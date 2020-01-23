Cannabis Fundamentals With Kim Rivers, CEO, Trulieve (Podcast Transcript)

We also discuss the importance of female mentorship, the inevitability of descheduled cannabis and why what happens in the Northeast will be telling for the rest of the country.

Rena Sherbill: Happy Wednesday everybody. Today, I am very excited about our show. We are joined today by Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (OTCPK:TCNNF), a vertically integrated company based in Florida. Prior to joining Trulieve, Kim spent several years in private practice as a lawyer where she specialized in mergers, acquisitions, and securities for multi-million-dollar companies, and has run a number of successful businesses ranging from real estate to finance.

We're really excited to have her on the show, especially because of what's been happening with Trulieve recently. Last month, there was a short report by Grizzly condemning the stock. It was quickly refuted by some analysts, and then a couple of weeks ago, Trulieve decided to sue Grizzly for libel, and we've talked about that before in the show interesting to see how that plays out. Really interesting to talk to Kim and see where Trulieve is at and what she sees for this year and beyond and we're really happy to have her on.

Before we get to our interview with Kim some news, we wanted to touch on in the Cannabis world. You might have heard that there was a newly discovered natural cannabinoid, which they are calling THCP, which they are saying also offers greater potency than THC. This is from an Italian research team, interesting to see where those developments and how they play out.

Also in the news, even though the Farm Bill passed in 2018, there has been some clear problems with the CBD market and a bipartisan bill was recently introduced that would allow for haemorrhoid CBD to be lawfully marketed as a dietary supplement, which would mean great strides for that market, interesting to see it that will be voted into law.

In perhaps what we would call, what took them so long news High Times reported this week that they are going into their dispensary business, they have two flag ship locations planned for Vegas and Los Angeles. They have also announced their third CFO in just the past year. So, a lot of changes, obviously a foot over there and interesting to see what kind of dent they make in the dispensary business, obviously a brand name so interesting to follow that story.

The other news this week that I wanted to touch on, we had Debra Borchardt last week and she had mentioned that she didn't want to name any names, but that there was a company that she had heard was not paying its vendors and wouldn't be able to pay its bills. And then this week, the twitter feed @wolfofweedstreet, which has some great insight into the cannabis space has included texts this week about MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) and its inability to pay vendors, so it's interesting MedMen has had a lot of bad news over the past few months. It's been downsized, laying off people. So, they can't go bankrupt because the federal law over there, but interesting to see what will happen with MedMen, once touted as a very exciting stock in the space has spent cash, let's say very well.

In other MSO drama, we mentioned last week that Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) had filed suit against Falcon. Now, Falcon is saying that Harvest owes the company 50 million in a breakup fees, so lots of drama there. Interesting to pay attention to the MSO space, some thing that Kim talks about today. Trulieve is one of the leaders in the MSO space definitely interesting to hear her take on things.

For reference purposes, this interview was recorded on January 16, 2020.

So, Kim welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. We're really excited to have you on. Thanks for joining us.

Kim Rivers: Oh, thanks, so much for having me.

RS: So, I'd love to start where you started, how you got to the Cannabis industry, your journey here?

KR: Sure. So, I am a recovering lawyer, daughter of a police officer, and an assistant principal of an elementary school. So, I would say that it wasn't intuitive for me to be here, but of course I'm so thankful that I am. And really it started back when Florida first passed the CBD law in the legislature, and under that law there were five proposed regions and therefore there would be five companies that would be authorized or licensed in the State of Florida.

The requirements in Florida at that time were that you had to be a nursery with over 30 years operating history and you had to have a license to grow over 400,000 plants. So, interestingly enough, we had three out of five companies in the Northeast part of Florida in the Panhandle where Trulieve is now headquartered in Tallahassee that got together and decided that this might be an interesting business venture.

