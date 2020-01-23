Franco-Nevada: Earnings Estimates Continue To Climb

It's been an exceptional start to the year for Franco-Nevada (FNV), after capping off a strong finish to 2019. The stock managed to outperform the Gold Miners Index (GDX) by 1000 basis points in 2019 (48% return vs. 38%) and has started 2020 on the right foot, up 5%. Fortunately, for investors, the company continues to have a solid runway for growth with several development projects coming online in the next two years, and analysts consistently dragging earnings estimates higher. These recent earnings estimates have projected a much higher growth rate for FY-2020, putting Franco-Nevada on track for strong double-digit annual EPS growth. Based on this, I still see Franco-Nevada as one of the most attractive ways to play the mining sector, and I continue to see the stock as a Hold.

(Source: Company Website)

While the Gold Miners Index has been busy consolidating since its August high, Franco-Nevada hasn’t needed a vacation, charging to new 52-week highs. This is a rarity among the sector, with 90% of the Gold Miners Index constituents unable to surpass their August highs just yet. Based on this, we can surmise that Franco-Nevada is clearly a leader in the space on a technical basis. This assertion is further confirmed by the fact that Franco-Nevada is one of the only gold stocks at all-time highs, one of the top performers for FY-2020 just three weeks in, and one of the few with a relative strength ranking of 90 or higher. Let’s take a closer look at the company to see if the fundamentals are confirming this:

(Source: TC2000.com)

Franco-Nevada reported its Q3 2019 results in November, putting up new records across the board. Not only did the company report record gold-equivalent ounces for the quarter of over 133,000, but revenue and adjusted EBITDA per share also hit new highs. In addition, the company narrowed its guidance to 490,000 to 500,000 gold-equivalent ounces for FY-2019, after the company has seen its first contributions from Cobre Panama. This guidance raise represents a 3% increase from the prior guidance midpoint of 482,000, with the current guidance midpoint sitting at 495,000 ounces. When it comes to a sector where investors are used to getting disappointed, it's worth latching onto leaders that over-deliver and not letting go. Given the continued strength of palladium (PALL) prices in Q4 from their small contribution from PGMs, I would be surprised if they didn't beat their guidance midpoint.

(Source: Company Earnings Call)

When it comes to Cobre Panama, investors should be pleased to know that First Quantum's (OTCPK:FQVLF) recent guidance suggests a good couple of years ahead for both their asset and the contribution to Franco-Nevada. As the table below shows, Cobre Panama is going to be a cash-cow for Franco-Nevada, with the company's attributed gold-equivalent ounces growing from just 60,000 ounces in FY-2019 to 110,000 ounces in FY-2020. This should provide a massive tailwind to Franco-Nevada's top and bottom-line growth, with several development stage projects also providing a lift.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As for development projects, we have Kinross Gold's (KGC) Tasiast Phase 2 Expansion on the way, intending to double throughput from 12,000 tonnes per day to 24,000 tonnes per day by 2023. Franco-Nevada has a 2% NSR on Tasiast, representing a nice chunk of the 350,000 ounces of production currently per year. As for other projects, Newmont Corp.'s (NEM) Musselwhite should restart next year after fires, and Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain is also likely to begin production next year. Franco-Nevada has a 2.65% NSR on the project, and the mine expects to pour gold in Q3 2020. Therefore, while 2019 might have looked like a massive year for the company, there's no reason to expect this won't continue. Let's see how this has translated to the company's bottom-line growth:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the chart below of annual earnings per share [EPS] vs. EPS estimates, FY-2020 and FY-2021 estimates (gold line) continue to rise, up over 6% from their August 2019 estimates. This is despite the price of gold (GLD) being at a similar level to where it finished August and despite earnings estimates being revised lower for several of the gold majors in the same period. If we look at the chart below, we can see that FY-2020 estimates have risen from $2.08 previously to $2.21 currently, with FY-2021 estimates up to $2.32, from $2.18 previously. This is a dramatic improvement and does a lot to help the earnings trend.

