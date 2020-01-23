Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Cedar Fair, L.P.

The balance sheet is stretched and the dividend carries a high payout ratio. This is a red flag that investors need to consider.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow". We take a ride with Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN), a company that owns and operates amusement/water parks. The company is surprisingly steady from an operational standpoint and pays a high-yielding dividend. Despite these positives, investors need to consider the company's stretched financials that make the stock riskier than it needs to be.

Cedar Fair owns and operates a portfolio of amusement parks and water parks throughout the United States and Canada. The company's assets total 11 amusement parks, 4 outdoor water parks, and 1 indoor water park. It generates revenues through ticket sales, concession sales, and merchandise/other retail sales. Overall, Cedar Fair generates about $1.4 billion in annual revenues.

(Source: Cedar Fair, L.P. November 2019 Investor Presentation)

Cedar Fair has grown steadily throughout the decade. Over this 10-year period, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 4.67%. Meanwhile, EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 4.77%.

(Source: YCharts)

Fundamentals

To learn more about Cedar Fair and its strength and weaknesses, we will look at a number of key operating metrics. This will guide our insight as we continue evaluating the business model.

We review operating margins to make sure that Cedar Fair is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

(Source: YCharts)

Many people might assume that the amusement park business can be volatile because of its reliance on traffic and attracting customers with big, expensive rides/shows. However, Cedar Fair's numbers don't reflect this. Margins have been relatively stable throughout the decade. The company is also a strong cash flow generator, converting anywhere from 10% to 15% of its revenues into FCF despite CAPEX rising over time. The company's CROCI has taken a recent hit, but that is influenced by a spike in CAPEX. Overall, Cedar Fair has been a pretty "steady ship" operationally. This speaks well to the brand power of its parks.

This brings us to the other half of our fundamental analysis, which is the company's balance sheet. When a business overleverages itself, it can restrict the company's financial flexibility and expose investors to risk, should the business suffer an unexpected downturn.

(Source: YCharts)

Cedar Fair has operated at a high leverage ratio for years, which is something we don't like to see. The company's $2.1 billion in total debt puts Cedar Fair at a gross leverage ratio of 4.2X EBITDA. This is well above our cautionary benchmark of 2.5X. The good news is that the structure of the debt is pretty palatable. The majority of outstanding debt is due in 2024, giving management time to either pay towards it or refinance if needed. Still, the resulting interest payments alone total $100-110 million per year and restrict the company's financial flexibility.

Dividend and Buybacks

Cedar Fair's dividend payout fluctuated violently through the recession years but has increased for each of the past nine. The dividend totals an annual sum to investors of $3.74 per share, resulting in a yield of 6.77%. This easily exceeds 10-year US treasuries and is a high yield that may attract income-focused investors.

(Source: YCharts)

With such a high yield, it may be fair to question the sustainability of the payout. The company had a spike in CAPEX that has suppressed cash flow, resulting in outsized payout ratios. When cash flows are unable to cover the dividend payout, the balance sheet must be tapped - either as a withdrawal on cash or as debt. Given the stretched balance sheet, we don't want to see this happen consistently. The company's total dividend expenditure totals about $209 million, which is also a very high percentage of (or exceeds) even Cedar Fair's best FCF-generating years. The company has cut the dividend before, so investors need to be aware that the payout is not comfortably afforded. Growth has slowed down to token raises, meaning that further pressure on cash flow streams could result in a freeze/cut.

The dividend payout is the priority for management as a means to distribute cash to investors. Cedar Fair does not spend on buying back its stock.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

Cedar Fair has managed steady but modest growth over the past decade. Well-entrenched in its industry, the company has a number of growth levers that it can pull to continue growing at a low- to mid-single digit rate.

The company has grown over the years by making bolt-on acquisitions every so often. It added three parks in 2019, in addition to a handful of acquisitions since the turn of the millennium. It's been stated by management that these acquisitions will continue as they clear space on the balance sheet.

(Source: Cedar Fair, L.P. November 2019 Investor Presentation)

The company is also able to grow revenue by tapping into its existing parks. The variety of revenue streams (concessions, tickets, retail) offers many opportunities for Cedar Fair to increase prices. It is also investing to bring new attractions to parks to encourage traffic growth.

(Source: Cedar Fair, L.P. November 2019 Investor Presentation)

While one might think that a discretionary spend category such as amusement parks is economically sensitive, the company has held up surprisingly well. Even during the recession a decade ago, EBITDA fell just 11% in 2009.

Still, there are risks that investors need to consider. The company is very seasonal, so extended stretches of poor weather can suppress visitor turnout and hurt the business. As we have alluded to throughout this article, the company's financials are quite stretched - both as a function of the dividend payout and the balance sheet. This gives management a small margin of error when it comes to financial decision making. A downturn in the business could stress the financials enough that the dividend comes into danger.

Valuation

After a mid-year gyration in the stock price, shares are currently trading just about in line with where they were a year ago. The current share price of just under $55 is the approximate middle of Cedar Fair's 52-week range ($45-64).

(Source: YCharts)

Analysts are currently projecting Cedar Fair to earn full FY19 EPS of $3.13, which assigns an earnings multiple to the stock of 17.54X. This is a 21% discount to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 22.36X. The stock's current dividend yield of 6.77% is similarly spaced above historical norms (27% higher yield than its 10-year median of 5.3%).

We expect Cedar Fair's ongoing level of operational performance to remain modest but steady. Therefore, it would seem that the stock is currently undervalued based on discounts to the earnings multiple and dividend yield. However, the discount is also a reflection of the increased financial risk associated with an elevated payout ratio and a stretched balance sheet. Whether shares are attractive today is more a question of risk tolerance for the individual investor. We like shares where they are currently priced, but would look elsewhere for a high-yield play simply due to our own risk tolerance.

Wrapping Up

Cedar Fair can offer investors a lot of positives. The company is a modest but steady grower with a high-yielding dividend. Cedar Fair can also grow in the years to come with internal revenue generation, combined with the occasional bolt-on acquisition. While shares are attractively priced, the additional context of increased risk through a bloated balance sheet and high payout ratio make this a riskier investment than it should be.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.