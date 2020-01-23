AGNC Investment's Q4 2019 And 1/17/2020 BV Projection (Current Stock Price Has Already Priced In My Projected BV Increase)

This assumption is reflected in my current recommendation. My projections for AGNC’s BV as of 12/31/2019 and 1/17/2020 are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

However, I believe AGNC’s current valuation already reflects most of this positive trend. While there may be an initial “pop” post earnings, I do not see notable further upside.

When compared to the third quarter of 2019, a notably more positive relationship existed between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter (decrease in spread/basis risk).

This projection is due to modest-notable net valuation gains within AGNC’s derivatives portfolio which were only partially offset by very minor net price decreases in most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) book value (“BV”) per common share as of 12/31/2019. Prior to results being provided to the public on 1/29/2020 (via the company’s quarterly press release), I would like to analyze AGNC’s BV as of 12/31/2019 and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. A previous three-part article I wrote laid the groundworks for this BV projection. In that article, I projected/analyzed AGNC’s income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “consolidated statement of comprehensive income”) for the fourth quarter of 2019. The links to that three-part projection article are provided below:

AGNC Investment's Q4 2019 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 1 (Includes Current Recommendation)

AGNC Investment's Q4 2019 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 2 (Includes Dividend Sustainability Metric)

AGNC Investment's Q4 2019 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 3 (Includes Agency MBS Pricing)

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the fourth quarter of 2019, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 5) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Technically speaking, AI’s 2018 “entity status” was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI “switched back” to a REIT entity per the IRC.

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); 2) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 3) Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC); 4) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 5) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 6) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 7) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); and 8) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Overview of AGNC’s Projected BV as of 12/31/2019:

Due to the fact that several figures needed to project/calculate AGNC’s BV as of 12/31/2019 come directly from the company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income from a three-months ended timeframe. Using Table 1 below as a reference, one must add certain account figures from the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019 for purposes of projecting a suitable BV as of 12/31/2019.

Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Having provided Table 1 above, we can now begin to calculate AGNC’s projected BV as of 12/31/2019. This projection will be calculated in Table 2 below. AGNC, through the company’s quarterly investor presentation slides (see link above), only provides the public with a “Book Value Roll Forward” slide. This specific slide uses information based only on a quarterly timeframe. I perform a more detailed quarterly BV calculation/analysis based on the entire calendar year. As such, there is not an identical sheet AGNC provides that matches the data within Table 2.

Table 2 – AGNC Twelve-Months Ended BV Projection (BV as of 12/31/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, unless otherwise noted, all figures are for the “twelve-months ended” timeframe. Let us take a look at the following figures in corresponding order to the “Ref.” column shown in Table 2 (next to the December 31, 2019 column): A) Operations; B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)); C) Stockholder Transactions; and D) Capital Share Transactions.

A) Operations:

Decrease in Net Common Equity From Operations Estimate of $536 Million; Range $336 – $736 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “A” in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from operations” figure consists of the following amounts that come directly from AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (see Tables 1 and 2 above): 1) net interest income; 2) total other income (loss); 3) total expenses; and 4) excise tax.

Due to the fact I discussed these amounts in my previous three-part AGNC consolidated statement of comprehensive income projection article (see links near the top), further discussion of this figure is redundant/unwarranted.

B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)):

Increase in Net Common Equity From Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) Estimate of $930 Million; Range $730 Million – $1.13 Billion

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “B” in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from OCI/(OCL)” figure consists of the following accounts that come directly from AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (see Table 1 above): 1) unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net; and 2) unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (designated as cash flow hedges).

Due to the fact I also discussed these accounts in my previous three-part AGNC consolidated statement of comprehensive income article (see links near the top), further discussion of this figure is redundant/unwarranted as well.

C) Stockholder Transactions:

Decrease in Net Common Equity From Stockholder Transactions Estimate of ($1.13) Billion; Range ($1.18) – ($1.08) Billion

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “C” in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from stockholder transactions” figure is AGNC’s dividend distributions for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019. This figure includes activity in relation to the following types of outstanding shares of stock: 1) common; and 2) preferred.

1) Common Stock:

AGNC has the following four events/programs which could impact the number of outstanding shares of common stock the company has when monthly dividends are accounted/accrued for: 1) public offering of shares (“bulk” issuance); 2) at-the-market (“ATM”) offering program; 3) dividend reinvestment/direct stock purchase program; and 4) stock repurchase program.

AGNC did not have a “bulk” issuance of common stock during the first, second, third, or fourth quarters of 2019. However, AGNC did use the company’s ATM offering program during the second quarter of 2019 when a total of approximately 11.5 million shares of common stock were issued. For the fourth quarter of 2019, I am projecting no shares of common stock were issued. Furthermore, I am assuming there was no notable activity within the company’s dividend reinvestment/direct stock purchase programs during the first, second, third, or fourth quarters of 2019.

