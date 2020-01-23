Euronav Is A Key Beneficiary Of The U.S.-China Trade Deal

It not only directly benefits from the expected increase in energy shipping ton-miles, but has also adopted a new dividend policy that is likely to pay out a mid-teens yield.

The US-China Phase One Trade Deal

Here is the full text of the US-China Trade deal. There are chapters dealing with Intellectual Property, Technology Transfer, Patent Infringement, and Counterfeit Goods. Chapter 5 helps open up the China market for Financial Services. Chapter 3 specifically deals with issues regarding Agricultural Trade seeking to open up that market (instead of direct tariffs, countries frequently utilize stringent testing and other requirement hurdles to limit trade with agricultural products). The final Chapter, Chapter 7 outlines enforcement and contains detail on dispute resolution procedures. However, what we are probably most interested in, in the short term, is Chapter 6. Chapter 6 deals with the specific trade quotas summarized below. Note the figures provided are the targets over and above a 2017 US to China exports baseline.

Source: US-China Trade Deal

In 2017, the US exported $127 billion worth of goods to China. If the quotas above are accomplished, it would represent 2020 US to China goods exports increasing 60% over the 2017 baseline. In 2021, that quota further increases to 97% over the 2021 baseline.

Source: US-China Business Council and Trade Deal Data, Author's Graph

Almost all the $64 billion in additional goods targeted for 2020 will travel by ship. Almost all the additional $98 billion in goods targeted for 2021 will travel by ship. Add to this that US to China is one of the longest trade routes in the world, roughly twice as long as the average energy product trade route, and you can see shipping demand is going to increase substantially. Effectively, you need two ships to transport the same amount of goods from the US Gulf to China as you would have needed from the average route. Combining a 97% increase in US goods exported to China, with roughly twice the distance being traveled on the US Gulf to China energy route, gives you about a 3x increase in US to China ton-mile demand. That's a lot of extra ton-miles being traveled by ships. That's a lot of extra demand for ships.

It's going to support ship lease rates. Ships such as Panamax and Neo-Panamax dry bulk ships that can transport agricultural or coal products through the Panama Canal. Ships such as LNG carriers and VLGCs that can transport LNG and LPG through the Panama Canal. Oil tankers that can do the same, or even better VLCCs that can't go through the canal and thus must take the even longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. This leads to my top pick for a firm that is going to benefit from the US-China trade deal, Euronav (EURN).

My Top Pick: Euronav

Euronav is a crude oil shipping firm trading at 92% of NAV. It has solid well thought of management and is also the largest crude shipping firm by market capitalization.

Source: StockRover.com

Euronav's 73 ships are comprised of 44 VLCCs (75% by deadweight), 27 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSOs. Importantly, over 80% of these ships are traded on spot so any change in lease rates flows through the firm's financials relatively quickly.

Also importantly, in 2019, Euronav paid a relatively minor 12¢ dividend, but on January 9th let us know they were changing policy. This will result in not just a significant increase to the dividend going forward but will also be applied retroactively to 2019 also. I expect this variable dividend to result in a mid-teens-type of yield on current price with a large $1.05-$1.20 payment coming in the May-June time frame, then another 20¢-25¢ per quarter received during 2020 from Q2 and Q3 earnings (Q4 is usually the highest earning period). This puts it somewhere north of what they paid out in 2016 with the stock hitting $16 per share and closer to what they paid out in 2009.

Source: StockRover.com

For those who have access, I highly recommend listening to Euronav’s interview with J Mintzmyer at the Value Investors Edge inaugural online shipping forum. During that interview, Euronav's CEO Hugo De Snoop, reiterated that 80% of operating earnings will be issued to investors as a quarterly dividend, that a dividend will also be paid retroactively for 2019, and that the operating profits utilized will include a significant benefit from their access to lower-priced fuel for the next few quarters.

Euronav’s IMO 2020 Strategy Is Leading To Significant Fuel Savings and Other Benefits

Euronav implemented a rather unique and so far prescient IMO 2020 strategy to deal with expected increases in fuel costs. They took one of their 3 million-barrel ULCCs, filled it with compliant low sulfur fuel oil, and parked it off the Singapore coast. They will be using this to refuel their ships as they pass by Singapore for the next 2-3 quarters thereby saving $10k-$15k per day in fuel cost on a fully laden VLCC (=$100-$150 per tonne in fuel cost saved * 100 tonnes per day used).

