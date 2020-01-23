Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF: Potential For Higher Rates Are A Risk To Watch In 2020

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSE:BND) with total assets under management at $250 billion is the largest fixed-income-based exchange-traded fund in the world. The purpose of BND is to provide passive broad-market exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds in a low-cost structure. The expense ratio of just 0.04% coupled with a current yield of 2.7% distributed through a monthly dividend makes BND a good choice for most investors to balance a portfolio against higher-risk equity exposure. In general, if interest rates fall, bonds should appreciate and that was the case in 2019 when the BND ETF gained 8.8% on a total return basis. This article takes a look at the performance of the fund in the context of the current interest rate environment along with our view on risks to watch for in 2020.

(Source: finviz.com)

BND Background

The fund is comprised of a diversified portfolio across 9033 individual bond issuances. This includes a combination of U.S. Treasuries, government mortgage-backed securities, agency debt, along with U.S. corporate bonds. The strategy is simply to capture the widest possible exposure to the investment-grade market targeting and effective intermediate-term maturity. The average duration of 6.2 years, which is a measure of sensitivity to changes in interest rates, reflects a balanced approach in the middle of the yield curve compared to higher risk long-term bonds and more conservative short-term bond alternative.

(Source: Vanguard)

63.7% of the fund is invested in U.S. Government debt which is effectively risk-free while this is balanced by 'AAA' rated down to 'Baa' rated issuances that generally offer higher yields. While the fund is dominated by treasuries, the holdings include exposure to high-quality corporates with bonds from companies like Apple Inc. (AAPL), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and Verizon Communications (VZ) as an example. In summary, investors in BND are capturing the general risk factors and trends of the "total bond market."

BND Performance

When analyzing bond ETFs, our approach is based on the idea that every fund offers a unique exposure with a multitude of strategies targeting different fixed-income segments and risk profiles with hundreds of funds available in the market. By this measure, it's difficult to say one fund is better or worse than another especially as it often depends on the fund's strategy and even more importantly, the unique circumstances for each investor. That being said, the attraction of BND is the balanced approach representative of the aggregate bond market risk, yield, and return profile.

The closest comparable ETF to BND is likely the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) with $71 billion in total assets. We'll use AGG here as a reference point for the performance data. Like BND, AGG also tracks the 'Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index'. Both funds share very similar risk metrics and performance history. AGG features a current effective duration of 5.6 years which is slightly lower than BND at 6.2 years. The difference here is based on the fund manager's selection on how to best track the benchmark index. Keep in mind this metric constantly changes through regular portfolio turnover and reinvestment. BND's current dividend yield at 2.70% is equal to AGG at 2.70%.

What we find is that the BND fund over the past 10 years has returned 42.75% cumulatively on a total return basis, fractionally higher than AGG with a 42.55% total return over the period. Over different time periods, BND has had a positive advantage between 10 basis points over the past 6-months and 27 basis points over a 5-year time frame.

(Source: Data by YCharts/table by author)

Risk Metrics

In terms of risk metrics, BND and AGG are again very similar. BND's beta over the past 5 years at 1.067 and AGG at 1.038 can both be rounded to 1.05. We believe the differences here are simply based on fractions of penny differences in daily share price volatility. For all intents and purposes, the funds are nearly identical.

(Source: Data by YCharts)

Recognizing they offer effectively the same exposure, both funds are quality choices. With respect to the slightly higher total return performance history, we recommend BND between these two funds. Separately, BND's expense ratio at 0.04% is lower than AGG at 0.05%, which admittedly is immaterial, but nevertheless, an advantage in its favor. Let's make every basis point count.

BND Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

As a core-intermediate bond fund, BND is going to be sensitive to changes in market interest rates. In the chart below, we highlight that when the 5-year and 10-year Treasury rates began to trend lower in the middle of 2018 from a level above 3.00%, the BND bond fund began to climb sharply higher. Over the past year, as the Fed cut the short-term rates, the entire yield curve moved lower. The 5-year and 10-year Treasury rates are now firmly under 2% at 1.57% and 1.78% each respectively. The potential for rates to trend lower from current levels is a bullish factor supporting the return profile of BND.

On the other hand, investors should be aware of the potential that rising rates from current levels could represent bearish pressure on bonds and lower returns for the BND ETF. In the context of the strong equity market momentum with stocks trading at an all-time high, the implication is a positive outlook for economic growth and broader risk sentiment.

Much of this dynamic has been driven by easing tension from the U.S.-China trade dispute. In a scenario where global growth rebounds at a faster rate than expected, commodity prices could move higher leading to renewed inflationary pressures in the U.S. that would likely result in a rise of long-term rates. The challenge right now is for investors to reconcile the cautious signal current bond yields are implying against the more exuberant equity market trading.

One option we recommend is to reduce duration exposure which should help limit the risk in BND in a scenario where interest rates move higher. Staying within the Vanguard fund family, we like the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) which in contrast to BND has a lower average duration of 2.6 years. This fund invests in short-term investment-grade corporate bonds and features a dividend yield of 2.9%. While the lower duration implies it would underperform BND in a declining rate environment, we expect VCSH to outperform BND to the downside with overall lower risk should rates trend higher. By adding an allocation of a lower duration bond fund to an existing position in BND, investors can reduce portfolio interest rate risk.

Takeaway

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF is a quality fund and a good option as a core holding within a fixed-income portfolio allocation. We like the intermediate maturity strategy with a balanced approach that provides a good mix of income and diversification. While the fund is well-positioned to benefit from further declines in interest rates, investors that see the potential for rates reversing higher could consider alternative funds with shorter maturities as a more cautious approach. Our recommendation is to gradually reduce portfolio duration as a risk management strategy as higher rates represent the main risk for BND over the coming years. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.