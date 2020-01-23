OncoCyte Enters Into The Cancer Immunotherapy Field With The Acquisition Of Insight Genetics

As in my previous articles, I can say that OCX offers a very interesting long-term investment with an impressive bullish potential.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) surprises us again with an acquisition, this time it has been Insight Genetics (IG). On 01/10/20 OCX reported that it had reached an agreement with IG for the acquisition of the total IG shares for an amount of $12M, $7M in cash plus $5M in OCX shares.

This acquisition enables OCX to enter into the oncological immunotherapy field. IG has a rich menu of therapeutic panels among which the "Immune Modulation" (IM score) stands out, a genetic test to evaluate the immune system in biopsies of cancer patients to determine which patients are the most suitable to respond to immunotherapy treatments of the PD-1 protein inhibitor type.

The IM score technology has proven to be more effective than the two currently existing (PD-1/PD-L1 IHC and mutational tumor burden TMB) in the selection of patients eligible to be treated with immunotherapy.

Immunotherapy as a type of cancer treatment is a totally revolutionary field that is predestined to replace chemotherapy as the main treatment in many types of cancer. This is because it has a number of advantages over traditional chemotherapy treatments, and among being the most effective and having fewer side effects stand out.

It is estimated that at least 30% of cancer patients are eligible for immunotherapy treatments, so it is easy to get an idea of ​​the economic potential of having the technology capable of effectively selecting those patients eligible to receive this type of treatment.

In the statement made by OCX, a potential market of about $2.2B per year is estimated, although in my opinion I think it could reach more due to the importance that immunotherapy will play in the future in the treatment of cancer.

A good move by OCX that opens the doors to the new field of cancer immunotherapy in many types of cancer and that may result in an increase of shareholder value.

Immunotherapy as a therapeutic mechanism to treat Cancer

Immunotherapy is intended to play a fundamental role in cancer treatments in the future. As a mechanism against cancer, immunotherapy have given very promising results, being in some cases more effective than traditional chemotherapy treatments with lower side effects. The first generation drugs that currently exist as an immunotherapy treatment have two main limitations: 1) some side effects that are generally not serious such as skin rashes, etc., and 2) they are only effective for 30% of cancer patients.

There are currently 5 different types of immunotherapy to treat cancer:

Immune checkpoint inhibitors

T-Cells transfer therapy

Monoclonal antibodies

Treatment vaccines

Immune system modulators

Of all these different types of immunotherapy, the one that is more advanced and that shows the most promising results is the 1st: Immune checkpoint inhibitor.

And what does Immune checkpoint inhibitor consist of?

After multiple investigations, it has been shown that the immune system is capable of detecting cancer cells and attacking them.

Source: Cancer.gov

What has been discovered is that the cancer cells use a PD-L1 protein with which it communicates with the T cells of the immune system through another PD-1 protein to prevent the immune system from attacking cancer cells. Therefore, if we are able to inhibit this protein (PD-1), we will be able to favor the immune system to fight cancer cells.

And under this mechanism of action, there are currently several drugs that inhibit the PD-1 protein:

• Ipilimumab (Yervoy)

• Nivolumab (Opdivo)

• Pembrolizumab (Keytruda)

• Atezolizumab (Tecentriq)

• Avelumab (Bavencio)

• Durvalumab (Imfinzi)

Nivolumab, pembrolizumab, Avelumab and Atezolizumab have been already been approved by the FDA to treat various types of cancer.

What role does OCX Immune Modulation IM technology play?

IM is a technology capable of, after analyzing genetic expressions of the immune system from cancer cells, to determine if the tumor will respond well to the treatment of drugs that inhibit the PD-1 protein. Therefore, the IM test may play a fundamental role in the field of immunotherapy because it will be essential when choosing the best treatment. Keep in mind that not all patients (70%) respond well to immunotherapy, so it is very important to know in advance which patient will respond well to this type of treatment, hence the importance of the IM test.

The value of the IM test is that it is based on a totally different approach to the current standard PD-1/PD-L1 IHC method, in addition to having been shown to be more effective. The IM test analyzes the genetic expression of cancer to assess its receptivity to the PD-1 protein, and the current standard method PD-1/ PD-L1 IHC studies cancer cells in search of PD-L1 protein to be able to assess its receptivity with the PD-1 of the T cells of the immune system.

Are there other types of tests currently for the selection of patients who will receive cancer immunotherapy?

Yes, there are currently two types of tests for the selection of patients who will receive immunotherapy:

1) PD-1/PD-L1 IHC

2) Mutational Burden Tumor MTB

Only the first have been approved by the FDA. It is based on the analysis of biomarkers of cancer cells to determine the existence of the PD-1/PD-L1 protein, and therefore, whether the immunotherapy will be effective.

