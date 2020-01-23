10 Reasons Denbury Resources Is A Good Investment

Denbury Resources (DNR) is a small oil company (2018 revenue $1.5 billion) that has some very unique characteristics and as such is a good choice for those who think oil prices will go up over the next year.

1. DNR's price is down by 65% in the last 7 months.

Of course, oil prices and DNR price are not directly correlated, but every $5 increase in price is estimated to increase FCF (Free Cash Flow) by $100 million/year for a company that expects to generate about $120 million in 2019.

From the two charts (DNR price and oil price), you can see that in the summer and early fall of 2018 oil hit about $75 and DNR was over $5. That indicates the kind of leverage available with the company.

See point #8 below.

(Source: Macrotrends)

2. DNR is a USA-only producer, thereby minimizing any global oil risks.

Being USA-based means the company is not only protected from turmoil in the rest of the oil world but would certainly benefit if oil production is interrupted overseas, such as in the Middle East, Africa or South America.

3. DNR is a tertiary well driller.

Being a tertiary driller means DNR doesn't really need an exploration budget, because the company is acquiring and using wells that have already produced and have known amounts of oil remaining. In other words, DNR concentrates on "used" wells that have some useful life left in them.

"Oil extraction from a site begins with primary recovery, during which a combination of pressure and pumps generally will bring about 10 percent of the available oil to the surface. The second phase of recovery involves injecting water or gas into the reserve to displace more of the oil reserve, usually 20 to 40 percent. Finally, companies employ tertiary recovery to recover any remaining oil which may be accessible."



- Source: Investopedia

4. DNR hedges its oil prices, thus minimizing downside risks.

Of course, hedges can also limit the upside, but less than 50% of production is hedged for 2020, meaning more than 50% will be at whatever oil prices are at throughout 2020.

5. DNR is an expert in the storing and usage of CO 2 .

The environmental issue of storing and using CO 2 is a positive one for DNR. In addition to drilling, it is possible the company will generate revenue from this expertise in the future. This may also make it a target of bigger oil companies looking for CO 2 inventory and experience.

6. DNR should benefit from any trade deals that are consummated between now and the end of 2020.

Every trade deal should benefit the world economy, and thus energy use and, in turn, oil prices. Deals in the works include China, Mexico and Canada via the USMCA agreement, Great Britain after Brexit, Europe tariff reform and the Japan trade deal. Certainly, some of these deals, if not all, will come to fruition.

7. DNR could benefit enormously from US politics.

Democrat Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg have all said they would ban fracking, which would drive up oil prices significantly. That would be immensely good for DNR.

Joe Biden said he would study the issue but would not ban fracking outright. But he would pass new regulations controlling such things as methane emissions for fracking and other drilling techniques. So, a Biden election would be neutral to slightly positive for the company.

Donald Trump would probably encourage more drilling, possibly keeping prices low, but the economy would certainly be better under Trump than any of the above. So, I see a Trump win being neutral to oil prices and thus to DNR's price.

Please note, I am being apolitical here and am only talking about politics as it affects my recommendation.

8. DNR's margins are closely tied to oil prices.

DNR's margins expand directly by about $100 million per year for every $5 change. If prices go up significantly for any reason, the stock price will soar.

9. DNR is an excellent hedge against turmoil in the Middle East.

I hesitate to call the Middle East a powder keg. It's more like a powder keg sitting on a powder keg.

If a couple of hundred thousand dollars' worth of drones can disrupt $5 billion in Saudi oil, what could a couple of million dollars' worth do?

Then, there are riots in Gaza, Iraq and Iran (at least). Wars in Yemen and Syria (at least). Israel saying it will deal harshly with any attacks, whether from the Palestinians, Syria or Iran.

And Saudi Arabia is getting ready for the world's biggest-ever IPO. Do they want higher or lower oil prices for pre- and post-Aramco (ARMCO)?

Powder keg... what powder keg?

10. DNR management is fiscally conservative and focused on improving the company's balance sheet.

DNR has a lot of debt, but it is going down every quarter. The company has sold some properties and used that for debt reduction. Assuming prices stay above $50, it should be able to roll over the 2021 debt. And if prices increase, everything becomes a whole lot easier because of the big increase in FCF (Free Cash Flow) every pricing dollar provides.

Per CFO Mark Allen:

"These transactions together with the debt exchanges in June resulted in total debt principal reduction of $138 million since year-end 2018 bringing our total debt principal reduction to $1.2 billion since year-end 2014."



"In addition we are open to considering other JV transactions and noncore asset sales that could enhance liquidity and further our debt reduction efforts."

Risks, alarm bells and cautionary tales.

With the vagaries of oil prices, a company with DNR's debt profile is always at risk of lower prices. But for the next year or two, hedges should protect that downside enough to prevent disaster. But long-term prices in the $40s or lower could drive the company to Chapter 11.

In the near term, there could be political deals with Iran and Venezuela to increase output, which would affect prices negatively. A political settlement in Iraq could boost production there too.

A post-IPO Aramco may start pumping just to keep revenues and the stock price up.

Of course, the world economy could go down too with perhaps a recession, and that would probably be negative for oil prices.

DNR is only suitable for risk-oriented investors.

Conclusion

DNR's price is tied very closely to oil prices. And as we all know, oil prices are tied very closely to geopolitical events. And 2020 is going to be chock-full of political events, both here in the USA and worldwide. My thesis here is that with all the possible negative geopolitical events over the next year or so, one or more of them is likely to happen. And if they do, oil prices are very likely to go up.

In 2016, I wrote an article on oil prices and the Saudi IPO, titled "No Ha-Ha At Doha: Saudi Arabia Raises The Oil-Price Ante, And Exxon's Credit Takes A Hit."

This was my conclusion:

"The Saudis continue to play the long game and so far they are playing it much smarter and tougher than their competitors. They do indeed have a plan and it involves low oil prices for at least two more years. That will be followed by an IPO of Aramco then a pullback in production coordinated with the other sheikdoms (who will be shareholders) and OPEC fellow travelers. Having a huge public stock position (Aramco after the IPO) gives the Saudis an oil-price multiplier. Reducing production thereby raising oil prices will provide huge capital gains while at the same time preserving the Saudis oil assets. At that point, the huge capital gains from Aramco will power Saudi Arabia's profitably into the 21st century."

In that same article, I also recommended selling Exxon (XOM) at $88. The stock is now under $70.

That was then, but now it's time to look at DNR.

DNR is a Strong Buy under $1.10.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.