At that time, also that law was a lottery, again kind of believe it or not, and so they said, hey guys we can get together, we can put our names in the hat, and you know if one of us gets it, then we'll kind of split the profits and sell it, and it will be a great little business venture. There was a challenge and kind of thankfully by the company that now is the Trulieve license in Florida and that became a competitive process.

And so once the application process became competitive, the nursery guys were like okay, we need to maybe get some additional support on the team and I was approached and I had personal and professional relationships with two of the sons of those - they're fairly large operators in the plant space, and they asked me if I was interested. I had at that time a successful exit and a repositioning of a hospitality portfolio. I left law, I was in mergers and acquisitions and securities and came on the other side of the table on to the private entrepreneurial side, was involved in a number of companies, including tech and hospitality and so when asked, I just said, you know guys, I have no idea. Let's do some work. And so, we spent about six months travelling the country going into anyone who would open our door, their doors to us to look at and do cannabis operations and really the major takeaways for us were two-fold.

One, this is and was poised to be a real industry that had a lot of disruption potential and a lot of established industries in the U.S.; and two, there wasn't really any sense of true brand that had been created yet - and at that time was 2014 in terms of real scale brands. Sure, there was interesting brands that were being developed and certainly regional brands we'll say, but they were yet to be developed any real national brands and so that's how I jumped on board and the rest I guess they say is, history.

RS: When you told your police officer dad, what kind of business you wanted to get into, did he have any qualms about that?

KR: You know, it's funny, so my dad is definitely - he is retired now after serving 25 years in the Jacsonville Sheriff's Office and I sat across this kitchen table from him and shared with him and said, you know dad I have got to tell you I'm going to lead this company and it's medical marijuana and he looks at me and he was like, I think that's awesome. And I was like, really, and he said yes well, I've learned over the years Kim that I just need to be supportive because you're going to do it anyway, so I'm going to choose to be positive. But in our further talks he did - he has expressed to me that so much of his time and he was undercover in narcotics for a while. So, he really was on the frontlines and so much of his time was spent on marijuana-related offenses where he believed that you know really there were such better use of police force time and felt that this was a fantastic development. He is a supporter kind of overall. So, I have both of my parent's support.

RS: That's awesome. First of all, good parenting. Let your kids be themselves, and you know, nice to see minds changed and I have heard that a lot from people, I am sure you have too.

KR: Absolutely.

RS: So, my other question is, how much does your law background, it must help you immensely navigating the intricacies of the cannabis world?

KR: Yes. I say that in - being a lawyer and certainly going through law school, there's a bit of, you know, brain shifting that they do to you when you successfully become a lawyer and I think though it does certainly assist in terms of navigating regulatory in different regulatory regimes, and it certainly has helped with respect to understanding the ins and outs from a legal perspective in trying to think proactively related to changes that maybe coming at us in the industry.

So, I do think that it helps, and of course, I rely on, you know, the skills, you know, taught with respect to deductive reasoning and critical thinking on a daily basis. Thankfully, we now have a General Counsel, so I don't have to be the lawyer, right, for Trulieve as I was of course through our start-up days, but, yes, I do certainly rely on those skill sets.

RS: And talk to me a little bit about - you know well, first of all, I just saw in the last day Florida announcing that they're shelving, you guys are - you know you have a foothold in the market in Florida. They're shelving plans until 2022 I read, does that put any pause in your, you know, growth plans for Florida or does that not matter too much because of the medical market?

KR: Yes. No, I mean I think that a couple of things just to level set on that because it's a nuanced issue, and so, you know, headlines can be interesting and certainly attention grabbing, but they don't necessarily always tell the full story, right? So, I think it's important for folks to know that there is a pending lawsuit that was filed by the petitioners to ask for a Judge to reconsider the timing of the acceptance of signatures because a law was just changed, and so, the argument there is that the law that was changed actually makes it more difficult and changes the constitutionally outlined timeframe to have any citizen initiative get signatures in - for ballot initiative consideration.

