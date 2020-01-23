Virgin Galactic's Rocket Ride Suggests Pent-Up Demand For Space Stocks

We think that more investors will want exposure to space, and that alone can drive Virgin Galactic's stock price up still further.

We believe the reason for the upward trajectory is the market's incorrect belief that there are few ways to play the high-growth space market.

We own the stock personally and love the story - but we're the first to say the stock is speculative at present.

Virgin Galactic's stock is on a wild ride right now, up a cool 79% since 1 January at the time of writing.

Background

The stock of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) is officially on fire. Up 79% since the start of the year - that's 2020, not 2019 - the stock chart is quite a picture to behold.

We haven't seen one quite like it since, ooh, 1999. Here's how it looks.

Source: YCharts.com

Now, this is a stock which has many things stacked against it. First, it came to market as the product of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, a product not generally viewed as a wonderful source of investments. Second, it has no earnings. Third, it has no revenue to speak of. And fourth, it has no operational business to speak of.

So one has to ask oneself - is this all space tulip mania and will it come crashing back to Earth in short order?

We doubt it. Here's why.

The Dawn Of The New Space Era

We recall the Facebook (FB) IPO back in 2012. Being old ourselves, "social" was no new news for us. Friendster, MySpace ... Facebook ... all different iterations of the same idea, it seemed to us. (We had yet to learn just how smart FB's business model was - as had the market at large given that post-IPO selloff!). So when Morgan Stanley put out its initiating coverage report after the IPO - called something like, "The Beginning Of the Social Era", we thought - surely not - this stuff has been around a decade or more already. But Morgan Stanley was right. The earlier social networking companies were just playing round the edges. FB was the first of the real thing. And look at what followed - Instagram, LinkedIn (which was already long in the tooth in 2012 but it had yet to decide it was in fact a social company), Snapchat (SNAP), and that's before we get to the Russian or Chinese versions of the above. A huge social network economy sprang up.

Now, to be clear, space isn't all asset-light, online and fuelled with high-octane, quantitatively-eased equity capital. On the contrary, space is difficult, risky, and expensive. There aren't many customers at the moment and raising VC money has been pretty difficult for most of the history of the industry. But once SpaceX (SPACE) came along and started making engineering breakthroughs, cost curve breakthroughs, and most of all federal-government-contract-winning breakthroughs, VC investments in space have climbed and climbed. But very few of those private companies have reached the public markets. In part that's because IPOs have become unfashionable and / or irrational in the context of private capital exuberance - UBER, anyone? - and in part because public markets haven't really caught up with the idea that the space sector is in the early stages of what we think is a long run growth curve.

What SPCE has achieved is to capture the imagination of the market. People are investing in this pre-revenue vertically integrated space tourism business because they are buying into the dream of spaceflight. Read any retail investor stock board on the topic and everybody knows it's all about value tomorrow. Nobody is buying it on earnings or even revenue multiples. They're buying it because they think other people will catch on and then buy it.

If buyers cared to look they would see a business which combines bespoke high-end composite manufacturing with bespoke high-end aviation services. Last time we looked neither of those activities was a hotbed of investment gains.

Doesn't matter.

Here's what matters: a few months back, the SPCE ticker had maybe a few hundred followers on SeekingAlpha; now it has over 7,000. It had maybe 250 watchers on StockTwits; now it has nearly 12,000. It had no tier-1 analyst coverage. Now Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and UBS all have bullish price targets out on the stock.

And the reason we ourselves invested on a personal basis, the day the merger with the SPAC was announced? Because we thought that other people would get excited about space, and we figured that most people won't know how to play the space theme so they will look to the most visible stock to do so. Most folks can't invest in SpaceX, yet, (and if that IPOs, whoa, watch out above!), so Virgin Galactic is the hot ticket. So far this investment has played out very well for us. We bought in and have sat tight as the stock almost halved and now has almost doubled since that merger announcement. We expect it will continue to be a wild ride.

But here's the thing. It's the dawn of the new space era.

Trust us. It is.

And most people still haven't caught on. So we think this stock has plenty of upside yet. As we noted recently, it's in a honeymoon period right now before actual operations commence, so as long as construction milestones are met and the ticketing story remains good, the stock is likely to hold up absent a general market correction.

Here's the evidence for space being so hot right now. Here's a basket of space stocks - regular, US-listed, tradable-in-your-thinkorswim-account-right-now space stocks, over the last 12 months.

Source: YCharts.com

You see that dark green line? That's the S&P500. You know, the index that's killed it all the last year. Up 24% over the period. One of its best years ever.

You see all those other lines? That have beaten the S&P? They're all space stocks. They don't necessarily look like space stocks at first glance, but that stock price movement? That's driven by the business of space.

If you're not familiar with the stocks, here's a one-liner on each.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR). Operates and is building remote sensing satellites. Check Google Maps, satellite image view. The image you see was almost certainly produced by Maxar. Stock has been through the wringer and as you can see is climbing out the other side. A longer term chart would show a vertiginous decline as a result of increasing balance sheet risk; the climb out of the hole a result of balance sheet improvement.

Iridium Communications (IRDM). The world's most boring telco. Pureplay space communications. We've written plenty about it here on SeekingAlpha.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD). Best name in corporate history. Oh, and it's a duopoly producer of the solid rocket motors used by a great many space vehicles and missile systems. Again we've written it up a lot here on SA.

Northrop Grumman (NOC). Defense major. Makes a whole lot of scary kit. And bought a former space pureplay stock that no-one had heard of for $10bn in 2018. Which has had a big part of NOC's value creation ever since. And we've written that one up here on SA too.

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) - not the car company - this is the #2 federal contractor business and one of the largest employers of space sector staff in the country. Again, we've written this up before, here.

We Think SPCE Can Continue To Rise

SPCE will hit some air pockets without doubt. And given all the reasons above - you know, no revenue and all that - we cannot look you in the eye and say "Buy SPCE". We're fundamentals-based at heart and it has no fundamentals. And we challenge you to buy it based on a stock chart. Not enough time has passed to draw any conclusions. But do we think it can keep going up? Absolutely. Because space is on TV, it's in the movies, it's in the toy stores. (The latest LEGO kit? The International Space Station). So, as long as you know it's speculative and when it hits that air pocket, it's sure going to hurt, you could well make gains here. But don't tell yourself it's a real thing yet.

What is real is the reason those space stocks are going up, and the background to why SPCE is going up. This new space era isn't going to be like Star Trek, exploring in peace and all that. It's about the elevation of conflict between Earthbound nations. Space has been subject to many treaties and declarations of peace between the major nations of the world over many decades now. They aren't worth the paper they're written on in our view. There's a new space race on, a new Cold War on, and it's between the US, Russia and China, all spacefaring nations. You see, space tech is defense tech. Hypersonic missiles are a kind of spacecraft; nuclear ICBMs ditto (the warhead vehicles at any rate); and plenty of work is going into satellite attack and defense right now, on all sides. So just like the first space race, it is military might and federal dollars driving this market up. And SPCE is riding the marketing spend that runs ahead of those federal dollars. Lego makes a plastic ISS? You feel good about space. Congress appropriates big money for the new US Space Force (which is now a thing) - you're OK with that, because hey, it's space, and that's cool. Wait, I can take a ride into space myself one day? Even cooler!

And taking all this together, those ~7,400 SeekingAlpha followers, and 12,000 StockTwits watchers? Just the beginning.

Space? It's hot. And SPCE? It's the first pureplay in this hot market. And that's why it's up. And that's why it can keep going up. Just don't bet the farm!

