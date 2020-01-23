Total Glimpses A Future Beyond Fossil Fuels While Expanding Natural Gas Assets

The oil and gas majors talk a good talk about emissions reductions, but mostly it is smoke and mirrors. However, Total (NYSE:TOT) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) are two companies that show some signs of getting serious about switching their businesses away from fossil fuels to renewable energy/electrification. Here I consider what Total is doing. Although a cynic might consider Total’s investment in renewables/electricity storage to be token, there are signs of serious intent. For investors wishing to keep some stake in fossil fuels, Total might be worth a look. However, looking at how the oil and gas majors (including Total) are paying dividends gives pause for thought.

In the past decade Total has made some significant investments in renewable energy/electricity companies.

These include:

Controlling stake in SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in 2011 as a result of purchase of a 60% majority stake in the solar PV manufacturer and installer for $1.3 billion. This was a big deal in 2011. The SPWR ride since 2011 has been anything but smooth, and recent commentary continues to be conflicting, with a bullish recent report from Investing Hobo, and Simple Investment Ideas being more cautious about the stock. There is little doubt that Total's stake in SunPower helps its ability to play in the solar PV space (see below).

Acquisition of French battery company SAFT in 2016 involved a $1 billion investment. This acquisition positions Total for exploiting significant opportunities. An example is the recent acquisition by Saft of Go Electric, a US startup in the microgrid space, focusing on a range of opportunities from commercial, to communities, to industrial, to defense customers.

Construction of solar plants. Total has built a number of solar plants including 2 in Japan, the latest being 52 MW, which will mean it will have 100 MW solar plants in Japan by 2021.

The big news in solar activities is a consortium involving Total (49%) and Japanese company Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUY) (51%) winning a competitive contract to build a 800 MW solar plant in Qatar. To complete the project will cost $500 million. This facility will provide 10% of Qatar’s power and will be part of Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup in 2022. The facility will be among the lowest-price, large-scale solar developments. The price isn’t clear, but it seems certain to be less than $20/MWh and could be as low as $17/MWh. Total’s CEO Patrick Pouyanne indicates that this project is the biggest which Total has been involved with to date and that it will help Total achieve its ambition to deploy 25GW of renewables by 2025.

Awarded largest public EV charging contract in Europe (The Netherlands). This is a contract awarded this week by Metropolitan Region Amsterdam for up to 20,000 new charging points for EVs, with the power sourced entirely from renewable energy, and Total will implement smart charging for grid stability. This is part of Total’s goal to operate 150,000 charging points in Europe by 2025, to become a major player in the electric mobility business.

Some risks concerning investment in Total

The above activities of Total in the new energy space are substantial, but they still represent a small part of Total’s overall business as Total estimates that by 2040 low carbon business will comprise 15-20% of its revenue, leaving Total planning 80-85% of its revenues to be still sourced from fossil fuel products (largely LNG).

Total has a major commitment to expand its global LNG portfolio to 50 million tons by 2025, across the entire natural gas chain. Like the other oil and gas majors, this indicates that Total, with $16-18 billion annual capital expenditure between 2018 and 2023, is in full expansion mode with its fossil fuels business. With a $1.5-2 billion annual spend on low carbon electricity, Total has a good story, but it remains committed to its fossil fuel business well into a time when the science says the world needs to decarbonize.

Total has recently issued a press release on Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) which indicates that it is committed to the process, investing 10% of its R&D budget on CCUS. As is usual for discussion about CCUS, Total references IEA projections about CCUS, which have little substance. The key statement from the Total press release is “CCUS will only be rolled out on a large scale if the technology is deemed profitable,” which is followed by an acknowledgement that CCUS isn’t profitable and that it will require there to be a price on carbon. I remain unconvinced that CCUS is anything other than a smokescreen.

There is still a long way to go before Total will be able to survive at its current scale in a zero emissions world.

While Total and Shell have better managed their cash flows than Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), BP (NYSE:BP) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), in the period 2010 through Q3 2019, the shareholder distributions (dividends, share buybacks) exceeded free cash flow by $27 billion for Total and $22.9 billion for Shell. In the case of Total, the deficit of $27.0 billion was close to its free cash flow ($29.4 billion) for this period. Overall, the 5 oil and gas majors mentioned here provided $536 billion in dividends and share buybacks while generating $329 billion in free cash flows, leaving a $207 billion deficit to be made up by asset sales and new debt. XOM had the biggest deficit between free cash flows and shareholder distribution of $64.5 billion for the period 2010-Q3 2019.

So the business models of these oil and gas majors don’t cover their operational and capital expenses. New long-term debt for the five oil and gas majors amounted to $122 billion and asset sales were $246.7 billion over the period under study.

The above numbers are concerning for investors who assume that a solid and reliable dividend means that all is well.

Conclusion

Given my recent musing about Exxon Mobil here, I’ve looked at Total, one of the oil and gas majors showing a substantial commitment to a low carbon future. The work that Total has done in this area is impressive and there are real signs of serious strategic thinking. However, in digging deeper one is confronted by the fact the low carbon investments are happening in a company that is aggressively increasing its investment in fossil fuel products, especially LNG. Given that Total, like four other oil and gas majors, is paying dividends with the help of new long-term debt and divestment of assets, this does not seem a long-term strategy. For those wishing to maintain a stake in fossil fuel investment, while also having some exposure to new energy assets, Total might be worth considering, if the threat to the dividend can be overlooked.

I am not a financial advisor but I do follow closely the looming disaster of global heating and how this intersects with attempts by the fossil fuel industry (and most significantly the oil and gas majors) to keep expanding exploitation of fossil fuel resources at a time when the science says that the world needs to drastically reduce emissions. If my commentary helps give you and your advisor some things to think about when considering investment in Total, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.