Source: Ship & Bunker

This savings is going to go straight to the bottom line and according to the EURN CEO Hugo De Stoop will increase the dividend issued.

"... the gains are embedded in TCE and will definitely translate into a better EPS, and that will be distributed as part of the dividend..."

Therefore, we currently have a lot of variability in our dividend payout forecast. Not only are we dealing with largely unknown, yet strong so far, ship lease rates for Q1, 2 and 3, but we also must guess just how much the new fuel advantage brings to the bottom line. It's all positive so far, but just how positive is difficult to model.

Another important advantage to Euronav's IMO 2020 fuel strategy is it allowed them to not have to pull their ships offline for scrubber installs during a period when notably high rates are being enjoyed.

Source: Value Investors Edge

The time to install scrubbers has been running about 50% over original estimates (6 weeks instead of 4). So, in the short run** this operating time saved will allow them to book roughly $2.8 million more per VLCC in revenue than they would otherwise have enjoyed (= 42 days of potential off hire * $66k per day average Q4 revenue).

Another intangible benefit of this strategy is it has allowed them to postpone the decision on whether to ultimately install scrubbers for up to another 3 quarters. Time is money in a real sense here. The delay allows them to wait to see whether the currently high $280/ton spread between high sulfur and low sulfur fuel oil settles down to something more reasonable. It also allows them to wait and see if scrubber retrofit firms get better at their jobs and hopefully bring down the time and cost for a retrofit. Finally, it allows them to better judge whether lease rates ultimately justify the expense. Better information = better decisions = more profits available for distribution to shareholders.

** Side Note: If one assumes Euronav eventually does install scrubbers, the net amount saved will depend on length of time it takes to install scrubbers and ship lease rates at that time vs. doing it during the initial implementation of IMO 2020. Currently, this is looking likely to be a significant additional savings. However, regardless of the net savings over the long run, it is clearly providing an increase to the bottom line in the short run as these ships don't have to be pulled off hire for scrubber installation.

Oil Tankers Are Enjoying Significantly Higher Lease Rates Than They Were At This Time Last Year. Rates That Are Likely To Remain Significantly Above Average

Oil tanker lease rates are currently high. $62k on a VLCC or roughly double what they were running the same week last year. Those rates have been falling, but that is due to normal seasonality. The better way to think about rates is vs. the same time last year and on that basis, they are very strong. The seasonal trough, which typically occurs near the end of February due to the Chinese New Year, was about $20k last year. This year it's looking like we are going to easily beat that number. With this year’s season spike not only being more than 2x previous years but also starting earlier and lasting longer in duration.

Source: Value Investors Edge

In fact, it appears we are only in the first few innings of an extended shipping upcycle. As shown in the US-China Trade deal section above, that trade deal should be very supportive of almost all shipping rates. Yet the increase in the US to China energy quota is even more notable than the overall picture, with $6.9 billion in US to China energy exports in 2017 targeted to increase to a whopping $40.8 billion by 2021 (a $33.9 billion or 490% increase). A 490% increase in the volume of oil transported on a route that is 2x the average distance, should do wonders for Euronav’s ship demand and lease rates. That is not to imply it’s an increase in overall worldwide energy being shipped, rather it’s a switch from a Middle East to China or Australia to China route to a US to China route. However, because that route is so much longer, roughly twice as many ships need to be used to support it.

Furthermore, given a continuation of current rates, we should see a pretty solid and investor-friendly mid-teen dividend payout on today's price. A payout that will hopefully not only end up supporting the stock’s current price, but potentially cause it to increase even further (EURN may be up 50% in the last 6 months, but it still trades at less than the net value of its assets, NAV). While as stated we are in the seasonally weak period, and rates will likely continue to fall for the next week or two, I see them recovering in March and April and enjoying ongoing support from thereon. Best guess at levels roughly 2x what they were during comparable times in 2019. Additionally, Euronav is going to enjoy lower fuel cost for the next 2-3 quarters at the same time it is going to enjoy these higher than average lease rates. Lease rates that are not only supported by the US-China trade deal but also by:

IMO 2020 regulations that require either the burning of costly low sulfur fuel oil or the installation of a scrubber to remove this sulfur from high sulfur fuel oil. Newer ships are leaving the fleet to install scrubbers. The scrubber installs however have been taking 50% longer than originally expected and are being delayed by many companies due to high ship lease rates. Thus, the reduction in available shipping tonnage isn't just a Q4 2019 effect. It in fact may last through the rest of 2020.

