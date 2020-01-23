How Certain Closed-End Funds Earn That 8%+ Monthly Yield

We again discuss the cash flow problem that an open-end fund faces and why the CEF is a superior wrapper.

A CEF can provide you the income you need for retirement or the higher total returns during the accumulation phase, while diversifying the portfolio and reducing overall risk.

CEFs are not easy to analyze and we think investors need to experience their ups and downs in order to become more experienced with them before they occupy a larger amount of the portfolio.

We take our prior analysis a step further and look under the hood of a fund to see how those pieces produce the 8%+ yields.

(This report was first issued to members of Yield Hunting on January 8th. All data herein is from that report.)

In the first part of this report titled "What Do Closed-End Funds Do To Achieve 8%+ Monthly Income?" we discussed how the CEF "wrapper" can help the fund achieve an 8% yield. Our goal with that was to illustrate the key differences between a CEF ("closed end fund") and an OEF ("open end fund") and how those differences materially affect your returns and income production.

From that article, "The differences between the open-end mutual fund and a closed-end fund are simple:

Open-end funds have daily liquidity with continuously offered shares to investors as well as standing by ready to redeem at any time. If at 3:59pm EST, I want to sell my shares of a mutual fund, the mutual fund sponsor (i.e. Fidelity, Vanguard, etc.) will redeem that at that day's closing price ("NAV").

Closed-end funds are exchange traded with a fixed number of shares, similar to stocks. Buys and sells are between investors, not the fund sponsor which allows the price to deviate from the NAV creating a premium or discount."

In this article, we will take the analysis a step further and look under the hood of a few funds to see how those pieces from the first report work with the holdings to produce that yield. Distributions of 7%, 8%, or 9% in today's yieldless world may seem like you're taking on gobs of risk. While that is relative, you are certainly taking less risk than if you were to buy the common shares for the dividend or in some cases, even the preferred stock layer.

Taxable bond CEFs have a yield of 7.9% today which is being boosted by the leverage in the majority of those funds. The leverage adjusted NAV yield, essentially the yield produced by the fund if there was no leverage AND the fund traded at NAV (no discount) is approximately 6.3%. In other words, even today with tight discounts, the CEF wrapper adds about 25% more yield than they otherwise would in the open-end market.

We've noted in the past that the key advantages of the CEF wrapper:

Zero cash flows

Use of leverage

Zero Internal Cash Flows - The Cash Flow Problem

We've discussed in depth the "cash flow problem" of the open-end mutual fund especially when it comes to bond funds. They are called open-end because they allow daily subscriptions (purchases) and redemptions (sales). In other words, at 3:59pm EST, I can enter a sell order for all my shares of a mutual fund I own and I would still get that day's price on my sale.

The problem is that the portfolio manager of an open-end fund has to contend with DAILY cash flows into and out of their fund. A former portfolio manager friend of mine who ran a larger high-yield bond mutual fund used to say that investors would pull money every day the market was down and add money on up days, without fail. All those inflows and outflows create a performance drag on the fund.

That problem does not exist in a closed-end fund. By definition, the fund is closed meaning no new cash is accepted. [There are some funds that are raising new capital through share issuance but that is the minority]. This is especially beneficial today as interest rates have plummeted.

Look at the fund flows for the recently completed 2019. Nearly $373B in fresh cash went into bond funds - mostly investment grade and high-yield debt. If you are in an open-end mutual fund that is garnering that cash, it has to be invested at the CURRENT interest rates. If those rates are BELOW the rates of when you purchased the same fund, it means you are being diluted away! Huh? I'm lost...

Let's walk through a quick example. A bond mutual fund is holding bonds that allow it to distribute a 3% current yield when risk-free interest rates are at 2%. Then rates fall to 1.5% and new corporate bonds are being issued at 2.25%. That pushed up the NAV showing good performance (exactly what happened last year) and money rushed in. That money gets invested at the 2.25% current rates, pushing down the fund's aggregate distribution yield.

Just note, that an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") has the same issue as that of an open-end mutual fund.

Conversely, a closed-end fund doesn't have this issue. This results in far less turnover as the portfolio manager only buys and sells when they wish to, not when they are forced to (either to buy or sell) because of cash flows. The ability to buy and sell daily in these open structures makes for an extremely inefficient wrapper, especially on the bond side. The ability for the portfolio manager to avoid forced-selling in down markets (due to redemption requests) means that they could take advantage of the higher yields in illiquid bonds and hold them to maturity.

The ability to hold those illiquid bonds that never need to be sold is a key advantage of the closed-structure. If two bonds are identical in every fashion (size, credit quality, underlying fundamentals, etc.) but one bond trades very infrequently while the other is highly liquid, the highly liquid one will have a far lower yield.

