Netflix Q4 2019 Earnings: Steady Sailing For Now, Stormy Clouds Ahead

Netflix (NFLX) released fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results yesterday, beating revenue and earnings estimates. However, it posted a miss in domestic subscriber growth, and several deep-pocketed competitors in the streaming landscape have emerged. And even though Netflix has been preparing for the streaming war for some time, we expect competition to gradually intensify, chipping away at the company’s once-unique value proposition over time. The company won’t be free cash flow generative anytime soon, and we don’t see a sustainable balance between its growth and profitability for the near future. Given current valuation levels, we recommend investors proceed with caution, as we describe in detail in this article.

Overview

If you don’t know, Netflix is the world’s leading internet entertainment subscription service with over 165 million paid members in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a wide variety of languages. The company pioneered the internet delivery of TV and movies in 2007 and has since enjoyed exponential growth as consumers worldwide have transitioned from linear television consumption to internet-streamed or “over the top” (OTT) services.

Revenues continued to grow in 2019 (we’ll review the recent earnings release in detail below). And while the company previously relied on licensed content from third parties, it has increasingly transitioned to developing original content for its platform with a wide selection across genres that have gained significant popularity among its viewers and received critical acclaim.

Key Netflix competitors include Amazon’s Prime Video (AMZN), Disney+ (DIS), Hulu, and Apple TV (AAPL) in the US, and a variety of local competitors in their international markets.

Q4 2019 Results, by the Numbers

Fourth-quarter results were a mixed bag, even though (according to the company’s shareholder letter) growth continues. For example, revenues grew 30.6% year over year to $5.5 billion in the fourth quarter from $4.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Further, operating margin improved to 8.4% in the quarter (from 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018). Net income margin improved to 10.7% in the quarter versus 3.2% in the same quarter a year earlier. For further perspective, diluted earnings per shares stood at $1.30 in the fourth quarter of 2019, up from $0.30 in the fourth quarter of 2018. These are all positive metrics.

However, paid net membership adds stood at 8.8 million for the fourth quarter, only on par with the fourth quarter of 2018 (this was driven by strong international growth that compensated for less-than-guided domestic growth). Also, free cash flow stood at negative $1.7 billion for the quarter compared to negative $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Free cash flow margin remained somewhat flattish at negative 30.5% versus negative 31.4% over the same period a year.

Full-Year 2019 Results

Full-year 2019 results were similarly a mixed bag, in our view, in that revenues grew 27.6% year over year (to $20.2 billion versus $15.8 billion in 2018). Operating margin improved to 12.8% from 10.2% in the year prior. Income margin improved to 9.3% in 2019 versus 7.7% in 2018. And diluted earnings per share stood at $4.13 in 2019, up from $2.68 in 2018.

However, free cash flow stood at negative $3.3 billion for 2019 compared to negative $3.0 billion in 2018. Free cash flow margin was negative 16.2% compared to negative 19.1% over the prior-year same period. Total paid memberships stood at 167.1 million at the end of 2019, up 20.0% from 139.3 million at the end of FY 2018.

2020 Outlook

Regarding 2020, the company’s forecast for global paid net adds dropped to 7.0 million in the first quarter versus 9.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Netflix is targeting 16.0% operating margin for FY 2020 (up 300 basis points year over year). But free cash flow is to remain negative at negative $2.5 billion for 2020.

Competition is intensifying, and pricing matters

While Amazon’s Prime Video was the only major competitor a year ago, multiple streaming services have been released in the US, backed by deep pockets. Disney+ has released for $6.99/month or $69.99/year. Disney’s content and production capabilities are second to none, and its library of TV and movies are backed by 20th Century Fox, the Marvel Universe, Lucasfilm, and more. Apple TV has launched for $4.99/month with all-star casts featured in their shows; it also offers a free 1-year subscription to purchasers of its new hardware.

Netflix’s management noted that these product launches likely contributed to the miss in domestic subscriber growth in the fourth quarter. However, it was noted in the shareholder letter that price hikes within UCAN (US and Canada) have led to lower paid membership adds during the quarter due to “elevated churn”. With the options consumers have on the market, we believe Netflix may experience significant churn on its planned path to profitability as it raises prices.