And so, that is still pending, and so, depending on what happens there, you know, there is still a possibility that 2020 could come to light, you know, the likelihood of that, it's in the court's hands so we'll see. But importantly, and as you noted, all the signatures that have been collected will be valid until and through the 2022 election. So, that's I think a positive thing and I think that it does provide more time for, you know, assuming that we are in 2022 for organization and, you know, there were a couple of valid initiatives, and so, you know, folks have an opportunity to really consider, you know, language on both and, you know, hopefully have choice there.

And the second thing that I would say is that look, Florida is one of the fastest-growing medical programs in the country. So, you know, we have 20 million depending on the stat you look at, 20 million, 21 million people in the state of Florida. We just crossed over 300,000 patients, active - you know active patients in the State and we are onboarding patients in the program in Florida at a rate of approximately 3,000 per week.

So, you know, if you look at mature medical programs, you know, we typically use, call it, maybe 5% adoptions, so we've got a lot of runway with respect to growth under the current medical program. So, you know, no is the answer. We're not slowing down, and, yes, we are, of course, looking ahead to, you know, potential legalization not only in Florida, but across the country as this movement continues.

RS: So, then, yes, I was going to ask, you know, you have plans for a few different states. You talked about that on the last conference call. Can you talk to us about where you see that going in the next 12 months or thereafter?

KR: Sure. So, in the next 12 months, we're really focused and excited about bringing our Massachusetts operations online. So, you know, as we previously announced, we, through acquisition, purchase a licensed - a very early stage license in Massachusetts and are at the point now where we're building that out and expect for it to be a contributor to revenue in 2020. We're very excited not only about being in another market, but also being in a market where wholesale is allowable.

In Florida, wholesale is not - it's actually prohibited, it's very strict vertical in Florida with no additional inputs into the supply chain, both in or out. Whereby of course Massachusetts does allow for wholesale, and so, you know, we recently added our Director of Wholesale who comes with, you know, a career - career worth of experience in the wholesale B2B arena, most recently from Kellogg's and we're just super focused and excited about launching that platform because we do feel it's an important tool for us to have as we look at different markets and what levers we will need to pull in order to truly reach maximum, you know, penetration and brand awareness in the markets in which we choose to enter.

RS: It's - you have a dominant share of the Florida market, and you guys have really kind of - as you said, you know, led to great rates of growth for you there and now you're in that, talk to us about the decision to kind of go into other states and also the notion of what it means to focus on one state really strongly and what you've learned from that and what enables you to then go out to other markets?

KR: Yes, absolutely. I mean, I think that, you know, Florida has given us the opportunity to really hone in on - and well, first and foremost build scale, which is - has been, of course, has - have many embedded lessons. Anytime you're scaling a company and literally going from zero to where we are today, which, of course, in our numbers, you know, we've experienced incredible revenue growth, you know, between 2018 and 2019, it was 419%, you know, revenue growth.

We've gone, of course, from - I think there were 10 of us from a play standpoint to now we have just under 3,000 employees in a very short period of time. And so, you know, experiencing that ramp and navigating through that ramp of growth successfully, there are many, many lessons. You know, I think that supply chain is something that we don't spend a ton of time talking about in this industry, but really is - a lot of your success as a company is embedded in that - in your management inefficiencies and your supply chain, and then, translating into, of course, the customer experience.

And so, you know, really, you know, our vision and our mission in Trulieve is focused on the customer and focused on that customer experience and creating authentic and reciprocal relationships and being able to do that with one or two or five stores, of course, is very different than doing that now with 43 stores. And so, so proud of our team for navigating through and pushing through - you know, you'll grow, and then, you'll hit kind of a plateau and then you have to push through and think about things a bit differently as we go to the next level of scale, and again, market penetration.

So, I do think that, that coupled with - your scale coupled with the fact that Florida does for strict vertical integration, meaning that every single stop in the supply chain is owned literally by Trulieve and that's everything from, of course, our cultivation, which we have approximately 1.7 million square feet to our 300 plus SKUs that we manufacture through our distribution, which is both retail and also via delivery.