In an article in the Wall Street Journal titled, "What Is 'Illiquidity Premium?" they discuss the added value:

One option for long-term investors is fixed-income securities with an “illiquidity premium.” That is to say, investors can find better yields on bonds that aren’t traded heavily. Lightly traded corporate debt could provide inflation-adjusted yields around 7%, compared with about 4% for more heavily traded corporate debt, assuming the Fed’s target of 2% for the inflation rate is reached soon, according to a recent report from investment firm KKR. “The opportunity to pick up 3% via an illiquidity premium…is quite attractive,” provided the debt issuer is creditworthy, says the KKR report.

The added yield simply from being able to hold a rare-traded bond IF the portfolio believes the bond to be safe and likely held to maturity is substantial.

A CEF is a way to play that illiquidity premium.

How A CEF Earns That Yield - Leverage

Let's walk through an example of how a fund can get to 8% yields without loading up on junk that is higher yielding. We can look at Neuberger Berman High Income Bond (NHILX) and compare it to their CEF, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies (NHS). The funds are run by the same team in a similar manner. But there are key differences. We are imagining we are back in March 2019 before the fund significantly increased the distribution to combat activism.

1) NHS is much smaller at $378M in assets vs. NHILX at $2.3B. The smaller size makes them far more nimble.

2) The yield on NHS is substantially higher at 8.79% vs. 5.4% for NHILX.

This is not meant to be an exact calculation but merely an exercise to show the internal workings of a CEF to achieve those higher yields. If the average coupon on the holdings of both funds is approximately 6.0%, and the expense ratio of NHILX is 70 bps, the net yield is about 5.2% (difference between the 5.4% and 5.2% would likely be NAV bleed or variances in net investment income).

But let's start from there.

1) NHILX has an SEC yield of 4.55%.

2) If we lever up that yield by 33% (NHS's current leverage) it jumps to 6.05%.

3) If the shares are trading at a 10% discount, the yield rises further to 6.66%.

4) Then we can back out the higher expenses of the CEF which include interest expense for the leverage.

5) The net yield is about 5.5%. However, using their most recent 19a notice, their net investment income ("NII") yield is about 7.0%. The difference is thus the illiquidity premium of the bonds they hold.

NHILX 4.55% Leverage 33% Lev Adjusted Yield 6.05% Discount -10.00% Discount Adjusted Yield 6.66% Expenses 1.17% Net Yield 5.49% Current NII Distribution 7.00% Illiquidity Premium 1.51%

This is a VERY simplistic example of how a CEF of similar management with an open-end bond mutual fund goes from an approximate yield of 4.5% to 7.0%.

Many investors would classify the leverage as a risk. We do not. The leverage is an advantage as these institutions can borrow at very low rates and invest long. The shareholder earns that net spread (earnings on the borrowings minus the interest expense). Sure, that advantage cuts both ways but on a net basis, it is a key advantage, especially when the yield curve is positively sloped.

Leverage of 33% is the equivalent of about 0.33x turns. Recall prior to the Financial Crisis that many of the investment banks were leveraged by 4,000% or 40x! That is a big difference.

Not to mention that those stocks in your equity portfolio are leveraged. Balance sheets today are more levered than ever thanks to low interest rates. Investors seem to fret when a CEF has some modest leverage but are either completely unaware or are indifferent to the fact that their stocks are leveraged by many times that of the CEF.

Concluding Thoughts

CEFs are not easy to analyze and we think investors need to experience their ups and downs in order to become more experienced with them before they occupy a larger amount of the portfolio. In my opinion, the CEF is the most misunderstood security type. If I had a nickle for every time a financial advisor told one of my friends or family that CEFs are too risky, I would be on a beach somewhere. Of course, that same advisor is loading their clients up to the gills in stocks or other far more risky assets.

Great writer Mark Grant recently noted about CEFs:

Closed-end funds, in my estimation, are the most overlooked, and least appreciated, sector of the markets presently and another man's ignorance can be your profit. Money managers continually tout Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") because the more money that comes in, the more money the money manager makes. This is not the case in closed-end funds.

He is spot on!

The advantages of the CEF structure far outweigh the disadvantages. The volatility of the price, which far exceeds that of their open-end brethren, can be thought of as an opportunity. See: "How To Measure Closed-End Fund Risk." However, most of the retail shareholder base that owns these believes it to be a risk. But without that volatility, the chance of buying these funds at anomalous discounts wouldn't be possible.

It is our contention that the CEF industry will continue to garner popularity. It won't be a movement but we think this industry's time has come. Investors are wising up to the fact that the open-end mutual fund IS NOT in their best interest. In this yield-less world, investors are looking for safer income.

CEFs can be a source of that safer income stream, especially when compared to equities. Investors should look at the risk assumed for the amount of return produced. When a CEF can produce significantly more yield for a modest amount of risk increase, we will take that trade-off.

Portfolio construction can be more important. We wrote in the first part:

While a bond CEF exhibits more volatility than a bond mutual fund, they provide a more valuable building block than OEFs. That is because the income is typically stable, consistent, and much higher more than offsetting the higher risk attained.

A CEF can provide you the income you need for retirement or the higher total returns during the accumulation phase, while diversifying the portfolio and reducing overall risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.