DexCom, Inc.: A Fantastic Company, But Too Expensive

In the recent decade, technological advances in healthcare have been disruptive forces in markets. Many of these formerly unprofitable companies with heavy R&D budgets are now starting to post earnings that seemed unimaginable to many only a few years ago. DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) and its continuous blood glucose monitors (CGMs) have entirely reshaped the way many diabetics monitor their blood glucose. DexCom's G6 allows for patients to obtain accurate readings without the need for painful finger sticks. A small sensor and transmitter are placed on the back of the patient's arm and results are sent to the patient's receiver, smartphone or wearable up to every 5 minutes. In this article, I make the argument that DXCM's success has led to an exuberant valuation. While the company is an industry leader, I argue below that there are significant downward pricing pressures that are not accounted for in the company's current valuation.

The current diabetic epidemic needs no introduction. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, 425 million people around the world had diabetes. In the US, the CDC estimated over 30m people were affected by diabetes, of which 7.2m went undiagnosed. According to the ADA, 25% of healthcare expenditure is related to diabetes, resulting in an estimated $327 billion being spent in 2017. The IDF estimates that 2017 expenditures were $727 billion globally and they see that rising to $776b by 2045. These statistics help solidify the argument that diabetes will continue to be a large segment in healthcare spending for the foreseeable future. Diabetes was the primary cause of death for 80,000 Americans in 2017 and contributed to the death of over 250,000 Americans that year (10-K page 6). DXCM and other CGM manufacturers are hoping to improve these statistics by giving patients better awareness of their blood glucose throughout the day, not just at the specific times when they performed finger sticks. DXCM summarizes the argument in the graph below:

(Graph courtesy of DexCom, 10-K page 10)

The data stems from a study in 2003 that tracked a patient who tests 4 times daily. It became clear that frequent finger sticks do not provide the patient or provider with a sufficient landscape of blood glucose data. A CGM unit would allow this patient to make adjustments to their insulin dose and better control their blood glucose throughout the day.

A slew of data supporting the use of CGM devices emerged in the early to mid 2000s, and a few years later, in 2006, DXCM launched its first monitor. While the initial launch was limited to type-1 diabetics, more recent data in 2016 showed that patients on multiple daily doses of insulin would benefit from using the DXCM CGM vs baseline. Those using the DXCM CGM saw a 1% lower A1c after 24 weeks compared to baseline. In addition, patients using the DXCM product also spend more time in their target A1c range and less time in hypo or hyperglycemic states relative to patients using a standard blood glucose monitor. This was the first study to prove that DXCM's CGM would benefit patients who were injecting multiple times daily (10-K page 7). As a pharmacist, I saw an increase in DXCM prescriptions after this study was released.

(Photo courtesy of DexCom website)

DXCM's most recent product, named the G6, has been a huge success. The company began selling the G6 in March 2018. This is the first system permitted by the FDA to be used as part of an integrated insulin delivery system. DXCM has focused on user experience and accessibility. It has extended the duration of how long its sensor lasts to 10 days. The company has made the G6 compatible with smartphones so that continuous readings will populate every 5 minutes. These results can be shared with up to 10 people, allowing family members and friends to monitor them in case of emergencies. The G6 also provides a predictive low alert to help its users prevent hypoglycemia. Collaborations with Tandem and Insulet allows for seamless glucose management in diabetics utilizing the t:slim X2 or the Omnipod systems respectively (10-K page 3,4). The company has put in great effort to ensure commercially insured patients can receive their G6 product at their local pharmacy. I will touch more on this later. DXCM sells its products worldwide either via a direct sales route or through international distribution partners (10-K Page 27).

How the competition compares

There really is only one major competitor to DXCM, and that is Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) and its FreeStyle Libre unit. Initially, a 10-day sensor/reader product, the Libre was quickly updated to a 14-day sensor post launch. The unit is less accurate than DXCM's G6, so it still requires finger sticks to verify when blood glucose levels fall out of range. In the Libre's clinical trials, 40% of the instances where the device indicated the patient's blood glucose was below 60mg/dL turned out to be incorrect. So the product struggles with measuring low concentrations.

The FreeStyle Libre's popularity comes from its low cost. Most patients can purchase 2 sensors (28 day supply) for 150 dollars without insurance. Patients no longer need to pay annually for the reader as you can now activate the sensor and view results on Apple and Android devices using the LibreLink app. Think of the product as a CGM lite, something easily attainable for patients looking to get out of routine finger sticks. Due to the Libre's low cost, healthcare professionals are also seeing value in the Libre Pro, a provider only version of the Libre that allows clinics and hospitals to ease the burden on staff with one sensor application and infrequent finger stick testing (ADA Libre Print). Despite the inferior technology, the FreeStyle Libre is approved for use in type 1 and 2 diabetic patients. Over 1 million of Libre's users are Type 1 diabetics, which accounts for 66% of its user base.