I mean, we have over 100 vehicles that are on the road any given day delivering to customers in Florida. So, what that does, I think, uniquely, is it allows us to then take pieces of that puzzle and apply them successfully into other markets. And so, as we look at, for example, Massachusetts, we're able to say, okay, in Massachusetts where do we need to initially focus our efforts? Well, we initially need to focus our efforts on actual - the extent allowed under that particular regulatory regime scaled cultivation because we know that there are supply issues and supply constraints in Massachusetts.

So, if we don't have, you know, the input material, if we don't have the product then we - it's very difficult in our opinion to have lasting, and again, there's reciprocal relationships with our customers. And so, building out, you know, 140,000 square feet in a single facility was something that we knew we needed to do and that was the first step for us in Massachusetts, and again, that footprint is very doable for us because, you know, of our scaled footprint that we have in cultivation and also in production in Florida.

So, we're really able to take those lessons and apply them to other markets, and again, be able to look at where value creation, you know, occurs within the supply chain and how we can best apply that to the other markets that we're choosing to enter.

RS: I think that dovetails nicely, I mean there's been a lot of companies that have done expansion, but I think you have done it responsibly. You guys truly was one of the select few companies to be profitable, which is, you know, a huge advantage, I think in this volatile market. Talk to us a little bit about where you see Trulieve how it's gotten to this place and how you see in not just maintaining that profitability, but obviously growing it in the next, you know, few years let's say?

KR: Sure. So, you know, our company is founded on, you know, a core strength of financial discipline. So, we are founder funded, so prior to going public, you know, the dollars that were put into the company were from our founders, and as a result of that, you know, we have high expectations on return on investment for every dollar that we spend holding it accountable, ensuring that there is a true ROI delivered on dollars deployed, and you know, quite frankly, we entered this business with - in building an actual sustainable business, and that, you know, you build a company, start a company, you know, our job and my job is to get us to probability as quickly as possible and then continue to grow that and you operate within your financial means. And because we don't have the ability in the cannabis industry to have national distribution, right, we have to build these companies, you know, state-by-state, brick-by-brick and then operate within their borders.

I'm a strong believer, and certainly, our Board is a strong - is of the belief that that financial discipline is critical. We don't know what the capital markets are going to do in our sector as we've seen and - a lot of that has to do with, quite frankly, again, the nature of this industry and that we aren't allowed to take advantage yet of the capital markets within the U.S., right.

So, we are in the Canadian exchange. We are in the OTC. We should have been fantastic tools. We don't have the availability of traditional bank lending, and certainly not the rates, right, of traditional bank lending sources. And so, we have to be extremely mindful and extremely disciplined of how we spend our capital and also the efficiencies that we're creating, again, along that supply chain.

We've been very focused on, okay, you know, what happens, you know, when a part of the supply chain becomes commoditized? How does that affect what truly it's doing in our business model? Are we able to and do we want to compete if that scenario occurs and at what level? And so, you know, I think, again, continuing to be very strategic and continuing to be very mindful of the fact that, you know, capital isn't necessarily going to be readily available externally, so we need to make sure that we're able to generate it internally, and I've always said that I never want to be part of a business and knock on what I never have been a part of a business where I'm concerned and I'm, you know, losing sleep over how we're going to make payroll. That's just not a responsible way in my mind to build a business and certainly to go long-term shareholder value.

So, you know, those lessons, again, will continue to, I think, serve us as we go into other markets because we're looking at these market for what they are, which is, we need to build a profitable business within the four corners of that market and the strategy developed for that market needs to be focused, you know, again, first and foremost on penetration; and secondly, you know, focusing on the supply chain and the parts of the supply chain where we can deliver the highest level of customer experience, but also profitability and value for our shareholders.

RS: So, you think if cannabis, let's say, gets descheduled and it becomes, you know, a totally different market, you're saying you have ownership of certain things, you know, a stronghold on that so that wouldn't necessarily take you off of that?

