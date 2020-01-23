CEF Report January 2020 | PIMCO Chops Its Muni CEFs Again, And It's Not Done Yet

(This report was first issued to members of Yield Hunting on January 6th. All data herein is from that report.)

Closed-End Fund Analysis

December capped off a very good year for closed-end funds with nearly all asset classes posting solid returns - and the majority up double digits. CEFAdvisors' 12 Major CEF Sectors Index was up 26.71% in 2019 on a price basis and 19.54% on a NAV basis. Performance was consistently higher throughout the year with just one down month (August).

Given what the S&P 500 did this year rising nearly 30%, you would expect that the equity funds were the largest driver of that return. But all asset classes contributed. The price return on the CEFAdvisors' Taxable Bond and BDC Index was 23.4% on price, with a 14.7% return on NAV. We saw much more discount tightening on the bond side than on the equity side.

Recall where we were a year ago with the bear market (the S&P 500 fell peak-to-trough by 20%) recently completed. Most credit-sensitive bond CEFs were trading at a very large discount to NAV. The average discount across the entire CEF universe was -9.8% on December 29th. Discounts on bond CEFs were just over -10.4%. Muni CEFs were even slightly wider as the 10-year had peaked the month before at 3.25% and investors were selling all rate-sensitive investments.

A year later, those discounts have largely closed, especially on the muni side. The average discount is down to just -3.9% today from -11.55%. We still really like muni CEFs due to the technical backdrop of the sector though the upside isn't nearly as juicy thanks to those tighter discounts.

Over the summer, the amount of opportunities in the CEF space dried up and we were largely just holding our positions, collecting distributions. NAVs stagnated. But more recently, we are seeing a lot more opportunities materialize as NAVs have jumped, especially among junk bond CEFs.

One of the holdings in our Flexible Income Portfolio is Nuveen Short Duration Credit Strategies (JSD). The fund has seen a significant rebound in its valuation and NAV direction in the last month-plus. The price has lately been rising in almost a parabolic fashion as investors scoop up the cheapest, highest discounted funds.

We also saw a rebound in MLPs after months of underperformance and losing NAV value.

The corporate actions and opportunities surrounding news flow have been significant in the last two months of 2019. For instance, we went long in the same portfolio NexPoint Strategic Opportunities (NHF) after a bankruptcy notice filed by some sister entities at Highland Capital. This had nothing to do with NHF, but in typical CEF fashion, the shares sold off significantly over the course of the following month. We think the overhang from the latest rights offering was also a driver. The discount widened to over 23% which produced a massive 14.75% distribution yield.

The other big news was the shift in BlackRock taxable bond CEFs to managed distribution polices. This in response to activism in the shares which was attempting promote change. See "BlackRock Goes Managed Distribution". More recently, BlackRock Credit Allocation (BTZ), a holding in our Core Portfolio, recently announced a tender offer of 10% of shares. Given the low institutional ownership and oblivious shareholder base, we think we could get as many as 30% of our shares lifted at a 2% discount.

Tax loss selling and post-tender/post-rights offering funds created a plethora of opportunities in December. We issued our "snap back report" to members highlighting funds that were seeing rising NAVs but languishing prices - perhaps due to tax loss selling or other factors.

For instance, Invesco High Income II (VLT) recently completed a tender offer. What often happens is that investors buy for the tender, tender all their shares but have less than one-third get taken out, and then go to the market to sell their remaining shares. This places downward pressure on the price and can produce an opportunity.

There are many more of these opportunities that we are seeing and currently accumulated shares in. The January Effect is now here and we recently gave our 2020 outlook in which we stated we liked munis, preferreds, and REITs with a cautious note about high yield/floating rate as well.

Distribution Increases

High Income Securities (PCF): Distribution increased by 70.8% to $0.082 from $0.048

MFS Special Value (MFV): Distribution increased by 1.24% to $0.04738 from $0.0468

Distribution Decreases

PIMCO NY Muni Income (PNF): Distribution decreased by 20.8% to $0.042 from $0.05301

PIMCO CA Muni Income (PCQ): Distribution decreased by 15.6% to $0.065 from $0.077

PIMCO Muni Income (PMF): Distribution decreased by 9.5% to $0.054 from $0.05967

Invesco Inv Grade NY Muni (VTN): Distribution decreased by 9.5% to $0.0458 from $0.0506

PIMCO Muni Income III (PMX): Distribution decreased by 9.3% to $0.046 from $0.05073

PIMCO Muni Income II (PML): Distribution decreased by 9.2% to $0.059 from $0.065

PIMCO CA Muni Income III (PZC): Distribution decreased by 9.2% to $0.038 from $0.04185

PIMCO CA Muni Income (PCK): Distribution decreased by 8.6% to $0.032 from $0.035

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income (FINS): Distribution decreased by 6.8% to $0.1097 from $0.1177

Tender Offer

BlackRock Credit Allocation (BTZ): The fund announced a tender offer for 10% of its outstanding shares at 98% of NAV. The tender will expire on February 3, 2020.