However, this technique has been shown to have multiple technical and biological limitations, among which is the need for a sufficiently large amount of biopsy tissue to perform the analysis, so it is not effective in small biopsies such as bronchial biopsies and transthoracic, which are those of lung cancer.

And this is where the value of the IM test acquired by OCX lies, since it has been possible to demonstrate, after tests performed, that the IM test is much more effective than the PD-1/PD-L1 IHC in the selection of patients who will respond well to the Immunotherapy treatment. The results of this research have been published in the 34th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2019). Therefore, the IM test is the most promising test for the selection of patients who could receive immunotherapy in multiple types of cancer.

Keep in mind that IM is a test that is performed in a clinical laboratory. It is not a liquid biopsy test. Ideally, the IM could be transformed into a liquid biopsy test, as the sales potential would multiply. It would be very interesting if OCX investigated the possibility of moving the IM technology to some type of liquid biopsy test.

Market potential for IM test

As announced in the report, there are a total of 750,000 potential patients to receive immunotherapy. This would mean a figure of about $2.2B in annual revenues. For a company like OCX with a current market capitalization of $180M, the potential for this type of diagnostic technology is enormous.

In fact, in my opinion, the number of potential revenues could be significantly higher due to the great future that immunotherapy treatments will play in the oncology field in the future, and as it has been shown, the IM test is the most effective, between current standards methods, for the selection of patients who could receive immunotherapy.

OCX pipeline

Annual revenues forecast current stage Target Razor Test $250M Marketed/CMS coverage decision soon Early lung cancer stage (I, II) Determavu Test $2B CMS coverage decision pending lung nodules after TAC IM Test $2.2B In research several cancer types

Source: Author

Razor test update: Now available in the US and has received approval in Canada

As OCX has announced, the Razor test is already commercially available in the US, and two clinics, Florida Precision Oncology and the Leonard Cancer Institute at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, have signed up for early access to the test.

On the other hand, Canada has given regulatory approval so that it can be marketed in the country.

From the Razor Test (DetermaRx) only the CMS final coverage decision is pending, which I hope will be imminent (in two weeks).

Cash status

On September 30, 2019, OncoCyte had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $19.9 million as compared to $8.5 million on December 31, 2018.

On November 13, 2019, OncoCyte strengthened its balance sheet by $8.6 million and issued 5,058,824 shares, at market, to strategic, long-term investors led by Pura Vida Investments, LLC, a fundamentally driven, healthcare-focused registered investment advisor.

Last 03/01/2020 OCX entered into definitive agreements with Pura Vida Investments, LLC, to purchase approx. $7.6M of its common shares in a registered offering. The funds are likely to be used to finance the acquisition of IG as the rise takes place barely 7 days before the acquisition, in addition that the amount coincides with the price to the agreement.

Cash used in operations was around $4.9 million for the last quarter as compared to approximately $2.5 million during the third quarter in 2018. It's important to note here that OCX spent about $1.5 million during this quarter that were non-recurring expenditures, such as management, transition payments, investment, banking and advisory fees, and business development, legal fees, and consulting expenses paid for assessing strategic opportunities. Therefore, the average quarterly cash burn ratio has been $3.4M.

With this data we can estimate the cash on the balance sheet on 12/31/19 of approximately $25.1M, enough to be able to finance operations until mid-2021.

Some downward risks to consider

Although the upward potential of OncoCyte is enormous, there are some risks that should not be spared when taking positions in the company:

• The Razor test finally does not receive the CMS positive coverage decision. This risk is unlikely because CMS has already issued a favorable proposal last July.

• Sales of the Razor and Determavu test are below of those estimated.

These risks could initiate a downward trend in the share price to reach lower levels than the current ones.

Conclusion

OCX has entered into the oncological immunotherapy field through IG. With the IM test, OCX can participate in this totally revolutionary branch of cancer treatment that is destined to play a fundamental role in the future. In addition, the IM test with its new approach is unique in the market and more effective than current standard tests for the selection of immunotherapy target patients.

A very good move made by the OCX management team that ensures a very interesting long-term potential.

On the other hand, the Razor test is already available in the market, and two specialized cancer clinics have been interested in its acquisition. In the first quarter of 2020, OCX will generate the first revenue in its history. We will see what are the first results of the Razor test sales in the 1Q ER.

The market seems to have begun to assess the bullish potential of OCX and it is reflected in the latest revaluations of the share price.

With a market capitalization of $180M, and with a potential annual revenue pool from its 3 cancer tests ($4.5B), predicting a price of its shares for the next 2 or 3 years is a difficult task. It would not be strange to see revaluations of 200% or 300% by 2022.

As in my previous articles, I can say that OCX offers a very interesting long-term investment with an impressive bullish potential.