KR: That's right. I mean I think that business fundamentals are business fundamentals. You know, I think that somewhere along the way maybe we've lost sight of the fact that, you know, core - again core building blocks of the company are transferable across industries, I'm a big believer in that, and I think that, you know, the reality is, is that when cannabis becomes descheduled because I do think it's not an if it's just a when.

I don't think that, you know, a light switch is going to turn on and all of a sudden, you know, we're all going to be able to order - to be able to order cannabis on Amazon and have it dropped off on our porches as - maybe one day, right, but I do think - so I do think that there's still going to remain some guardrails around who can cultivate, how much cultivation can occur, potentially where that can occur, and certainly, you know, on a state-by-state basis perhaps similar to alcohol regulations, you know, which should certainly involve and look much more uniform today among states, but when you go back in time and you think about how states approached, you know, post prohibition and, you know, these states are very invested politically in the programs that they've created around cannabis, so I don't know that that's going to - you know they are going to necessarily be interested in giving that up right away.

You know, over time that will be an interesting again when I put my law hat on that's an interesting conversation between, you know, federal and state's rights and how that will evolve, but you know, I think that there is going to be an evolution of distribution from a distribution perspective, and you know, we, again, focusing on that customer relationship, focusing on being the trusted provider for customers with superior products, ultimately I believe is where the wins will be.

RS: And what are your thoughts on let's say the SAFE Banking Act passing and you said it's a matter of when not if, when do you see descheduling happen if you have an opinion on that?

KR: The crystal ball questions.

RS: Yes.

KR: You know, I was really hopeful that the SAFE Banking Act was going to pass prior to the New Year. You know, unfortunately, I think it becomes increasingly difficult past a certain period of time, and so, I think it will need to happen soon for us not to get caught up in, you know, the election where as folks know, it's difficult to get things - to get things done quite frankly, regardless of the topic. So, you know, I'm still looking forward and hopeful that we can get SAFE Banking Act across the finish line in some form or fashion, you know, before, you know, call it the halfway point of the year, we'll see on that. And then, of course, you said deschedulization, I think a lot of that has to do with how the election turns out and where those chips fall, and so, you know I'm not - I don't think ready or qualified to make a prediction on that one.

RS: You mean you're not qualified to read a crystal ball?

KR: Yes, exactly. Well, I mean I would just say though, right, like I mean I think that as more and more states, you know, adopt adult use in some form or fashion, you're going to see continued - you know, and those programs - assuming those programs rollout and successfully in the states that are okay in recreational used. I think that that will begin to influence additional action on the Hill. And so I - you know that's going to take a little bit of time, but, you know, we're watching of course very closely what happens in the Northeast with that group of closely geographically positioned states, and, you know, that will be, I think a real watershed movement for the movement and for, you know, the possibility of descheduling.

RS: And you talked a little bit about this on the conference call as well, but I'd love to hear a little bit more if you have any, you know, new updates about the - any mergers that you're thinking about, any partnerships that you're thinking about, any acquisitions that you're thinking about?

KR: Yes. So, you know, as you know, as a publicly traded company maybe we can talk about things that are potentially in the works, but you know, as I have said, stay tuned. We are going to - and as I've also said, be very strategic and thoughtful about markets that we choose to enter. Again, we are looking for very specific criteria. We are a company that, again, takes, you know, valuation metrics very seriously. We're not a company that says, oh! we're trading on the market at, you know, x and this is y, and so, therefore it's accretive, but, you know, again that goes back to my M&A, lawyer brain won't allow me to do that.

So, you know, we take very hard look at, you know, underlying asset valuations. We do this kind of cash flow analysis. We're also very focused on management teams, as well as the regulatory landscape of this particular markets, and again, the ability to reach, you know, market penetration and scale.

