FuelCell Energy - Hype Ends After Poor Q4 Results And A Host Of Bad News

At a ratio of 10x enterprise value / revenue, the common stock appears grossly overvalued, particularly when compared to its sole US-exchange-listed peer, Bloom Energy. A short position could yield decent results.

POSCO Energy relationship deteriorated even further with the company now accusing its long-standing Korean partner of being in material breach of obligations.

Failure to secure a sufficient power purchase agreement for one of its Connecticut projects and the abandonment of a project in California resulted in an aggregate $17.5 million impairment charge.

I have covered FuelCell Energy (FCEL, OTCPK:FCELB) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After a near-death experience last year, FuelCell Energy has become one of the Nasdaq's major comeback stories in recent months as the stock price recovered from an all-time low of $0.13 marked on June 26, 2019 to a peak of $3.00 going into Wednesday's Q4/2019 earnings release.

Supported by the ongoing hype around fuel cell- and hydrogen-related stocks, the shares have outperformed shares of other US-exchange listed fuel cell companies by a wide margin as of late:

In addition, the recent rally correlates almost perfectly with the ongoing squeeze in Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) heavily shorted shares so I would assume investors have increasingly been picking up fuel cell and other alternative energy stocks as a sideplay here.

But after Wednesday's disappointing Q4 earnings release and a number of surprisingly negative disclosures in the company's 10-K filing with the SEC, the rally in FuelCell Energy's shares appears to be over, at least for now.

1. Q4/2019 Results

As usual, results were nothing to write home about as the company continues to suffer material losses from operations with adjusted EBITDA coming in at -$11.0 million and negative free cash flow of $22.6 million. And while operating expenses have remained below $10 million for a second quarter in a row, the approximately 25% reduction from pre-restructuring levels has apparently been achieved by heavily downsizing the company's research and development activities, a move that appears odd for a fuel cell technology company.

In addition, the company recorded an aggregate $17.5 million in impairment charges on two projects which are discussed below in more detail.

2. Triangle Street Project Impairment Charge

Due to its ongoing inability to secure a favorable power purchase agreement, the company recorded a $14.4 million impairment charge on its 3.7 MW Triangle Street Project in Danbury, Connecticut:

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, management determined that it will not be able to secure a PPA with terms acceptable to the Company for the Triangle Street Project. Therefore, it is management’s current intention to operate the project under a merchant model for the next 5 years. The project will sell power through the Connecticut grid under wholesale tariff rates and Renewable Energy Credits ("RECS") to market participants. As a result of management’s decision to operate the project in this manner, an impairment charge of $14.4 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

3. Bolthouse Farms Project Impairment Charge

The company decided to abandon the 5 MW Bolthouse Farms Project in California due to "recent regulatory changes impacting the future cost profile for the Company and Bolthouse Farms" and accordingly recorded a $3.1 million impairment charge "which reflects the difference between the carrying value of the asset and the value of the components that are expected to be redeployed to other projects". The project was removed from the company’s backlog as of October 31, 2019.

4. POSCO Energy Relationship

Perhaps the most disappointing disclosure in the 10-K filing was the further deterioration of the company's relationship with its long-standing Korean partner POSCO Energy which holds the exclusive distribution rights for the company's power plants for all major Asian countries until 2027:

In November 2019, POSCO Energy spun-off its fuel cell business into a new entity, Korea Fuel Cell, Ltd. (“KFC”). As part of the spin-off, POSCO Energy transferred manufacturing and service rights under the aforementioned manufacturing and technology transfer agreements to KFC, but retained distribution rights, including trademarks, and severed its own liability under the aforementioned manufacturing and technology transfer agreements. We believe that these actions are all in material breach of the terms of the CTTA and other manufacturing and technology transfer agreements and are effectively a misappropriation of the Company’s intellectual property. We have formally objected to POSCO Energy’s spin-off, and POSCO Energy has posted a bond to secure any liabilities to FuelCell Energy arising out of the spin-off. In light of the situation with POSCO Energy, we are evaluating all of our options with respect to our relationship and agreements with POSCO Energy, including trade related matters, POSCO Energy’s material breach of its obligations under the CTTA and the manufacturing and technology transfer agreements, and the misappropriation of our intellectual property.

Remember, investors have been increasingly betting on the two companies eventually coming to terms, after the Korea Herald reported that CEO Jason Few has recently been in Seoul to discuss a new joint venture proposal.

With fronts apparently hardened, it is difficult to envision a favorable short-term outcome for FuelCell Energy. Re-entering the complex Korean market would not only require a strong local partner, the new partnership would also face considerable legal uncertainties as POSCO Energy would almost certainly be able to obtain an injunction given its exclusive distribution rights potentially blocking the company's efforts to regain access to the Korean market for years to come. Moreover, litigating POSCO Energy in its domestic stronghold doesn't exactly look like a promising exercise.

Apparently, there won't be a short-term solution to this issue and given the considerable legal uncertainties, I do not expect FuelCell Energy to re-enter the Korean market at its own risk either.

