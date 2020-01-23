Ranking The Mortgage REITs From Most Undervalued To Overvalued

By making a quantitative system, we can rank mREITs from best risk-adjusted value to worst.

Now that the yield curve has bottomed, it may be an opportune time to buy high-yielding Mortgage REITs.

As I've discussed in many recent articles, it seems clear that mortgage REITs are a great place for dividend-oriented investors to deploy their capital today. While dividends are below 4% for almost all investments (stocks, bonds, and equity REITs), they remain above 7% and often above 10% in mortgage REITs.

Even more, the current macroeconomic fundamentals support significantly higher mortgage REIT returns as the yield curve has seemingly bottomed and new home demand/construction is surging (though still have a lot higher to go). On top of that, homeowner leverage is very low by historical standards and credit risks on mortgage REITs are far less than most investors believe.

There are about 35 major mortgage REITs to choose from with dividend yields ranging from 4% to over 20%. The core business model for all mREITs is the same, borrow money to buy various mortgage-backed securities and make mortgage loans, but performance varies significantly between them. To find the best firms, I devised a relatively simple system we can use to rank mREITs.

The System and the Mortgage REITs

The two most important valuation statistics for mREITs are dividend yield and price-to-book. The name of the game is to get a high yield and see capital appreciation. These valuation metrics can be further enhanced by including dividend growth and accounting for various risk factors.

Here is a list of the mREITs in my database followed by those measures

Ticker Name Dividend Yield Dividend Growth Price-to-Book Total Liabilities to Assets (ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. 10% 0% 1.07 59% (ABR) Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. 7% 9% 1.85 78% (MFA) MFA Financial, Inc. 10% 0% 1.05 74% (AJX) Great Ajax Corp. 8% 3% 1.27 77% (ACRE) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 8% 9% 1.12 75% (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8% 0% 1.13 79% (BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. 7% 0% 1.36 75% (TRMT) Tremont Mortgage Trust 5% 0% 0.59 60% (LADR) Ladder Capital Corp 7% 3% 1.52 75% (GPMT) Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 9% 4% 1.00 76% (RC) Ready Capital Corporation 10% 2% 0.99 82% (XAN) Exantas Capital Corp. 6% 60% 0.68 77% (KREF) KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 8% 2% 1.08 78% (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. 12% 0% 1.03 82% (RWT) Redwood Trust, Inc. 7% 2% 1.34 88% (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 12% 0% 1.00 89% (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 13% 0% 1.06 91% (STWD) Starwood Property Trust, Inc. 8% 0% 1.54 93% (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation 9% 0% 1.00 86% (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. 13% 1% 0.92 82% (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 10% 4% 0.95 88% (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 12% -8% 0.88 91% (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation 5% -20% 0.90 91% (ORC) Orchid Island Capital, Inc. 15% 1% 0.97 91% (AGNC) AGNC Investment Corp. 12% -2% 1.06 91% (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 23% -20% 0.78 92% (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. 12% -4% 1.10 84% (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 14% -9% 0.85 88% (SNR) New Senior Investment Group Inc. 7% -33% 2.63 87% (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 13% 0% 0.85 86% (NLY) Annaly Capital Management, Inc. 12% -4% 1.07 88% (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. 12% 0% 0.82 90% (DX) Dynex Capital, Inc. 12% 0% 1.06 89% (CLNC) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. 13% 9% 0.79 70%

(Data Source - Unclestock)

Logically, firms with higher leverage have higher dividend yields. Thus, higher dividend yield does not necessarily imply it is a better investment, we want to see high yields given leverage. See below:

(Data Source - Unclestock)

The goal is to find the firms that are the highest above the trendline as those firms generate high returns with lower financial risk. From this standpoint, Colony Credit, Arlington Asset Investment, and Orchid Island Capital are the winners.

We can also adjust dividends for future growth by taking their past year's dividend and add on its dividend growth (divided by two to account for uncertainty). This gives us an expected future dividend yield.

Ranking the mREITs

In my opinion, I do not care if an mREIT pays a high or low yield, I care that it pays a higher yield than would be expected given its risk. To find this, we can then subtract the "expected dividend yield" (growth-adjusted dividend) from the yield we would expect given the mREIT's leverage level (from the trendline above). This gives us what I call "abnormal yield" which is essentially the excess yield we can expect.