RS: And talk to me a little bit about the - your response. I think, I said this on our episode yesterday about your response so far to the Grizzly report and the fact that you guys have filed a suit. I said, it must be reassuring to shareholders that you guys have come out so strongly and certainly for any investors following. I mean, it seems that they didn't say anything that any investor that's done a due diligence didn't already know. Can you - as CEO, can you give me a little bit of your response or a background to your response about that?

KR: Sure So, you know, I think that it's important for folks to know that we've published a point-by-point rebuttal on our website under the Investors FAQs tabs, so certainly I would encourage folks if they have questions, to look there as I think that it speaks somewhat for itself. You know, I continue to be, you know, somewhat amazed that someone, you know, is able to do something like that and not even put a name, you know, on their report. However, you know, we are - and look, the reality is that we are in pride of ourselves in being a very transparent and forthcoming company and stand behind, of course, all of our disclosures that we had made, which we feel are very robust and complete.

And in terms of the lawsuit, you know, it really is, we want to make sure that, and to the extent that we can, prevent folks and things like this happening again in our industry, and certainly for U.S. companies, by way of saying, you know, we may not be SEC regulated yet, however, we are - you know we are a company, we are a U.S. company and therefore U.S. law does apply, and you know, we want folks to think twice and ensure that if they are writing something that they are checking for accuracy and they're making sure that its actually true. And if not, you know, then they should be, you know, able to or be expecting at least from our company and hopefully others to be held accountable for their actions.

RS: Okay. The other question I wanted to ask is, you know, the picture of cannabis retail is kind of changing and I think it's interesting to see even in different markets it's a little bit different. Can you talk to me about what your vision is for the - you know you talked about a little bit about focusing on customer satisfaction, where you see the future of cannabis retail?

KR: Sure. I mean, it's our goal for patients and customers that come into a Trulieve location to leave with the sense that that was the best retail experience they've had. You know we strive to be a leader in customer experience, you know, regardless of the fact that we're in cannabis or not. I think that good customer experience and good customer service translates across industries, and we're very passionate about that. And so, when we look at and when we - you know first of all, we measure our success there by repeat visits and customer loyalty, and so, we actively monitor that, you know, and will continue to do so. You know, customers come back to our stores approximately 2.6 times per month and our customers are extremely loyal.

We have - you know, we run a report every single month that attracts loyalties and that's attracted by folks that come to our stores and we're the only store that they use and/or customers that have tried other stores and then have transferred and now are exclusively Truliever's as we call them. So, you know, but how we get there is a number of factors. You know, it's interesting I get asked this question quite a bit, and what I would say is that there's no single response.

It's a combination of our quality of our products because if you leave the store with something that doesn't work, again, doesn't matter the industry, right, you're likely not going back. So, that product has to be - not only has to be a quality product, but has to be a quality product for what you're trying to accomplish and the result that you're seeking, which goes immediately into our people, and the level of training and the level of their ability to connect with that customer and really understand what that customer's, you know, desired result is from a product, and then to, you know, get that customer into the correct product.

We also measure our customer satisfaction through return rates. So, we offer no questions asked return policy, and with that in the state of Florida, our returns are less than 1% and - which is a phenomenal number. And again, that speaks to just the quality of our products and the quality of our people. And so, of course, yes, we're going to have a beautiful store. You're going to feel, you know, a certain, you know, emotional response when you walk-in because it's going to be, you know, clean and soothing and modern and all of these things, but again, it's really about the people, and, you know, again, we as part of our vision, there's two words, you know, authentic and reciprocal are a part of that and that's what we celebrate within Trulieve.

You know, we have a mantra that's in all of our stores that's, just say yes, and, you know, go above and beyond and you're not to get in trouble, you're not to get a slap on the wrist instead, you know we're going to probably, you know, put your picture up and say, you know, great job. So, you know, empowerment at the store level, empowerment at the employee level, and again, just really that connectivity in an authentic way with our customers.