(Source: Author's Chart, YCharts.com)

If we look at the chart below of annual earnings per share, we were previously expecting annual EPS of $1.61 in FY-2019, with FY-2020 annual EPS of $2.08. This figure would have translated to 23% growth, impressive, but just below the highest tier for the best growth stocks in the market. Based on current estimates, however, we now have forecasts for 31% annual EPS growth, an exceptional growth rate, and just above William O'Neil's top-tier growth criteria.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As William O'Neil pointed out in the "A" of his CANSLIM criteria, the best growth companies with the most outstanding performance managed to grow annual EPS at a rate of 24% or more. Some examples of these companies are Dairy Queen in 1980 (54%), This Can't Be Yogurt in 1984 (53%), and Home Depot (HD) in 1989, with 43% annual EPS growth. Therefore, Franco-Nevada certainly meets this criterion, with 45% annual EPS growth expected in FY-2019 and forecasts for 31% annual EPS growth in FY-2021. It's also worth noting that much of this growth is due to new assets coming online, and less to do with the price of gold (GLD). Therefore, a higher gold price would be a further boon to this growth.

While Franco-Nevada is often shrugged off as a boring idea in the precious metals sector as it can't generate triple-digit returns due to its size, I think this type of thinking is silly. Sure, Franco-Nevada is indeed unlikely to generate triple-digit returns, but that doesn't mean the stock isn't a staple in a precious metals portfolio. The stock has proven since its IPO that it can outperform the Nasdaq (QQQ), the S&P 500, gold, and the Gold Miners Index, and we saw proof of this with the stock's 48% total return last year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

One could argue that the company's IPO date certainly has helped these returns as it was near the peak of the market in 2007. This is a fair point, but even if we go from the March 2009 lows, Franco-Nevada is up over 650%, not including dividends, vs. the S&P 500's 400% return, and the Nasdaq Composite's 630% return. Therefore, while changing the favorable date does bring returns more in line for the Nasdaq Composite and Franco-Nevada, the company still edges out the Nasdaq's performance slightly.

Let's take a closer look at the technicals:

(Source: TC2000.com)

One analyst suggested that Franco-Nevada had made a double top at $98.00 and had started a new downtrend cycle; however, it's essential to realize what a double top is, and why this analysis was flawed. The definition of a double top is when an asset tests a price on two occasions, and falls below the swing low of that base. To call Franco-Nevada a double top at $98.00 is confusing, as it didn't even remotely resemble a double top, it was merely a test of a prior high. Clearly, the idea hasn't panned out, as the stock has continued higher since with little resistance.

As the chart above shows, Franco-Nevada has broken out of a massive multi-year base and has no resistance overhead given that it's trading at all-time highs. The stock is one of the only gold miners to be positive five of the past six months and is massively outperforming the Gold Miners Index, which is up only three of the past six months, and below its August high. This is the definition of a sector leader, and it's generally wise to sit tight if you find yourself in a stock at all-time highs with a strong earnings trend like Franco-Nevada has.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take another look at the monthly chart, we can see that the 20-month moving average (red line) has finally assumed a positive slope, and is currently sitting at the $83.00 level. I would expect this moving average to be the floor for the stock on any sharp corrections, and it's now rising at a pace of over $2.00 per month. Therefore, by the end of Q1, this moving average should be at the $88.00 level. So what to do with the stock already having broken out and as high as $108.00?

There's no question the stock is getting a little bit extended here short term, but I don't see this as a reason to sell out the stock. I would not be inclined to add any new exposure here, but I continue to believe that any 10% pullbacks will provide buying opportunities. Therefore, I see the stock as a Hold currently. I continue to remain long from prices ranging from $91.00-91.50 and have no plans to take more profits here.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Franco-Nevada has one of the most impressive earnings trends in the sector, has analysts lined up to drag estimates higher, and has a robust pipeline of growth over the next three years. The fact that the stock is acting incredibly well technically adds to the investment thesis as it suggests that price action is confirming what looks to be a solid fundamental thesis for higher prices. As long as the stock continues to remain above its 20-month moving average, I see the stock as a Hold. Pullbacks are possible, and nothing goes up in a straight line, but Franco-Nevada has proven it can generate exceptional returns in gold bull markets and is relatively insulated from gold bear markets. In a sector where there are too many dogs to count, stick with the leaders like Franco-Nevada.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, FNV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.