From a financials perspective, Libre has been a leading revenue driver for Abbott. The company posted a Q3 sales increase of 68% vs. the prior year. Abbott has also obtained public reimbursement coverage in Ontario and Quebec, making it the only CGM to be listed in Canada for reimbursement. This resulted in worldwide quarterly Libre sales of $496m. I have seen comments on this site regarding the release of Libre II, implying it may be a positive catalyst for Abbott. I do agree with that notion, as Abbott claims that Libre II will be more accurate than the original. This has enabled it to partner with Tandem do develop a complete insulin delivery system that will give Abbott access to more patients who utilize an insulin pump. Libre II has been available in Europe since last October, but is working through some requests from the FDA before US approval. The expected approval is most likely a negative for DXCM.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has re-released its CGM product named the Guardian Connect. Like G6, this product is focused on accuracy rather than price point. Guardian requires a sensor and transmitter similarly to the G6. MDT's sensor only lasts 7 days, but the transmitter will last at least one year. This is compared to the G6, whose sensors last 10 days and the transmitter may only last 3 months. A recent UBS survey stated physicians favored MDT's MiniMed 670G hybrid closed loop but also thought DXCM has the best CGM unit. This likely stems from the fact that you cannot make therapeutic adjustments using the Guardian without a finger stick confirmation. Conversely, DexCom is FDA-permitted to make treatment decisions without the use of a finger stick. As a result of a higher price than the FreeStyle Libre and the lack of true CGM-only abilities, it's no surprise that the Guardian unit is struggling in the US (Page 61 10-Q). There is a lot of upside here if MDT can get its Guardian CGM up to par with DXCM's G6, but a lot of downside in MiniMed 670G (soon 780G) sales if it doesn't.

Eversense will round out the list in a unique way. It lays claim to the only long-acting CGM. The sensor is implanted under the skin by a medical professional every 90 days. Administration is minimally invasive and requires no stitches. The device location is alternated between arms at every application. While the Eversense unit is highly accurate, it still does require 2 finger sticks daily to confirm that the sensor is reading accurately. I won't elaborate too much on this product, as I really see the future CGM units becoming lower profile and taking away the need for an implantable unit.

LifeScan has teamed up with Sanvita Medical to launch its own CGM in North America and some European countries next year. With CGM sales expected to grow at 15.8% CAGR in the next six years, this likely won't be the last major competitor to enter the CGM space.

Current financials

DXCM recently released preliminary 2019 sales results. Q4 revenue will be approximately $457m, an increase of 35% YOY. Domestic Q4 revenue comes in at ~$373m representing 33% growth YOY. That means international revenue comes in at ~ $84m which is a 47% increase vs. the prior year. DXCM's 2019 revenues will total ~ $1.47b, which represents an increase of just over 42% YOY. It is important to note that worldwide ABT sales of the Libre products have exceeded DexCom's revenues. At least domestically, DXCM still has the advantage. This is likely due to higher pricing power in the US. Piper Jaffray analyst JP McKim claims that the G6 has a cost of $2,600 annually vs. $1,560 for the Libre unit. While I don't dispute these claims, the numbers likely reflect worldwide averages. I suspect Libre is priced equally among its markets, but the G6's average wholesale price in the US is ~3 times that of the Libre. This does not include the transmitter which needs to be replaced every ~90 days. With the vast majority of DXCM's revenue coming domestically, I think pricing pressures both from competitors and legislators pose a huge threat.

It appears pricing competition has already begun affecting the company. In the Q3 earnings call, CFO Quentin Blackford confirmed we will see $100-125m in headwinds in 2020 related to gaining access to retail pharmacies. This access comes in the way of rebates to insurers. On page 19 of DXCM's 10-Q, we can see that accrued rebates for the first nine months of 2019 totaled $75m, likely meaning we will see just over $100m in rebates once FY 2019 results are released. The rebates are deducted from revenues on the income statement. It is important to note that these rebates are only applied to commercial US plans. It does appear the company is paying a hefty (but necessary) amount to gain access to US retail pharmacies.

DXCM's Q3 revenue came in at $396.3m, with cost of goods coming in at $149.4m. Despite entering new markets and into retail pharmacies, DXCM has managed to keep gross profit margins steady in the 62-63% range. In addition, we saw a rise in R&D from $50.1m to $66.7m in the past year. SG&A also rose from $104.6m to $124.2m in that same time. I was quite impressed with the sales growth relative to SG&A growth, which resulted in income from operations coming in at $56m for Q3. The company seems to be in great financial health. With total cash and cash equivalents of ~$396m and total current assets of ~$1.82b as of Q3, I don't foresee DXCM running into any issues financially. Gross profit margin will be the number one metric I will be looking at when DXCM releases its 2019 full-year results in February.