RS: Speaking of connection and authenticity and empowerment, I also wanted to ask about what it means to be a woman CEO in general, but I think also in an industry that's growing and figuring itself out and what that means to be one of a few women CEO, can you talk to us a little bit about that?

KR: Sure. Well, I - you know I'll start by saying, I wish it wasn't a question.

RS: I wish it wasn't a question too, just for the record.

KR: But, you know, and hopefully over time it will become I'll say less unique, but I think that - look I think as a female, as a mother, right, I think that I bring potentially a different level of willingness to discuss and embrace the emotional side of this industry. You know, I mean cannabis is emotional. We all come to cannabis with some sort of preconceived, you know, ideas, good, bad or otherwise, and you know, understanding that and being, okay to talk to discuss and to, you know, again, externally celebrate things like authenticity, you know, connectivity to understand that, you know, people are people, and you know, being willing to actively jump into how we engage in those relationships I think is may be a perspective that, again, being a female provides.

RS: And do you see any kind of - I don't know, maybe this is a silly question, but do you see any more openness in the industry because it's newer and because it's, you know, trying to do something a little bit different? Do you see any more kind of awareness than you see in other industries?

KR: You know, I would love to be able to answer that question in a positive way, and, but I mean look I mean the reality is, is when I go to conferences, when I speak, when I go into meetings with investment banks, you know, nine times out of 10, probably little bit more that, I'm the only woman in the room, or it will be, you know, myself and my team.

And so, you know - but I mean look, change takes time. I think that, yes, in the cannabis industry all the way up to when then there's sort of I feel like a break in the public company arena. So, I do see, you know, some increased diversity in leadership at the private company level, but for whatever reason, you know, when we kind of level up and go into that larger private/public company bracket it - there - you know is markedly fewer, and you know, I mean, I always say, you know, we can control, and so, you know, at Trulieve, it's part of who we are to be a diverse and inclusive company and not just pay lip service to that. And so, we actively monitor our employment rates.

Last time we measured, we were at about 40% employment and we're actively measuring that at different levels within the company. So, we're not just saying that and then, yes, that's great for all of our, you know, perhaps lower level hourlies but throughout - you know, again, throughout the organization. So, - and it does take work, right.

I mean on our Board, for example, we've just added two Board Advisors, one of which is a woman, who I'm really excited to have assisting as former CMO of Marriott, Susan Thronson, and - but you know that was a stated goal of the Board. It was to, you know, bring on someone with a different background with also a different external profile, right, than the other guys sitting around the table. And so, you know, if we're going to change it, I think to some extent and it's unfortunate, but it is a purposeful change, right, and I'm a huge believer and I think you see that with Trulieve that we are profitable in part because of our diversity.

When you have diversity of thinking, when you have diversity of voices - you know of life experiences around the decision-making table, I believe that you get much more robust discussion, you get different perspectives and ultimately a better representation of, you know, your customer base. And so, it's something that's very important to us and we're going to continue our work in the space, again, both internally and then we have external initiatives as well, and hopefully again, you know, my hope is that as this journey continues that all get that question less and less.

RS: Yes. I hope I - I hope I'm talking to so many women executives that it becomes a total non-starter. Yes, I agree with you completely. Are you in touch with other women executives? Do you guys talk to each other and kind of share coping mechanisms or something?

KR: Like a women's support group?

RS: Yes.

KR: Yes. You know, I should…

RS: At the executive level.

KR: I should start one. There are some organizations, right, that I'm a part of that are women-based, and you know, it varies in terms of effectiveness, but again, I mean, I think that that's a fantastic initiative, and you know, would hope that as - again as things move on there would be more than just maybe a few of us, but, you know, I also participate in mentoring. So, I'm actually - I'm mentoring and not within - it's cross industries. So, I'm serving as a mentor right now to another CEO actually in the entertainment space and I believe and have benefited from female mentorship over the years. And so, also think that that's part of our responsibility, right, as female leaders is to pull up, and you know, continue to make sure that we are, you know, a, taking care of ourselves, and again, you mentioned the support group, that becomes real and that is a real thing. Again, that's not necessarily discussed very often, but - and then second, that we're there to provide, you know, that open door for the next generation to walk through.