5. Redemption of Series 1 Preferred Shares

This obligation relates to the scheduled redemption of and dividends accrued on Series 1 Preferred Stock originally issued by Global Thermoelectric Inc. ("GTI"), a solid oxide fuel cell technology company acquired by FuelCell Energy in 2003. At the time of the acquisition, Canadian energy giant Enbridge (ENB) owned preferred shares in GTI.

These shares were originally scheduled for redemption at the end of this year but on January 20, the company entered into a letter agreement with Enbridge to delay the redemption and payment of accrued dividends by 12 months to December 2021. At that time, the company will have to pay approximately CAD 30 million to Enbridge.

The agreement also required an amendment of the company's new $200 million credit facility with Orion Energy Partners which I have discussed in great detail previously. The amendment actually added an affirmative covenant regarding the redemption:

Under the Second Orion Amendment, failure to satisfy this new affirmative covenant or to otherwise comply with the terms of the Series 1 Preferred Shares will constitute an event of default under the Orion Credit Agreement, which could result in the acceleration of any amounts outstanding under the Orion Credit Agreement.

While delaying the scheduled redemption by 12 months is undoubtedly positive for the company, the move comes at a price as the dividend will be increased from 5% to 15% for the remaining term.

This substantial payment obligation has likely been flying under the radar of most investors as the company's sole references to the issue have been made in its SEC-filings.

6. Additional dilution from cashless warrants exercise

As already suspected by fellow contributor Edward Vranic, Orion Energy Partners has recently started to exercise warrants received in conjunction with the new $200 million credit facility on a cashless basis. As a result, 60% of Orion Energy Partners' 20 million warrants have been exercised for a net number of 9.4 million new shares. At an assumed average sale price of $2.20, Orion Energy Partners would realize an eye-catching $21.1 million gain and still have 8 million warrants left for exercise. As a result, the company's outstanding shares have increased to approximately 211 million as of January 14, 2020. Keep in mind that the company has largely exhausted its 225 million share authorization and won't be able to issue new common equity without shareholder approval. From the 10-K (page 58):

On January 9, 2020, the Orion Lenders exercised, on a cashless basis, Orion Warrants (as defined below) (with cash exercise prices of $0.310 per share and $ 0.242 per share) representing the right to purchase, in the aggregate, 12.0 million shares of the Company’s common stock. Because these warrants were exercised on a cashless basis pursuant to the formula set forth in the warrants, the Orion Lenders received, in the aggregate, a “net number” of 9,396,319 shares of the Company’s common stock upon the exercise of Initial Funding Warrants (as defined below) representing the right to purchase 6.0 million shares of the Company’s common stock and Second Funding Warrants representing the right to purchase 6.0 million shares of the Company’s common stock. The other 2,603,681 shares, which were not issued to the Orion Lenders due to the cashless nature of the exercise, are no longer required to be reserved for issuance upon exercise of the Orion Warrants.

7. Long-Term Financial Targets

On the conference call, management also presented its long-term financial targets and future goals but remember, these are just goals and not actual projections and accordingly should be taken with a huge grain of salt, particularly given the company's troubled history:

Bottom Line:

Wednesday's Q4/2019 earnings report and subsequent 10-K filing with the SEC were a great reminder of the massive challenges and risks FuelCell Energy is still facing. The company will continue to record operating losses and experience massive cash outflows for at least the next couple of quarters.

In addition, the company failed to secure a sufficient power purchase agreement for one of its Connecticut projects and decided to abandon a project in California due to recent regulatory changes, resulting in an aggregate $17.5 million impairment charge and unexpected reduction in backlog.

Moreover, quite contrary to investor expectations, the company's relationship with its long-standing Korean partner, POSCO Energy has deteriorated even further with FuelCell Energy now accusing POSCO Energy of having breached its obligations under the 2012 Cell Technology Transfer Agreement by spinning off its fuel cell business into a new entity while retaining distribution rights and trademarks.

It's difficult to envision a short-term solution to this key issue as major legal uncertainties will likely prevent FuelCell Energy from re-entering the Korean market for the time being.

In addition, the company will be facing a material payment to Enbridge at the end of next year.

With the business operating at negative gross margins, ongoing material cash outflows and the company almost entirely dependent on the expensive $200 million credit facility provided by Orion Energy Partners, there's no fundamental justification for the stock currently trading at a 10x enterprise value / revenue ratio, particularly not as its sole US-exchange listed peer, Bloom Energy, is changing hands at a tiny fraction of that number, despite being the much larger company with a superior margin profile.

Going forward, the stock will likely need real catalysts to resume its upward trajectory given the stretched valuation and Wednesday's disappointing results and disclosures.

A bet against the common shares looks tempting at current, elevated price levels particularly as momentum appears broken for now. As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Investors looking for a somewhat less risky investment in FuelCell Energy should consider taking a position in the company's Series B preferred shares which even after some recent price appreciation still trade at a tiny fraction of face value despite ranking senior to common stock and paying a juicy 14.5% cash dividend at current levels.

That said, since the beginning of the year I have already taken the majority of my profits in FCELB and only kept a token position going into Wednesday's earnings release and strategy update.

