Exelixis: Looking Good, Despite Stagnant Product Sales Guidance

With both sales and earnings multiples looking quite compelling, while the cash balances continue to grow, I like the potential here.

With product sales trending at $800 million per annum, valuation multiples have compressed a great deal as shares have lagged after the huge momentum run seen in 2016.

Exelixis (EXEL) has been a stock which has seen more or less stagnation even as the underlying news flow has been reasonably good. The company certainly looks promising and in my last review of the investment thesis in May of 2018, I noted that it was time to excel. Shares have been stagnant ever since despite continued growth in product sales and achieving solid profitability. Even as sales will take a small beating in 2020 and earnings will take a significant beat, valuation multiples look compelling with the pipeline looking quite strong.

The Story, The Thesis

While Exelixis was founded back in the 1990s and it already had partnerships with blue-chip names like GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), this never really took off and did not result in any blockbusters.

The breakthrough for the company seemed to take place when the company obtained FDA approval for cabozantinib/COMETRIQ. This happened in 2012 but the associated marketing expenses nearly bankrupted the company with shares trading at just a dollar in 2014. Sales of COMETRIQ did peak at $42 million in 2016, yet kept falling ever since.

The big breakthrough was when the company obtained approval for cabozantinib/CABOMETYX to treat patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, a rare kidney cancer. Sales came in at $18 million in its debut quarter, being the second quarter of 2016. By the end of the year the company generated $45 million in sales in the final quarter of the year, and in the final quarter of 2017 sales hit $90 million, at a run rate of $360 million per annum.

Shares, which traded at just $4 in early 2016, were on a real momentum run and peaked in the low $30s by early 2018. With annualised sales running at a rate of $360 million a year, this run-up looks quite compelling for a drug only introduced less than two years ago.

The Thesis

When I looked at the shares in May of 2018, the company's shares had retreated towards the $22-mark, as the company had just released its first-quarter results at the time. Sales of CABOMETYX came in at $129 million in the first quarter of 2018, an impressive $39 million increase from the fourth-quarter numbers, suggesting a run rate in excess of half a billion.

COMETRIQ revenues were flattish at $5.3 million, creating some small yet stable revenue streams for the business as well. Product sales growth was driven by the wider approval to administer CABOMETYX, resulting in large collaboration milestone payments along the way. When I stripped out the large incidental milestone payments, operating earnings came in at $38 million, for earnings power close to $0.10 per share.

Even at $20 in May the 313 million shares were valued at $6.2 billion, or $5.7 billion if we account for the net cash position. With product revenues at $540 million per annum, operating assets were trading at 10 times sales. Besides the current pace of growth, the potential was of course to promote CABOMETYX for a wider patient group with liver cancer as well as other cancer types, although that requires some patience down the road.

Given the acceleration in growth and retreat in the shares I was compelled to see expectations down, with sales multiples having fallen from 20 times annualised sales in early 2018, to about 10 times sales in May of 2018. The strong growth and pipeline of CABOMETYX are very compelling, although this remains a one-trick pony, not in terms of indications, yet in terms of product.

Nonetheless, I went long about 50% of my target position around an average cost base of $22 per share based on the sales multiples coming down, the rapid growth, the continued R&D investments and the fact that the company was really becoming profitable.

What Happened?

The $129 million first-quarter sales number for CABOMETYX in 2018 jumped to $146 million in the second quarter as the company obtained approval from the EC for CABOMETYX. Early November it became apparent that third-quarter product sales improved to $163 million, revealing continuation of solid growth. Despite the continuation of growth, shares mostly traded in the high-teens for the remainder of 2018 and hit the low $20s, after the company obtained FDA approval in January for CABOMETYX for patients with HCC previously treated with sorafenib.

A month later, the company reported its 2018 results. Product revenues from Cabozantinib hit $176 million and totalled $619 million for the year. Other than these product sales, the company generated $234 million in collaboration revenues as well. Despite R&D expenses increasing sharply to $182 million, the company generated $439 million in operating earnings. With no interest expenses due and assuming a 20% tax rate, that works down to earnings of $350 million or close to $1.20 per share.

With shares still trading around $20 per share the market value still came in around $6 billion, for about a $5.2 billion operating asset valuation. With the product revenues trending at $700 million a year, that reduced the valuation multiple to about 7 times sales, and in fact shares traded at a market multiple in terms of earnings multiples. That is quite compelling given that shares were essentially still doubling year over year.

In May of 2019, first-quarter product sales came in at nearly $180 million as earnings took a small beating following continued increase in R&D efforts as well as declining collaboration revenues. Second-quarter sales improved to $194 million as the company continued to close collaboration deals with multiple players. Growth was flattish in the third quarter as sales were stagnant at $192 million.

This suggests that product sales are now running at nearly $800 million a year as the 313 million shares still trade at $20, for a $6.2 billion equity valuation. Note, however, that net cash balances have increased towards $1.2 billion amidst retained earnings and collaboration revenues collected, for a $5 billion operating asset valuation, or about 6 times sales.

Concluding Remarks

With earnings power trending at little over a dollar per share and the company holding about $4 per share in net cash, shares trade at just around 15 times earnings. This looks relatively modest even if sequential growth has come to a standstill as the market clearly does not like the idiosyncratic risks and the growth slowdown. In that sense, it was comforting that the company guided in January that product sales for the final quarter are seen around $200 million, with cash balances increasing to $1.4 billion.

The reason for the fact that investors were not getting more enthusiastic had to do with the outlook for 2020 as product sales are seen at $750 million, plus or minus $25 million. Based on the Q4 run rate, revenues would come down a bit. With costs on the increase, notably R&D, earnings will take a big beating, probably be cut in half, or even more.

Hence valuations come down as the likelihood of an acquisition based on the valuation and pipeline seems to become more likely. Note that the CABOMETYX patient population could increase a factor of 4 times through 2025, of course assuming all goes well. At the same time, multiples are low, the company is profitable and net cash balances continue to increase.

Despite the lack of growth, or better said small decline in product sales in 2020, I still see a decent risk-reward here, as I am happy to add small again at $20 here currently.

Please subscribe to the premium service in order to get access to more actionable ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.