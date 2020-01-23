Walmart: Valuation View

Zeno's paradox uses an analysis of Achilles chasing a tortoise to prove that motion is impossible. Basically, it argues that to reach to tortoise, Achilles must close 1/2 the distance at some point. From that point, he must again close 1/2 the remaining distance, and repeat so on, always having 1/2 the prior distance to close but never getting that last tiny bit, since there is a half-way point always between Achilles and the tortoise. Clearly, something is wrong with the logic of this theory. Theory is fine. We might still be convinced that motion is impossible, but for the fact that we have caught objects (tortoises or other), and so, know by comparison to reality that Zeno's theory is wrong.

The same can said about valuation theories for determining what a stock is worth. Some analysts hold that P/E ratio is a good way to estimate the value of a company, either by comparison to the historical P/E average for the company or for a peer group, or measured against the P/E for the broad market overall. Others argue for use of P/S, or P/B or other ratios in a similar manner. Yet other analysts prefer breaking down the value of the assets of the company. Still others swear by the business school gold standard of discounted cash flow (DCF) models.

Although each of these may be useful for some given ticker and for some given period, there is no one model useful for across the board for all tickers or even a given ticker for all times. Like Zeno, each theory must be back-tested against reality to see how well it correlates the predicted valuation to actual historical trading prices predicted by that given method for a given time period. Without such reality testing, no degree of confidence can be placed on a valuation. Maybe it's spot on, maybe it's total nonsense. Only back-testing correlation can validate a model for a ticker valuation.

So, the next time an analyst advises you that a stock is worth $xx.xx based on its P/E ratio compared with its peer group (or any other method), stop and ask why you should believe this. Does the P/E ratio valuation for last quarter agree with the average price the shares traded for during that quarter? What about each quarter for the past 5 or 10 years? How well do the estimated calculated valuations compare to the absolute market prices and trends known to have prevailed? If the numbers do not correlate well, then the theory simply is not useful for that ticker over that time period.

Taking this reasoning one step further, multiple valuation models should be tested for correlation, and those that show reasonable correlation to reality should then be compared to each other. The more correlation verified methods that agree within a ballpark of each other, the higher confidence in the valuation can then be confirmed and verified.

Beyond providing a self-verifying test against theory and multiple method clustering for confidence level, this process also helps to identify the key financial metrics that the valuation is sensitive to. Thus, if P/S is a good valuation tool, then you want to keep a careful eye on sales as a "canary in the coal mine" early warning system that value is headed up or down. If dividend yield (the ratio of Div/Share Price) is a good tool, then a watch on cash flows (the engines feeding dividends and share repurchase) is an important canary.

This approach, therefore, provides self-validation (or falsification) of the valuation theories applied, confidence level for the valuation range, and identifies the key metrics to monitor and project for anticipating future value direction and momentum. I strongly suggest you adopt these concepts in your investing process so that theory is tied to reality.

Today, I look at valuations for Walmart (WMT). Let's see where they lead us.

Walmart

Current Price: $116.44

Dividend: $2.12 (1.82%)

Fair Value

YDP FV: $101.00

P/E FV: $ 91.30

P/S FV: $ $94.30

Brief Summary and Current Outlook

Walmart is a solid company with moats that include a name brand, global footprint, established and efficient supply chains, 11,766 stores worldwide, cost pricing power with suppliers, proven management, and its huge size dwarfing most competitors. At the same time, all of these moats also limit Walmart's agility and options to respond to macro and competitive headwinds.

Reasons such as these remind us that even great companies are sometimes bargain-priced and sometimes trading in overpriced bubbles.

There can be little debate that Walmart is a top company, dominant in its sector and a proven Dividend Aristocrat. As alluded to above, the primary question for investors is whether it is at a bargain or bubble price, or in its Goldilocks zone at any particular time. To answer these questions, I look at several metrics and the trend of those within the historical context.

Let's begin with the dividend history. A look at the past 25 years shows a distinct period of rapid compound dividend growth for the decade from 2003 to 2013. Just as clearly, dividend growth is much weaker post 2013 and remains very modest currently.

Total net return is also an important metric to keep an eye on. WMT's 10-year average 10.57% return is attractive, but still has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by 30% for the same period. Growth or buy-and-hold investors should take careful note that the total net return results are worse when figured with dividend re-investment. This tells us that dividends provided more growth than intrinsic price advance did. The past decade has been better for investing WMT dividends elsewhere (in the broad SPY index ETF, for example) than re-investing in the company itself. This is a sign of some weakness in a dividend income investment.

Turning our attention to the company's cash flows and dividend health for the past decade, we see steady trends, where the $24.9 billion combined annual cost of dividends, capital lease outlays, and CapEx are easily covered by the $31 billion funds from operations. Revenues are rising while these cash flows remain steady, suggesting that margins continue to fall at an offsetting pace. Oddly, in this steady-state environment, we see share prices steadily rise from below $60 to the current $115.88 over the past 4 years without any fundamental driver for this advance. This is certainly a cautionary warning of a possible bubble in formation.

Payout ratios remain at a very safe and sustainable level below 50%, leaving room for continued dividend growth.

A look at the key financial metrics on a per share basis reveals flat cash flows - both FCF and FFO - are flat. Dividend growth appears to have managed to keep pace with revenue per share growth. The net cash flows and payout ratios certainly leave plenty of room for this to continue for several years to come. However, the fact that net cash flow trends remain flat gives a warning that this is not a strategy that can succeed indefinitely. Overall, it appears that share buyback programs are the primary driver of share price growth for the past few years. I, therefore, conclude that financial engineering, rather than fundamentals, has driven and continues to drive share price advance at this time.

The preceding data taken as a whole suggests that fundamental financial metrics have not been a driver of share price advance for the past 5+ years. This adds to the potential bubble warning signaled by some of these metrics and their trends. Let's look at overall valuation to see what it can tell us about the issue.

Fair Value Analysis and Appraisal

YDP fair value for the $2.12 WMT annual dividend distributions calculates a current valuation of $101.00.

P/E is a traditional valuation metric. A look at the correlation of internal P/E valuations to historical trading price shows good correlation up until mid-2018, then breaks down briefly, now perhaps returning to a reasonable correlation (2018-19 might be checked for one-time items affecting earnings). The current P/E-based valuation is $91.30.

P/S is another traditional financial metric ratio that shows good historical correlation to market price. The current appraisal based on this standard is $94.30.

These valuations are in a range of reasonable agreement. They suggest that the current $115.90 is a significant bubble that peaked a couple of months ago. The bubble evaluation is further supported by the observation of flat cash flows and underperforming total net returns still accompanied by rising share prices.

There is no reliable way to forecast just when a bubble will burst. In the case of Walmart, adequate net cash flows and payout ratios suggest the company can continue to engineer results to provide dividend increases and share buybacks that are capable of continuing to drive share price upward for quite some time into the future. Nonetheless, there is nothing currently apparent to suggest that fundamentals will grow to fill this price - a value gap, and thus a bubble burst, is anticipated at some future date.

Technical Chart Notes

After reaching a long-term high of $125.38 two months ago, shares fell back and now are in a steeply declining trend for the past two weeks, falling through $117.75 support, while continuing to decline this past week. The current 115.88 market remains well above the appraised value of $95-100.

I am not a licensed securities dealer nor a certified financial advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.