DXCM did issue 2020 revenue goals of $1.725b to $1.775b. Investors seemingly found this revenue target disappointing as shares sold off almost 5% after the announcement. The revenue target provided represents 2020 sales growth of 17-21%. The reduction in sales growth is likely due to increased competition in the CGM markets and the company already having broken into the commercial payer market. As we can see below, the sales range falls in line with average analysts' estimates for 2020.

(Source: Analysts revenue estimates provided by Seeking Alpha)

DXCM has an average analyst price target of $235/share and currently trades at $230/share as of writing this. Based on these estimates, the stock is fully valued. Personally, I think the stock is slightly overvalued at the moment. I think that the number of units sold will rise as expected above, but pricing pressures from competitors will slowly reduce the price of the G6 and future G7 products. In addition, analysts and management are expecting the Medicare partnership with Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) to start bearing fruit in 2020. CEO Kevin Sayer said in the most recent earnings call:

"We expect Medicare to really take off next year as we roll out our Walgreens and pharmacy delivery mechanism for the Medicare patients and make it much easier for them and get them over to G6". (Source Q3 earnings call)

Specifics haven't been provided as to how much of impact this partnership is expected to have on sales, but I don't think it will be as significant as it sounds. Not all patients showing up to the pharmacy with a G6 prescription will be serviced. I have personally gone through the steps with a member of Advanced Diabetes Supply to better understand billing Medicare part B for CGM devices. In an ideal world, it would take an hour to gather sufficient paperwork to pass a CMS audit. In reality, waiting on replies from providers and customers really slows down the process.

DexCom moving forward

2019 has been a big success story for DXCM. The company's G6 product line sported many necessary improvements over the previous generation. Increased awareness, accuracy and benefits for G6 customers have led to impressive sales growth. The graph below from DXCM's 2018 financial report sums up the company's history nicely.

Moving forward, the company is looking to launch its G7 product in late 2020 (albeit in limited fashion). The company is continuing to work with Verily Life Sciences (an Alphabet Company (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) on the G7 and at least one more CGM device after that (Page 5 10-K). The agreement was recently amended and restated, resulting in Verily and Onduo LLC receiving $250m worth of common stock (1.84m shares at issuance on 12/28/18). Future milestone payments of up to $275m may become due upon achievement of future product regulatory approval and revenue milestones.

CEO Kevin Sayer has said that the entire G6 system was changed from past models. Initially I found it strange that the company would look to release the G7 so shortly after releasing an entirely re-worked product. However, if we look at the company's goals for automation, it appears the G7 will be easier to produce than the G6, something that will help to keep costs down. CEO Kevin Sayer confirmed this in DXCM's Q3 earnings call saying that "The product was designed to be more manufacturable than G6. So we think these processes could be simpler over time".

Risks and Limitations

Most importantly, I tried to stress pricing pressures in this article. It's very important to remember that Type-II diabetics administering multiple doses of insulin likely won't benefit much from a DexCom G6 instead of the Libre. The G6 is a best-of-breed product that when calibrated with either the Tandem or Insulet pumps creates an unbeatable value for a Type-I patient. However, convincing insurance providers to cover a product with this accuracy, number of features and subsequent high price tag for patients who just want to perform less finger sticks will only come with significant negotiation. The improvement of any future Libre product also likely gives the insurer more negotiating power.

Healthcare legislation is a big risk as well. I made the argument above that I didn't think patients in other countries were paying the same prices for the G6 as we are here in the US. It's not something I can prove without knowing exactly how many units were sold in each region, but it's a notion that is consistent with most medicine and medical devices.

Unfortunately, while we know the total number of rebates accrued, we cannot know the exact price paid per unit based on payer type or geographic location. This is something we will look to track moving forward.

A market downturn would likely affect share price more so than actual company performance. Most insured patients who are on the DexCom products get significant help from insurers. Reduced consumer spending wouldn't affect DXCM's sales much more than most mature medtech companies. However, there is plenty of room for P/E compression. Current shareholders would certainly see a significant reduction in share price if we had a market sell-off tomorrow.

Conclusion

Honestly, I feel I've missed the party here. A blowout Q3 earnings report led to a tremendous rally in share price. DXCM is truly a fantastic company that appears to be managed very well. The company is investing in its future, ensuring its technology doesn't become obsolete as competitors upgrade their current products. DXCM undoubtedly has the best CGM unit currently available on the market. However, paying over 15 times sales for a company is not something I can justify. I expect to see competition increase in this space from some major players in the industry. I expect to see Medtronic beef up its Guardian line to help prevent its MiniMed 670 and 780 from becoming obsolete. I also expect to see LifeScan enter the market with a strong product. Based on everything I've researched, I cannot recommend this company at current prices. It's a company I will continue to monitor, but there just isn't enough upside for me to buy at current valuations.