RS: Nice. The other question that I wanted to ask, which goes along with this and we can kind of end with this is, you know, the social equity aspect to the whole business. Being in touch with legislators coming from the legislative side of yourself, how do you see that playing out? You know there's a huge chasm between people making money and people still sitting in jail. How do you see that?

KR: Yes. No, I mean I completely agree. You know, I think that there's going to continue to be a lot of discussion around that. What I hope that it doesn't become is just, you know, a - I'll call it hot button item that is easy to, again, give lip service to, right, but then, no action comes from it or is really behind it.

You know, I think that we're starting to see - I think that a lot of the work - our ground work is going to be laid and continue - is going to continue to be laid at the state level, then hopefully, ultimately, right, when we are able to have this more national conversation there are models and there are good examples that then can be used with tangible results and that are positive then, you know, at the national level can then be adopted. But, you know, look, I mean there is no doubt that something needs to change there and that there are - it's just - it blows my mind to think about the fact that here we are in now a legal industry and there are people right now serving out, you know, incredibly onerous sentences for, you know, amounts that folks are now walking into our stores and purchase, so that just is crazy.

So, you know, I agree that there is definite work that needs to be done. I get frustrated as a lot of folks do with the rate in which change is occurring, but I'm hopeful that, again, as legalization starts to sort of state-by-state sweep the nation that that becomes a logical part because it just isn't - it is very logical, right, that that would become the next logical step in the conversation.

RS: Yes, yes. Yes, here is hoping that it gets better and change keeps coming. I said that I would end there, but let me get you for one last question.

KR: Perfect.

RS: Just kind of talking to investors who are seeing the intense volatility in the sector, what would you say to prospective or novice investors or even experienced investors that are worried about that?

KR: Yes, what I would say is that, what happens in the market day-to-day, week-to-week is completely in my mind - and I see this somewhat disconnected from what's happening on the ground and in the business.

You know, the story that I tell is that, you know, there is - like the middle of the summer and it was another all red day in the sector, and we were having a great opening and at our grand openings, we typically are - we announced them the night before because that's when we get notification from our regulator and then we open at 10 AM the next morning and literally we had 100 people there at our grand opening. I mean, it's a huge celebration. People are so excited to have a Trulieve location in their area, and, you know, it just - it was just struck me because, you know, I had a banker call and he was, oh! You know, how are you? And I was like, what you mean, how am I? I'm great. It's amazing, it's like we are - you know folks are so excited. We're so happy to be here. Business is great. And so, you know, this industry is real.

This industry and this opportunity is real. It's here to stay. You're seeing it with, you know, voters overwhelmingly approve these programs, again, in states where, quite frankly, I never thought that cannabis would be a topic, right? I mean, you've got, you know, Virginia. West Virginia is about to come online. You know, Georgia, Texas is talking about expansion. So, I mean, this really isn't a party issue. It really is a people issue, and you know, it's only a matter of time, you know, before the markets, again, you know, become more rational, and yes, some of that is going to be, again, when we're able to up-list into U.S. exchanges, but also as U.S. companies continue to decouple from Canadian companies because those are two completely different markets.

And, you know, the other just point that I would say to investors is that, you know, not all markets are the same; not all states are the same; not all companies are the same. So, it does take a bit of more work to really be able to analyze a cannabis company. You really do have to dig into that particular, you know, regulatory regimes that are minimum of the markets in which they operate and look at true operations, peel back the layers, look at business fundamentals, look at how the companies are being run, and the strategy, and there are a number of different strategies out there, and just again know that ultimately, you know, the market and the demand is there and is very, very real.

RS: Alright. Well, we'll end with that, Kim. It's been a pleasure. I really appreciate you taking the time. Thank you so much.

KR: Oh! Thanks so much. Appreciate it.