When it comes to AGNC’s repurchase program, the company intends to buyback outstanding shares of common stock only when the repurchase price is materially accretive to CURRENT tangible BV. This program was created in October 2012 and was amended in October 2016 to allow AGNC to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock through 12/31/2017. This share repurchase plan previously expired and was not “reactivated” until the third quarter of 2019. Due to the mREIT sector sell-off in August 2019, AGNC repurchased (6.9) million shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2019.

The monthly dividends accrued for/declared on AGNC’s common stock for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019 totaled $0.54, $0.50, $0.48, and $0.48 per share, respectively. Beginning in May 2019, AGNC decreased the company’s monthly common stock dividend from $0.18 to $0.16 per share. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC had dividend distributions to common shareholders of ($260) million for the fourth quarter of 2019. When this projection is combined with AGNC’s dividend distribution to common shareholders of ($822) million for the first, second, and third quarters of 2019, I am projecting the company had common stock dividend distributions totaling ($1.08) billion for the twelve-months ended 12/31/2019. Now let us project the preferred stock dividend distributions.

2) Preferred Stock:

The dividend accrued for/declared on AGNC’s “Series B Preferred Stock” (AGNCB), “Series C Preferred Stock” (AGNCN), “Series D Preferred Stock” (AGNCM), and “Series E Preferred Stock” (AGNCO) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.22066 (called in November), $0.4375, $0.429688, and $0.38839 (issued in October) per depository share, respectively. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC had total dividend distributions to AGNCB, AGNCN, AGNCM, and AGNCO shareholders of ($17) million for the fourth quarter of 2019. When this projection is combined with AGNC’s dividend distributions to preferred shareholders of ($36) million for the first, second, and third quarters of 2019, I am projecting the company had preferred stock dividend distributions totaling ($53) million for the twelve-months ended 12/31/2019.

After combining the common and preferred stock dividend distributions for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019, I am projecting AGNC’s total decrease in net common equity from stockholder transactions was ($1.13) billion for the twelve-months ended 12/31/2019 (see red reference “C” in Table 2 above).

D) Capital Share Transactions:

Increase in Net Common Equity From Capital Share Transactions Estimate of $74 Million; Skewed Range $24 – $224 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “D” in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

As stated earlier, AGNC did not have a bulk issuance of common stock during the first, second, third, or fourth quarters of 2019. However, AGNC did use the company’s ATM offering program during the second quarter of 2019 when a total of approximately 11.5 million shares of common stock were issued for net proceeds of approximately $190 million. In addition, AGNC repurchased approximately (6.9) million shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2019 totaling approximately ($103) million.

Since AGNC officially internalized the company’s management structure through its acquisition of American Capital Mortgage Management (“ACMM”) in 2016, management may be partially compensated through the issuance of common stock subject to certain vesting options. As such, AGNC may have some minor amount of equity issuance/capital proceeds through the following accounts: 1) issuance of restricted stock; and/or 2) issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation program. I have projected a very minor amount of equity was generated from these two sources during the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019. This activity should only have, at most, a very minor impact to AGNC’s BV as of 12/31/2019.

When all of the above figures are combined, I am projecting the company had a “net common equity from capital share transactions” figure of $74 million for the twelve-months ended 12/31/2019 (see red reference “D” in Table 2 above).

NLY’s Projected BV as of 12/31/2019:

Beginning several years ago, NLY diversified the company’s investment portfolio by allocating more capital into commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, residential whole loans, mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), and middle market (“MM”) lending. NLY’s added diversification should result in reduced volatility during certain interest rate cycles (reduction in duration). In addition, NLY acquired a variable-rate agency mREIT, Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS) in 2016 and acquired a hybrid mREIT, MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) in September 2018. Generally speaking, most of these asset classes, when compared to most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons, experienced less favorable-fairly similar price fluctuations during the fourth quarter of 2019. However, it should also be noted a vast majority of NLY’s investment portfolio still remained in agency MBS when based on FMV (91% as of 9/30/2019).

When looking at each peer’s derivatives portfolio, AGNC and NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of 101% and 71% as of 9/30/2019, respectively. As such, AGNC had more hedges in place when based on notional value which, if all other factors were held constant, would equate to AGNC having a higher probability for more enhanced valuation increases within this specific portfolio. However, I would point out offsetting AGNC’s higher hedging coverage ratio (since derivatives gained value during the fourth quarter of 2019) is more of NLY’s hedges were towards the longer-end of the yield curve (higher weighted average tenor/maturity) which offsets their lower hedging coverage ratio. So, when it comes to derivative valuation fluctuations, there were offsetting factors at play this quarter.

