Plantronics Won't Kick The Can Down The Road Forever And Debt Relief Measures Are Inevitable

The yo-yo performance goes on. We talk about Plantronics Inc. (PLT). In our previous article last September, we had forecast the headwinds pro forma the Polycom deal, so the recent ugly quarterly results didn't surprise us. After hitting $40 per share last November, the stock plunged again and currently stands at about $31 per share with many investors, including dividend seekers, wondering: Where do we go from here? Is the dividend safe? We will answer these questions and many more in the next paragraphs.

PLT Pro Forma The Polycom Deal

For those who are new in PLT, the company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells headsets for business and consumer applications. Pro forma the Polycom deal, it also markets and sells voice, video, and content sharing Unified Communications & Collaboration ("UC&C") solutions.

With respect to headsets, PLT makes products for use in offices and contact centers, with mobile devices, cordless phones, and with computers and gaming consoles. Major headset product categories include enterprise headsets and consumer headsets. Enterprise headsets include corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems, while consumer headsets include Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computer, and gaming headsets.

The Voice, Video, and Content Sharing Solutions include products like group series video and immersive telepresence systems, desktop voice and video devices, and universal collaboration servers.

Product revenue is largely comprised of sales of hardware devices, peripherals, and platform software licenses used in communication and collaboration in offices and contact centers, with mobile devices, cordless phones, and with computers and gaming consoles. Services revenue primarily includes support on hardware devices, professional, hosted and managed services, and solutions to the company's customers.

The Recent Past, The Present And The Future

In FY 2019, revenue grew YoY primarily thanks to the Polycom deal reaching $1.7 billion, but in FY 2020, the company expects it to be about $1.75 billion, based on the latest guidance. Therefore, a 3% organic revenue growth YoY is anemic and nothing to cheer about.

On that front, enterprise headsets generate most of the revenue, as illustrated below:

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months EndedSeptember 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues from unaffiliated customers: Enterprise Headsets $ 162,933 $ 169,978 $ 338,017 $ 337,620 Consumer Headsets 43,359 58,053 86,925 111,720 Voice 98,453 121,309 202,300 121,309 Video 90,392 85,922 150,640 85,922 Services 66,572 47,807 131,594 47,807 Total net revenues $ 461,709 $ 483,069 $ 909,476 $ 704,378

Also, most of the revenue is coming from the U.S., as illustrated below:

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months EndedSeptember 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues from unaffiliated customers: U.S. $ 213,127 $ 233,629 $ 437,954 $ 347,615 Europe and Africa 128,973 128,957 245,952 192,547 Asia Pacific 87,453 87,471 162,301 114,342 Americas, excluding U.S. 32,156 33,012 63,269 49,874 Total international net revenues 248,582 249,440 471,522 356,763 Total net revenues $ 461,709 $ 483,069 $ 909,476 $ 704,378

It's also noteworthy that revenue in Q2 FY 2020 declined YoY by approximately 5% and will decline sequentially by the end of FY 2020, based on the revised guidance linked above.

Gross profit margin was 51.2% in FY 2018 and dropped to 41.5% in FY 2019 pro forma the Polycom deal. Gross profit margin rebounded slightly at 47.5% and 44.6% in Q1 FY 2020 and Q2 FY 2020, respectively, but remained lower than in FY 2018 (before the Polycom deal).

When it comes to the operating income, the sequential improvement remains slow with the operating income remaining in negative territory, as illustrated below:

PLANTRONICS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in thousands) UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 GAAP operating income $ (85,976) $ (24,707) $ (19,259) $ (28,849) $ (5,610) $ (78,425) Deferred revenue purchase accounting 36,585 28,923 19,316 12,159 8,524 68,922 Inventory valuation adjustment 30,395 — — — — — Acquisition and integration fees 26,253 22,274 14,323 20,435 10,657 67,689 Stock-based compensation 10,840 11,719 11,225 12,904 14,693 50,541 Restructuring and other related charges 7,261 12,130 11,983 19,525 5,847 49,485 Rebranding costs — — 5,192 5,455 672 11,319 Other adjustments — — 1,005 (1,162) 542 385 Depreciation and amortization 82,398 55,117 58,606 57,698 57,376 228,797 Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,756 $ 105,456 $ 102,391 $ 98,165 $ 92,701 $ 398,713

Source: Plantronics Inc.

Given that the operating income has been in negative territory since the completion of the deal, it's not surprising that PLT lost $185.7 million in FY 2019 compared with net income at $100.2 million in FY 2018 (before the Polycom deal). And the bottom line remained in deep negative territory for the first six months of FY 2020 with PLT losing $82.5 million primarily due to high operating expenses and high interest expenses associated with the debt overhang of $1.6 billion.

Also, after taking into account the revised revenue guidance, the gross profit margin of approximately 45%, the operating expenses and the interest expenses, we forecast that PLT will lose money both in Q3 FY 2020 and Q4 FY 2020.

Pro forma the Polycom deal, leverage (defined by net debt-to-adj. EBITDA) went significantly up reaching 4 times in March 2019. In Q1 FY 2020, leverage dropped sequentially, but remained high at about 3.4 times. And we need to point out here that leverage didn't drop as a result of free CF that went for debt reduction. Leverage dropped from 4 times in Q4 FY 2019 to 3.4 times in Q1 FY 2020, based solely on the guidance for estimated adjusted EBITDA at $435 million in FY 2020. Actually, with FCF being just $3.3 million in Q1 FY 2020, the company's ability to generate adequate FCF and serve its debt overhang on a sustainable basis remained questionable in the first quarter of FY 2020, despite the fact that one year had passed since the completion of the Polycom deal.