Slow steaming of ships without scrubbers. The spreads between compliant and non-compliant fuels are running higher than expected. Low sulfur fuel oil currently runs about $280 more per ton than high sulfur fuel oil. This adds up to about an extra $12k per day in cost for a fully-laden VLCC without a scrubber. If this VLCC chooses to slow steam however they save a significant amount of that fuel and thus reduce the impact of this extra cost. Doing so however also reduces ship availability. If they travel slower, they will also take longer to make each voyage. So, there is a trade-off between extra fuel cost and extra lease days ship contracting firms need to consider. The net result is a reduction in ship availability and thus higher lease rates, but how much reduction in ship availability and climb in lease rates is difficult to say. We know rates will likely be supported by slow steaming, but not how much.

Scrapping is another supporting factor. Management teams will hold off on scrapping a ship as long as they can when rates are as high as they are currently running. However, special surveys also cost a lot of money and are coming due on 22.5-year-old ships which aren't scrubber-equipped. The economics of paying for these special survey and scrubber install costs remain prohibitive unless one is 100% certain current high lease rates will continue for the next 5 years. No one can ever be 100% certain about such things, thus, most management teams will still choose to scrap ships which are over 22.5 years old. According to James Catlin in, "Crude Tanker Supply Side Outlook Best In Decades," there are currently 167 VLCCs "representing well over 20% of the fleet, old enough to be considered retirement [scrapping] candidates." This compares very favorably to only an 8% orderbook.

The orderbook is relatively small because, the next round of regulations, IMO 2030, are already creating significant uncertainty in the new build market. Shipowners have so far been resisting the urge to order new builds despite high rates. This is due to a lack of visibility into what the next generation of ship will look like. Realize a ship ordered today isn't going to hit the water for a few years and is going to have a 20+ year useful life after that. Specifying what kind of propulsion and other features you want on that ship is pretty darn difficult. Do you order a standard propulsion ship even though it might become obsolete or have to be significantly retrofitted to satisfy IMO 2030 requirements? Do you instead go directly to LNG propulsion even though it is relatively untested and there's not currently LNG bunker fuel available everywhere you need it? So far, most firms are choosing to wait for more clarity. This has both reduced the supply of new ships currently hitting the water and should continue to do so at least through the intermediate term.

Thus, Euronav is likely to continue to enjoy high demand for its ships at least through 2020 and likely beyond that. Any decline in rates and/or stock price over the next couple weeks is likely to be a temporary opportunity as investors come to realize the shipping environment has fundamentally changed. This is a highly cyclical industry, with us in maybe the third inning of an upcycle.

Euronav went public on European exchanges at the top of the last upcycle, so we can't really say how far this stock might run. For context, however, we can note that one of Euronav’s main competitors Frontline (FRO) saw its stock increase from $20 during late 2002 lows, to $320 at late 2004 highs. I don't really think a 16-bagger like that 2-year run is likely here, but it does appear like the 50% increase we have seen so far may merely be the beginning.

Conclusion

Investors who buy Euronav today are likely to enjoy 2020 dividend payouts representing a double-digit yield on the current price. There is also potential for them to enjoy multi-bagger price gains in a relatively short one- or two-year time frame. The shipping upcycle continues, take advantage of it.

Side Note: Euronav Tax Considerations

Euronav is domiciled in Belgium. According to the 2006 Belgium-US tax treaty, US investors should have 15% of their dividends and capital gains withheld by Belgium. A credit for this 15% can then be claimed against the US shareholders tax bill provided the security is held in a taxable account.

Thus, it is probably best to hold Euronav in a regular taxable account. As far as I can tell, if you hold it in an IRA, yet will still pay the 15% Belgium withholding, but will not be able to claim a credit for it on your US taxes.

Note, I am not a tax professional. This is just my best understanding and could be wrong. Please consult a tax professional before making any tax-related decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses a speculative investment tied to a volatile sector, shipping. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.