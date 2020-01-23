FS KKR Capital Has Potential With Low NAV

An investor can earn a 12% yield and up to a 26% capital gain if the company can trade up to the industry 6% average premium to NAV.

FS KKR Capital Corp.'s (FSK) low price-to-net asset value per share (price/NAVPS) and strong 2019 performance thus far make it a solid value investment for investors looking for small equity gains and high dividend yields.

With historical issues lasting the last three years, the company's NAVPS has stabilized in 2019 at around 7.86 and is projected to rise in the fourth quarter, as its net investment income (NII) has risen steadily over the year. Increasing NII is positive for investors, especially in business development companies (BDCs), because it means that the investment managers are turning a profit and likely increasing NAVPS. Many BDCs that trade at or above NAVPS have a history of increasing NAVPS. Currently, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN), and TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) all trade at premiums above their NAVPS. For FS KKR Capital share price to increase, it needs to increase its NAVPS this quarter. This looks likely with positive quarterly results and NII throughout the 2019 year expected to continue in Q4.

Q3 '18 Q4 '18 Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 NAVPS $8.64 $7.84 $7.86 $7.88 $7.86 NII (millions) $56.00 $53.00 $98.00 $101.00 $115.00

The Market Inefficiency Opportunity

For a close-ended fund like FS KKR Capital, NAVPS and PB are equivalent, and in the long run should normalize to 1.0 following general finance and accounting principles that an asset is worth the sum of its parts. From the below table, readers can see that FS KKR Capital is trading at a discounted compared to its historic averages. Investors should consider getting in on this high yield stock for both its yield and its potential equity gain.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Present NAVPS $9.83 $9.10 $9.41 $9.30 $7.84 $7.86 Price $9.93 $8.99 $10.30 $7.35 $5.18 $6.30 Price/NAVPS 1.01 0.99 1.09 0.79 0.66 0.80

The BDC Market

FS KKR Capital is one of the largest BDCs in the industry, and its recent spin-off of FSIC II, FSIC III, FSIC IV and CCT II will make it the second-biggest BDC in the industry. It invests in midsize companies with EBITDA between $50 and $100 million, which are upper mid-market companies. Its businesses consist of diversified lending to about 200 clients in about 10 major sectors. The top 10 clients represented 22% of the portfolio. FSK loans come with collateral and covenants. The company wants secure performance.

The company’s portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second-lien secured loans of private middle-market U.S. companies which are on average three to seven years in length. Its debt investments will generally be rated lower than “Baa3” by Moody’s or lower than “BBB-” by S&P. Generally, FS KKR Capital loans at interest rates between 5% and 18% compared to LIBOR.

Fee Structure

The base management fee seems standard and are calculated as an annual 1.50% of the average weekly value of the company’s gross assets excluding cash and cash equivalents and an incentive fee based on the company’s performance. As of the third quarter in 2019, the net operating expenses-to-average net assets was 2.06%. This is relatively high, but considering that it conforms to industry averages and ROE has been well above industry average at 26%, the fee structure seems fair.

Financial Potential

As of November 2019, the company has executed approximately $136 of the $200 million share buyback program that it began at the start of the year. This is a good sign for investors, as it indicates faith by the management team in the continued financial performance of FS KKR Capital.

Synergies from the Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. (CCT) merger are materializing in 2019, and revenues indicates a higher share price is warranted. FS KKR Capital's Q3 nine-month net investment income increased by over 200% since the previous year to $311 million and resulted in a diluted earnings per share of $0.52. The company is expected to continue at this clip and add approximately $100 million in net investment income for the fourth quarter in revenue. This should result in an increase of $0.19 diluted per share. This is below FS KKR Capital’s projected $0.20 earnings for Q4, but not out of reach, as Q4s usually result in transaction activity that will improve the earnings for the year. FS KKR Capital is expected to report earnings of $0.79 for the 2019 year.