As such, I believe AGNC and NLY had a fairly similar type of valuation gain during the fourth quarter of 2019 when it comes to each company’s derivatives instruments (proportionately speaking). I also believe each company’s net valuation gain within its derivative instruments were greater than each company’s MBS/investment portfolio’s net valuation fluctuations. As discussed throughout various mREIT articles over the past several months, this is due to the more positive relationship that existed between MBS/asset pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to the prior quarter (decrease in spread/basis risk). This was fully covered within the following mREIT article:

Cherry Hill Mortgage And Annaly Capital: MBS Pricing For Q4 2019 (Includes Current BV Projections)

When taking all quarterly activities into consideration (including additional data not discussed within this specific article), I am projecting NLY will report the following BV per common share as of 12/31/2019:

NLY’s Projected BV as of 12/31/2019 = $9.50 Per Common Share (Range $9.25 – $9.75 Per Common Share)

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information discussed above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following BV per common share as of 12/31/2019:

AGNC’s Projected Non-Tangible BV as of 12/31/2019 = $18.15 Per Common Share (Range $17.75 – $18.55 Per Common Share)

This projection is a $0.63 per common share increase from AGNC’s BV as of 9/30/2019. This increase can be attributed to two factors. The first factor is in relation to the activity within AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income. I am projecting AGNC will report net income of $719 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 while reporting an OCL of ($95) million. When both figures are combined, I am projecting AGNC will report comprehensive income of $624 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The second factor is in relation to the activity within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet. AGNC accrued for/declared dividend distributions totaling ($0.48) per common share during the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, AGNC accrued for/declared dividend distributions in regards to holders of the company’s outstanding shares of preferred stock.

When combined, these two factors account for a projected quarterly BV net increase of $0.63 per common share. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC’s non-tangible BV per common share had an increase of 3.6% during the fourth quarter of 2019. I am also projecting AGNC generated an “economic return” (dividends accrued for/declared and net change in BV) of 6.4% for the fourth quarter of 2019. I am projecting AGNC will report the following tangible BV per common share as of 12/31/2019:

AGNC’s Projected Tangible BV as of 12/31/2019 = $17.20 Per Common Share (Range $16.80 – $17.60 Per Common Share)

I believe most agency mREIT peers will report a minor-modest increase in quarterly BV. The same holds true for most hybrid/multipurpose mREIT peers as well. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s BV as of 1/17/2020 has fluctuated $0.10-$0.40 per common share when compared to the company’s BV as of 12/31/2019. This projection excludes AGNC’s January 2020 monthly dividend of $0.16 per common share (ex-dividend is 1/30/2020).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 1/17/2020; $18.40 per share), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (PART 3 of my income statement projection analysis).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD (however very close to a SELL) since the stock is trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. As such, I currently believe AGNC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (however very close to being slightly overvalued). My current price target for AGNC is approximately $18.40 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $16.55 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the recent “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued; as I correctly projected markets would experience during the fourth quarter of 2019).

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NRZ.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, 7/23/2019, and 9/5/2019 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, $15.325, and $12.435 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $13.739 per share (yes, my latest purchase was proportionately large). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a BUY recommendation on CHMI.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on CHMI.PA.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position has a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TWO.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on GPMT (close to my BUY range though).

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a BUY recommendation on MITT.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. On 9/10/2019, I increased my position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $16.785 per share. When combined, my ARR position has a weighted average purchase price of $16.975 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on ARR.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in IVR at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on IVR.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) at a weighted average purchase price of $3.475 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a BUY recommendation on ANH.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2023 (AIW) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.13 per share ($25 being par). This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded. I currently have a BUY recommendation on AIW (very close to my HOLD range though).

On 12/31/2019, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2025 (AIC) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.00 per share ($25 being par). This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded. I currently have a BUY recommendation on AIC (close to my HOLD range though).

On 1/2/2020, I initiated a position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.57 per share. On 1/9/2019, I increased my position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.59 per share. When combined, my AI position has a weighted average purchase price of $5.58 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a BUY recommendation on AI.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of December 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 95.8% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 97.9% out of 48 total past and present positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have yet to realize a “total loss” in any of my past positions. Both percentages experienced a minor increase in October and November 2019 due to the continued reversal of the previous sell-off within the mREIT sector; mainly due to a partial easing of fears of narrowing net spreads and higher prepayments. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AI, AIC, AIW, ANH, ARR, CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, IVR, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AGNCB, AGNCM, AGNCN, AGNCO, CIM, DX, EFC, MFA, MORL, MORT, NLY, NYMT, ORC, REM, or WMC.



Colorado Wealth Management currently has a position in AIC, ANH, ARR-B, CHMI, IVR-C, MFA-B, MITT, NLY-F, and TWO-D.