I also included "return-to-book" which is how much the stock price must rise or fall to reach its book value. Using "return-to-book" and "abnormal dividend," I created a normalized value score (a Z-score) that lets us use both figures to rank the mREITs from best (risk and growth-adjusted) value to worst. See below (ranked best to worst):

Ticker Expected Dividend Abnormal Dividend Return to Book Normalized Value Score (AI) 21.1% 9.2% 28.2% 2.95 (CLNC) 13.9% 5.6% 26.6% 2.05 (TRMT) 5.3% -1.4% 69.5% 1.66 (CHMI) 13.3% 2.5% 17.6% 1.08 (XAN) 8.2% -1.2% 47.1% 1.06 (ANH) 13.4% 2.3% 17.6% 1.03 (ORC) 15.5% 3.9% 3.1% 0.99 (MITT) 12.7% 2.4% 8.7% 0.82 (ARR) 11.9% 0.5% 22.0% 0.74 (ARI) 10.0% 3.6% -6.5% 0.66 (EARN) 11.7% 0.1% 13.6% 0.41 (NRZ) 12.0% 1.7% -2.9% 0.32 (MFA) 10.1% 1.2% -4.8% 0.15 (NYMT) 12.6% 1.0% -5.7% 0.08 (WMC) 11.7% 0.3% 0.0% 0.08 (RC) 10.1% -0.1% 1.0% 0.01 (GPMT) 9.2% 0.0% 0.0% -0.01 (TWO) 11.6% 1.1% -9.1% -0.01 (DX) 11.9% 0.5% -5.7% -0.04 (IVR) 10.2% -0.9% 5.3% -0.06 (NLY) 11.6% 0.4% -6.5% -0.08 (AGNC) 11.4% -0.2% -5.7% -0.20 (CIM) 9.4% -1.4% 0.0% -0.33 (KREF) 8.3% -1.3% -7.4% -0.52 (ACRE) 7.9% -1.0% -10.7% -0.55 (PMT) 8.1% -1.7% -11.5% -0.72 (AJX) 8.5% -0.9% -21.3% -0.81 (BXMT) 6.6% -2.5% -26.5% -1.34 (CMO) 4.3% -7.3% 11.1% -1.37 (LADR) 7.4% -1.7% -34.2% -1.38 (RWT) 6.9% -4.3% -25.4% -1.73 (ABR) 7.6% -1.9% -45.9% -1.76 (STWD) 7.5% -4.5% -35.1% -2.04 (SNR) 5.5% -5.4% -62.0% -3.03

We could stop here, with decent results, but it is probably safe to say that liabilities-to-assets does not paint a full picture of risk. Interestingly, mREITs with higher value scores usually come with high betas (exposure to general stock market) which is often the case. See below:

(Data Source - Unclestock)

Thus, we can adjust our value score for stock price beta and get "Beta-Adjusted Value-Score" which, in my opinion, is the best purely quantitative approach to ranking these mREITs. Here's how they line up:

Ticker Normalized Value Score Stock Price Beta Stock Price Beta-Adjusted Value Score (AI) 2.95 0.63 3.04 (TRMT) 1.66 0.49 1.94 (CLNC) 2.05 1.16 1.46 (MITT) 0.82 0.50 1.08 (CHMI) 1.08 0.77 1.00 (XAN) 1.06 0.78 0.96 (ANH) 1.03 0.78 0.93 (ARR) 0.74 0.61 0.86 (ARI) 0.66 0.56 0.84 (EARN) 0.41 0.47 0.71 (ORC) 0.99 1.03 0.57 (DX) -0.04 0.26 0.53 (NRZ) 0.32 0.60 0.45 (NYMT) 0.08 0.55 0.28 (WMC) 0.08 0.55 0.27 (MFA) 0.15 0.61 0.27 (TWO) -0.01 0.58 0.15 (NLY) -0.08 0.58 0.07 (IVR) -0.06 0.60 0.07 (GPMT) -0.01 0.71 -0.02 (RC) 0.01 0.80 -0.11 (ACRE) -0.55 0.60 -0.41 (CIM) -0.33 0.93 -0.62 (AGNC) -0.20 1.04 -0.64 (AJX) -0.81 0.62 -0.71 (KREF) -0.52 0.85 -0.72 (PMT) -0.72 0.73 -0.75 (LADR) -1.38 0.26 -0.81 (CMO) -1.37 0.45 -1.04 (BXMT) -1.34 0.67 -1.30 (RWT) -1.73 0.74 -1.78 (SNR) -3.03 0.00 -2.12 (STWD) -2.04 0.80 -2.17 (ABR) -1.76 1.10 -2.28

The Bottom Line

From a quantitative standpoint, Arlington Asset Investment Group, Tremont Mortgage Trust, and Colony Credit Real Estate appear to be the most undervalued mortgage REITs while Arbor Realty, Starwood, and New Senior Investment Group are the most overvalued.

Interestingly, the "undervalued" group tends to have very low market capitalization while the "overvalued" group has higher levels. Most investors assume that market capitalization is a risk determinate, but I would argue that smaller companies tend to be the most mispriced today as they are off investors' radar.

While I believe this quantitative system is good for generally ranking companies, there is a bit of qualitative work that is necessary for finding good stocks. This includes research into the underlying holdings of each company (geography, etc.) and employee reviews. Arlington Investment and Colony Capital rank high from a numerical standpoint but have poor Glassdoor reviews that indicate low employee morale and high turnover. Since those two mREITs are turnaround plays, I'll need to see reviews turn positive before I'd invest.

It is also worth pointing out that data is very sparse for Tremont as the company is only $50M and is very new, so it may be smart to avoid for now. This leaves us with Cherry Hill Mortgage as our overall winner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMC,CHMI,NRZ,ORC,TRMT,ANH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.