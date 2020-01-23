Thyssenkrupp: The Future Of One Division In Doubt; A Sale Would Be Good For Shareholders

While it is unlikely to achieve a high price, I believe that a sale of the division would be good news for shareholders in the long run, as it would allow the company to focus and spend money more efficiently elsewhere.

After a multi-billion defense contract, the MKS 180 project, went to the family-owned Dutch Damen Shipyards Group instead of a consortium led by Thyssenkrupp AG's (OTCPK:TYEKF, OTCPK:TKAMY) Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, the division's future is in doubt. I believe that without this contract, it has become significantly more likely that Thyssenkrupp will sell its naval division as part of its ongoing transformation process.

MKS 180 Contract

The MKS 180 project is a multipurpose battleship for the German navy. The concept is designed to be as versatile as possible and will have the ability to support different modules for different mission purposes. The contract has a volume of €5.27 billion for four units.

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, in fact, even lost out on the contract twice, given that it had primarily entered an offer in conjunction with the private Lürssen Group. After its offer being declined by the Bundeswehr's procurement office, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems joined forces with its competitor German Naval Yards, which is owned by the Beirut, Lebanon-based Privinvest Group.

Concept rendering of the MKS 180 warship; Source: Bundeswehr

Yet, the procurement office ultimately decided against Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems once again. Instead, those ships will now be built at the Hamburg-based Blohm+Voss shipyards (interestingly, a subsidiary of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems until 2011), with Damen Shipyards Group taking the lead.

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems Has No Real Perspective On Its Own

The procurement decision is a disastrous signal. After all, which navy would be too compelled to order at a shipyard which is not able to secure contracts from its own government. It is especially humiliating for Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems which had previously been considered the Bundeswehr's favorite supplier (in German, it has often been dubbed a "Hoflieferant," which has historically been the holder of a royal warrant).

Now, further job cuts are a distinct possibility. The future of a shipyard in Emden, Germany had already been in question and was seen as closely tied to whether Thyssenkrupp would get to participate in the MKS 180 contract. Closures and layoffs cost money and may lead to further write-offs. The non-submarine business has little chances of becoming profitable without the contract. The German Federal government's very restrictive policy on arms exports does not help either.

Readers of my previous work may remember that I consider the division to be one of the least desirable businesses. It lacks profitability. Despite a strong fourth quarter, it only generated an adjusted EBIT of €1 million at revenues of €1.8 billion for the fiscal year ended September 30th. In FY2018, the division even posted a loss of €117 million (prior to 2018, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems had been part of the Industrial Solutions division). For some time, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems has been a drag on the company's overall performance. So, the company must either invest significant amounts of capital in order to improve its performance meaningfully or it has to find a way to dispose of the division.

According to unnamed industry sources quoted by the usually well-informed German newspaper Handelsblatt, there had been talks between various competitors (Thyssenkrupp among them) about a massive consolidation of the fractured German naval defense industry in recent months. The goal would have been to create a strong player able to compete with rivals like France's government-controlled Naval Group SA - 35 percent of which is owned by Thales SA (OTCPK:THLEF). However, according to one of the quoted sources, such a merger is off the table now, as the halo project MKS 180 - which would have served as the newly formed national champion's halo product - has gone to a Dutch bidder.

Strengthening the division by acquisitions does not really look like a viable option for Thyssenkrupp either. The company reported net financial debt of €3.7 billion as of September 30th. It also needs to address more than €8 billion in accrued pension obligations. The company has already decided to focus primarily on its steel business going forward. That will require considerable amounts of capital. Warships are made of steel, but that is more or less where synergies end. Even with billions to be expected from the planned sale of the elevator division, Thyssenkrupp will have to spend cautiously, especially given that Thyssenkrupp Elevators contributes by far the largest share to the company's profit (2019 EBIT contribution of €791 million; total EBIT of €272 million). So, all in all, it makes not much sense for Thyssenkrupp to hold on to its marine division, which would inevitably require substantial investments. The last logical alternative that remains would be to sell the division.

Thyssenkrupp Might Keep Its Underwater Business

I could, however, imagine that the company may decide to sell only its surface ship business. Thyssenkrupp's various offerings of military submarines are still selling well. The company does not only supply the German navy but also those of foreign partners. Customers include Israel, Turkey, Italy and Korea, among others. While Thyssenkrupp does not break down the numbers in its reporting, I imagine that the submarine division as a standalone business would be profitable.

A HDW 214 Class submarine built by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems; Source: Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

On the other hand, keeping the submarine business would have the downside that a sale of the remaining Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems would be unlikely to achieve too high a price.

A High Price Is Unlikely

Unfortunately, it is hard to find the right benchmark for lack of a truly comparable listed company. Civilian shipbuilders are not a good comparison, in my view, as the respective customer groups are entirely different. But based on the valuation of defense companies more broadly, I assume that Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems as it is would be worth €500 million or less. And that includes the submarine business.

Larger and - unlike Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems - profitable companies with more comfortable backlogs such as Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), Raytheon Co. (RTN) or Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) trade at about two times revenue. BAE Systems Plc (OTCPK:BAESF, OTCPK:BAESY) trades even below that. In the case of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, one would have to keep in mind that it would most likely require substantial further investments to return the business to sustainable profitability. At the same time, the restrictive German export policy narrows the potential market for its products. And there is virtually no reason to expect a positive change in that regard. Those factors cumulatively warrant a steep discount compared with the broader defense sector. Given the sensitive nature of the defense industry, a potential buyer would furthermore have to be politically acceptable. All this leads me to my assumption of the comparatively low value of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

While in theory that value could certainly be increased, it would require time and money, which Thyssenkrupp could spend more effectively elsewhere. Therefore, I think that even if a high price is unlikely, it would be good news for shareholders if the division was sold, simply because it would allow the company to become more focused.

Conclusion

All in all, I do not believe that the Marine Systems division has much of a future within Thyssenkrupp in the long run. The company wants to re-focus on its steel business, and warships and submarines being made of steel is not enough to make the businesses a natural fit. While it is not unlikely that Thyssenkrupp may soon generate a considerable amount of cash from the sale of its elevator division, the company can spend those funds more efficiently elsewhere. Therefore, I believe that it would not necessarily be a bad thing in the long run from the shareholders' perspective if Thyssenkrupp were to sell the Marine Systems division, even if it would do so at a rather low price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.