On the other hand, international growth has been better than expected, boosting cumulative 2019 paid net adds this last quarter. From the perspective of contribution to the bottom line, however, UCAN is far more important, due to the region’s higher subscription prices translating to higher contributions to profits.

(Source: Netflix Shareholder Letter, Q4 2019)

Balancing growth and a high cash burn, presents risks

For perspective, revenue grew 27.6% in 2019, fueled by heavy cash spend whereby free cash flow was negative $3.3 billion (-16.2% free cash flow margin), which management believes will be the peak in Netflix’s annual free cash flow deficit (in 2020, the company forecasts free cash flow of only negative $2.5 billion.

To fund the growth, in the fourth quarter Netflix raised $1.0 billion via 4.875% senior notes and €1.1 billion via 3.625% senior notes, both due 2030 (again, this is to fund the company’s cash burn). And with its current forecast for the first quarter, implying declining growth in paid net adds, we would have liked to see higher profitability and a stronger free cash flow margin to inspire confidence in the long-term financial health of the business. As of December 31, 2019, the company had $14.8 billion in long-term debt that is eating away at bottom line profits.

In aggregate, even if the company’s cash investments are ultimately for original content, the margins are concerning. In our view, Netflix is walking a tightrope to balance growth and cash burn, and any incremental misses in revenue or earnings estimates could lead to large drawdowns in the share price.

It all depends on content and engagement

Netflix’s original content traction has been impressive through 2019. Hit shows have gained widespread viewership; The Witcher has been watched by over 70 million households. Movies such as The Irishman and Marriage Story have been nominated for the Oscars. The company reiterated its track record of not only producing quality and engaging content, but also the sustainable and recurring traction of its television series across multiple seasons (Season 3 of The Crown, for example, achieved a 40% higher viewership than Season 2).

We strongly believe multi-season television series that leave audiences anticipating releases will be a key factor in decreasing churn rates and justifying price hikes. The huge investments Netflix makes in original content are producing results so far and will likely continue to do so. In the context of the increased competition, this is absolutely crucial.

Price Action

Netflix is susceptible to sharp share price declines. For example, the company experienced a major drawdown in late 2018 due to a systemic sell-off, and after its second-quarter 2019 results, where it missed subscriber growth by a significant margin.

(Data Source: FactSet)

The share price action demonstrates the downside susceptibility to misses in growth rates. And in our view, the uncertain outlook on 2020 growth and the competitive landscape warrants caution.

Valuation

Again, the company’s current valuation warrants caution. For example, the forward EV/Sales of 6.35x and forward EV/EBITDA of 36.5x would price Netflix appropriately if it weren’t for the company's cash burn and now significant debt load.

(Data Source: FactSet)

Considering the current dynamics of the business and the industry, current Netflix valuation metrics suggest limited upside relative to downside risks, in our view.

Risks

Downside Risks: Share price volatility and downside sensitivity to subscriber growth misses are significant risk factors. Further, financial health seems challenging considering free cash flow margins, profit margins, and anticipated revenue growth levels. Further still, the growing competition has considerable resources and may incrementally impact growth, pricing power, and lead to churn, especially within the US and Canada.

Upside Risks: Netflix may still have significant pricing power backed by its original as well as regional content slates, which it can use to improve profitability margins. And in this regard, anticipated churn rates may be overestimated.

Conclusion

Netflix has undoubtedly seen an exceptional run and remains a leading innovator in the OTT space. However, based on the most recent quarterly results, we see the incremental impacts of competition on paid net adds and churn. Specifically, the company is not immune to competition, which will only intensify going forward as players such as Disney and Apple bring considerable resources and experience to capture customers. Further still, innovation in the OTT space (such as Roku’s (ROKU) operating system, as we described in great detail here) stands to dramatically disrupt this dynamic industry. And even though there is room for multiple streaming services, the strength of Netflix’s content will ultimately decide its long-term positioning.

Overall, with the company's uncertain outlook, less-than-stellar financial health, and considerable downside risks, we recommend investors proceed with caution with regard to investing in Netflix.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Left Brain Investment Research has no positions in any of the aforementioned securities. However, affiliate companies Left Brain Capital Management and/or Left Brain Wealth Management are long ROKU, NFLX, DIS, and AMZN.