Things improved slightly in Q2 FY 2020 with FCF rising sequentially and reaching $22 million. But again, this was not enough to make a dent in the net debt of $1.4 billion. As a result, leverage jumped hitting 4.7 times, based on the latest guidance that was revised downwards.

To sum it up, FCF in the first six months of FY 2020 is almost $26 million. And after taking into account the latest product offerings, we project that FCF and FCF after dividends will not exceed $70 million and $60 million, respectively, in the second half of FY 2020.

Meanwhile, the CFO believes that the company will manage to lower its leverage at 3 times by the end of FY 2020, based on his statement linked above:

"Through cost synergies and expense management we improved operating cash flow sequentially while making significant progress on our integration and restructuring efforts. We expect operating cash flow to accelerate throughout the balance of the year and remain on track to meet our 3x leverage target by fiscal year end.”

In other words, given that net debt is about $1.4 billion, the CFO believes that PLT will generate about $500 million in FCF after dividends in the second half of FY 2020 that could go for debt reduction and bring net debt to about $900 million (or 3x leverage) by the end of FY 2020. Obviously, we disagree with the CFO and our FCF projections for the second half of FY 2020 are less rosy.

In FY 2021, we project that FCF and FCF after dividends won't exceed $150 million and $130 million, respectively. And we believe that these figures aren't enough to tame the debt overhang by the end of FY 2021 amid headwinds including a global economic slowdown, so something's got to give.

Therefore, we forecast that PLT will not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the second half of FY 2020 and in FY 2021. We also forecast that a dividend cut, dilution and asset sales or a combination of them are on the horizon with these debt relief measures being inevitable by the end of FY 2021. Actually, the annual dividend payments are just $24 million and PLT might want to keep the meager dividend because the impact on the annual FCF cash flow is negligible. So we believe that the debt relief measures will primarily focus on a combination of dilution and asset sales because these are the key factors that can meaningfully reduce the debt overhang.

The Key Metrics

The P/E ratio is a flawed and outdated multiple because it doesn't take into account the net debt. Actually, it's worthless, in our opinion. That said, Enterprise Value-to-adj. EBITDA is 9 times at $31 per share while Enterprise Value-to-Revenue is 1.5 times, based on the latest guidance. In this overvalued stock market, these figures are not high, making the stock compelling at first glance.

However, when investors look under the hood, they will uncover the other non-attractive key metrics. For instance, leverage is approximately 4.7 times in Q2 FY 2020 based on the latest guidance, which should make the common equity holders feel uncomfortable. And based on our FCF projections for the second half of FY 2020 mentioned above, we estimate that leverage will not drop below 4 times by the end of FY 2020.

Moreover, let's take a look at the Enterprise Value-to-Free Cash Flow ratio. EV-to-FCF is a financial solvency ratio and the inverse of the Free Cash Flow Yield. It's a rather sophisticated valuation ratio that should be a part of every value investor's toolkit. The lower the ratio of enterprise value to the free cash flow figures, the faster a company can pay back the cost of its acquisition or generate cash to reinvest in its business. To say it differently, a high multiple means that a company isn't generating enough cash to easily satisfy its debt and other obligations, including dividend payouts. Also, a high multiple indicates that the company's stock is relatively overvalued in relation to its free cash flow.

At $31 per share, Enterprise Value is approximately $2.7 billion. As noted above, we estimate that FCF in FY 2020 will not exceed $100 million. As a result, we calculate that EV-to-FCF is 27 times, which is high. For comparative purposes, the multiple for a company with a strong balance sheet that can satisfy its debt and other obligations (including dividends) is usually at or below 15 times.

On top of this, let's take a look at the Altman Z-score. This indicator is the output of a credit-strength test that gauges a publicly-traded manufacturing company's likelihood of bankruptcy. The Altman Z-score is based on five financial ratios that can calculate from data found on a company's reports. That said, PLT's Altman Z-score is 0.95, which indicates that PLT is deeply into distress zone. A company is in distress zone when Altman Z-score is less than 1.81.

The Triangle Case

The potential investors are advised to keep in mind that pro forma the Polycom deal, Triangle owns approximately 16% or 6.4 million shares. And Triangle is permitted to sell up to two-thirds of the PLT shares beginning on January 2, 2020, as quoted below:

"Triangle will be permitted to sell up to one-third of our shares issued pursuant to the acquisition on July 2, 2019, up to two-thirds of their shares beginning on January 2, 2020 and all of the shares after July 2, 2020. The average daily trading volume of our stock is limited, and any resale of the shares held by Triangle will increase the number of shares of our common stock available for public trading, which may depress the price of our stock. Additionally, the sale by Triangle or their successors of all or a substantial portion of the shares in the public market, or the perception that such sales may occur, could impact the price of our common stock."

Given that the average daily volume is about 900,000 shares, Triangle's sales will most likely weigh on the stock price if Triangle sells its shares on the open market.

Takeaway

The progress on the integration and restructuring efforts including streamlining the global workforce has been slow, so PLT hasn't yet managed to take advantage of operational efficiencies following the Polycom deal. In other words, cost reductions and synergy realization haven't been reflected yet on the balance sheet, as evidenced by the increased leverage and the revised guidance downwards.

To offset these challenges, PLT has announced many new products that are beginning to ship now with the full roll-out over the next few quarters. Amid fierce competition from Cisco Systems (CSCO) and other companies, its commercial success remains to be seen given also that a global economic slowdown is very likely by the end of FY 2021.

After all, we will stay on the sidelines at the current price of $31 per share due to the weak balance sheet, the potential negative catalysts and the uncertainties associated with its new products. PLT has dug itself into a hole with the Polycom deal and isn't out of the woods yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.