management says the firm also serves other consumer product companies through its Fresh-Lock and Slide-Rite resealable closure systems.

Additionally, management says that, according to data from Nielsen (NLSN), its store-brand storage bag segment held a 57% market share in the US as the company differentiates itself through ‘access to category management, consumer insights, marketing, merchandising and R&D resources.’

Post-IPO, the firm will still be majority-owned by Packaging Finance Limited which is controlled by Graeme Hart, a prominent businessman in the packaging industry.

Customer Acquisition

The company sells its products through the traditional grocery channel and management sees opportunities to expand its efforts to the ‘club, home improvement, dollar-store and eCommerce channels.’

While Reynolds sells in 54 countries, the North America region accounted for 99% of its total sales in fiscal year 2018, so there is a lot of room for potential international expansion and revenue diversification.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been fluctuating within a relatively narrow range, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 10.5% 2018 9.2% 2017 9.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a negative (0.2x) in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 -0.2 2018 0.6

Source: Company registration statement

Market and Competition

According to a recent market research report by Market Research Future, the global food storage containers' market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4.2% between 2019 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a higher CAGR due to high demand for fast-moving consumer goods.

Major competitors that provide food storage products include:

Amcor and Bemis

Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Newell Brands (NWL)

Hamilton Housewares

Ball Corporation (BLL)

Constar International

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

REYN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven top-line revenue, contracting in the most recent period

Fluctuating gross profit and gross margin

Variable operating profit and operating margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 2,197,000,000 -1.7% 2018 $ 3,142,000,000 6.3% 2017 $ 2,957,000,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 617,000,000 9.0% 2018 $ 832,000,000 -3.5% 2017 $ 862,000,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 28.08% 2018 26.48% 2017 29.15% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 352,000,000 16.0% 2018 $ 513,000,000 16.3% 2017 $ 540,000,000 18.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 135,000,000 2018 $ 176,000,000 2017 $ 302,000,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 158,000,000 2018 $ 530,000,000 2017 $ 395,000,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $15.0 million in cash and $4.9 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $235 million.

IPO Details

REYN intends to sell 47.17 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $26.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.25 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $9.5 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.3%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay amounts owed under the IPO Settlement Facility incurred as part of the Corporate Reorganization. The IPO Settlement Facility is scheduled to mature on the first business day after the closing date of this offering and will accrue interest at a rate equal to the LIBOR rate for an interest period of one month, determined as of approximately 11:00 a.m. (London time) one business day prior to the closing date. We intend to use the net proceeds of the New Term Loan Facility to settle certain related party borrowings, including amounts arising as part of the Corporate Reorganization prior to the closing of this offering. Related party borrowings owed to RGHL Group will be settled as part of the Corporate Reorganization prior to this offering.

So, the IPO proceeds will be used to pay down debt rather than to go towards growing the business.

This is typical of private equity-owned companies and is obviously less than optimal for the new shareholders.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and HSBC.

Commentary

Reynolds is seeking public investment to pay down its significant debt load by virtue of its acquisition by Graeme Hart.

The firm’s financials show contracting revenue and sharply reduced operating cash flow in the most recent nine-month reporting period, not a good look for the IPO.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen and its selling, G&A efficiency multiple has swung negative due to revenue contraction.

The market opportunity for food storage containers is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the medium term.

As a comparable-based valuation, the IPO looks fairly valued. However, on a DCF-based valuation, it is priced too high.

Also, compared to competitor Tupperware Brands, which has an EV/EBITDA of 4.38x, REYN's 17.72x multiple appears excessive.

Additionally, the company has a hefty debt load and it is using the IPO's proceeds to pay it down, but only to some extent.

I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: January 30, 2020.