Monthly Statistics - Commentary

Sector Analysis

MLPs topped the largest price movers list with a crazy 10.6% move in the positive direction. Energy and natural resource funds also did well rising 7.5%. Rate sensitive names like REITs and munis performed the worst as we moved to a risk-on environment pushing up interest rates.

For our sector analysis, which we do weekly in our commentary to members, we tend to look at what is moving from a NAV and price perspective as well as z-scores. That can tell us if there's an inefficiency in the market. Limited Duration is a good example in this. There are only six funds in the space but the recent moves in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income (EVV) and BlackRock Limited Duration Income (BLW) - a Core Portfolio holding - have pushed up the valuations. EVV for example now trades at a +2.9 one-year z-score which is extremely expensive.

But looking under the hood, EVV raised the distribution by $0.03 per month - or ~30%- under the new distribution policy. However, most of that increase is just your own capital coming back to you. Investors still seem to buy this ploy and bid up the shares.

On the cheap sector side, MLPs, despite the recent moves, remain relatively cheap with one of the few negative one-year z-scores.

Core Analysis

(These are the primary funds we've vetted and researched extensively and feel comfortable owning at the right price. It doesn't mean we won't own funds outside of this universe but these are the top tier funds).

Lots of strong movers in the month of December as we discussed above including Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) which increased in price by 7.6%. Barings Global Short Duration (BGH) was another (also mentioned above), rising 7.5% in price.

On the negative side, BlackRock Multi-Sector Income (BIT) was the biggest loser of Core funds, dropping 5.8%. The driver of that loss was the mark-down of its largest holding (at least at the time), a loan for Aviron Capital LLC at 5.81% of total assets. But the NAV trend of this fund has been poor since the summer, some of which we attribute to the managed distribution policy it shifted to in October. They increased the yield to 9.15% using RoC and gains to thwart activism. Clearly that is destructive at this point.

The best section is the "Top 5 Discount Change" which shows the funds whose price has fallen the most in relation to the NAV. What we look for here are funds that have solid NAV trends but where something is causing the price to languish. BIT is on that list, but we already know that the fund doesn't have the NAV qualities we desire.

First Trust Duration Pref & Inc (FPF) is one of those funds now trading at a -4% discount, below the one-year average of -3.5%. The NAV trend is very good and the price is languishing. Just what we are looking for!

CEF Universe Analysis:

Looking over the entire CEF universe, lots of strong upward movement by the MLP funds. Tortoise Energy Independence (NDP) rose by nearly 20% in the month! However, it is still down over 25% over the last year. The entire top 10 price movers list are MLPs save for one, ASA Gold and Precious Metals (ASA).

On the down side, we see a lot of the same funds we have been seeing. OFS Credit Company (OCCI) is one of the five CLO funds and continues to see its NAV and price decline sharply. We continue to view this area of the market as uninvestable.

Guggenheim Strategic Opp (GOF) and Cohen and Steers Total Return Realty (RFI) were also large losers. GOF is one we wrote about in mid August in "GOF: Loved By Retail Investors, But Needs Rising Rates To Thrive." Since then, the shares are down over 10%. The NAV was led lower by falling rates but has recently started back up as rates moved back up. The premium valuation is still being propped up by the high distribution rate funded by the issuance of new shares. We think there is just too much risk in the fund to own except for a trade. And we see no trade opportunity here.

RFI is a high quality eREIT fund with a small allocation in preferreds. We really like this fund but wouldn't be buying here, despite the drop in the price of nearly 8% in the month. The valuation was down nearly 9% as the price returned back to par. We think the shares need to fall another 4-5% and get to a low-single-digit discount before we would be interested in buying.

In the "Top Discount Change", we see RFI and GOF becoming the most cheaper during the month of December, but as we noted both were still not at a place where we would commit capital. Flah & Crum Pref & Inc (PFD) is another that became significantly cheaper on the month, but still remains too expensive for us. I do like the recent NAV inflection though and will keep an eye on it.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) is the third fund on the list and saw its discount widen by 5.75%. This was a recent purchase for the Flexible Portfolio as the discount widened out to -6% from par 45 days ago. The yield is 7.10% and a one-year z-score is -0.80.

We recently noted the higher-risk PIMCO taxable CEFs were also fairly "cheap" and populating the top discount change list for December. PIMCO High Income (PHK) is a very risky fund, but hasn't been cheaper since early 2018 when they cut the distribution. PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) is another cheaper fund from the premier bond shop. This agency MBS fund is trading at a 31.5% premium, which is the lowest since late 2017. We still believe these funds to be too risky to own as part of your "core" portfolio, but are instead trading tools.