Adding $0.20 earnings to the current book value of 7.86 while maintaining its current discounted PB of .80 would result in the stock trading at $6.45. This price is higher than the $6.30 it is trading at today. Adjusting for the perceived miss in earnings would result in a share value of $6.44, still above the current stock price. This easy 2% increase is without the perceived increase that should materialize when the PB finally normalizes due to steady and increasing book value as management settles in after the merger. The share price could spring to as high as $8.06 for gains of 26% in 2020.

Ratios for Technical Investors

FS KKR Capital's solid technicals mean that good performance can continue to be expected. To start off with the highlights, the company presents a 10-12% dividend yield for investors with a 96% payout ratio TTM. It has a 5-year dividend yield average of 10%. These numbers present a positive outlook for continued payments on dividends in the near future.

Looking at FS KKR Capital’s low P/E of 3.33 should raise a flag for investors. However, this metric for closed-end funds isn’t as crucial for companies who maintain investments for longer periods of time. The general thinking is that as the fund sells off its stakes in other companies, the P/E will normalize over time. The low P/E value is greatly influenced by the decline that this stock has seen since 2017 as a result of a combination of a poor head investment manager who was released in early 2019 and a resulting write-off of loans in 2018 due to the merger. The primary driver, thus, for this company is NAVPS. As already mentioned, NAVPS is 20% below and 26% below the industry average, which suggests strong upside to this stock in the future.

FS KKR Capital also currently presents a very efficient company for investors with operating margin at 75% and a profit margin of 125%. These are great indicators that the company keeps its costs low in comparison to the revenue it brings in and is focused on profitability. The company's ROA is 6.0% and ROE is 29%. The ROE is well above the industry average of 7%. The ROA is 1% above the industry average of 5%. For passive investment income stocks like FS KKR Capital, these ratios give investors confidence that they are receiving returns on their investment and equity.

Also of note is the company’s beta of 1.17, which is above the market volatility norm of 1.0. Surprisingly, FS KKR Capital sees a trading volume of close to 2 million shares a day. This may in large part be due to its exposure to numerous dividend ETFs. This volatility score also highlights to me that the markets are uncertain in valuing this company. The company’s low price at about $6 also may contribute to it being seen and used by many day traders.

Risk

FS KKR Capital is subject to interest rate fluctuations and the financial strength of the companies it issues loans to and their solvency. Its loans come with collateral requirements, so that if a client ran into trouble, the loan would usually be paid in full. FS KKR Capital is doing quarterly reviews of the performance of its clients. Investments in middle market companies involve some of the same risks that apply generally to investments in larger, more established companies.

FS KKR Capital, like all financial institutions, is subject to financial market risks, including changes in interest rates. In Q3 2019. 66.1% of its portfolio investments were debt investments paying variable interest rates and 15.2% were debt investments paying fixed interest rates. A rise in the general level of interest rates can be expected to lead to higher interest rates applicable to any variable-rate investments it holds and to declines in the value of any fixed-rate investments it holds. Due to a substantial portion of its investments in variable-rate investments, an increase in interest rates may result in a substantial increase in the company's net investment income and fees payable to the managers. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but with the return of inflation in 2020, the Fed will probably look to temper inflation by raising interest rates as it had begun in 2018.

The following table shows the effect over a twelve-month period of changes in interest rates on its interest income, interest expense and net interest income, assuming no changes in the composition of the company' investment portfolio, as of September 30, 2019 (dollar amounts are presented in millions):

Conclusion

With FS KKR Capital projected to continue its banner year and inflation returning to the economy with the potential of raising rates as a result, it seems like there is substantial upside. However, the company won't approach a 1.0 NAVPS or the industry 1.06 NAVPS premium until it becomes fully consolidated under one of its advisors, either FS Investments or KKR. One advisor would make FS KKR Capital more efficient with its resources and would cut out some of the structural discount currently embedded in the stock. The dividend looks to be solid, as it has been covered 104% since the merger in Q3 2018. Currently, FS KKR Capital at $6.30 and a $0.19 quarterly dividend is a 12.09% yield. I think investors can be comfortable buying and holding, but the factors above will prevent the company from reaching its true industry potential.

