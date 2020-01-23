Dynatrace: Execution Has To Be Perfect

Any news short of a win will be detrimental to valuation in the near term.

Valuation has been stretched and investors should be wary of adding to their position in light of the current equity offering.

Dynatrace (DT) is a re-emerging leader in the APM (application performance monitoring) space. The company is attempting to accelerate growth using stock-based compensation in an increasingly competitive space. While product diversification is attractive, the current valuation at 11x FY'21 revenue doesn't justify the current sales efficiency ratios. Dynatrace has to keep winning in the near term for the current valuation to be sustained. Until margins improve, I will remain on the sidelines.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Enterprises will quadruple their application performance monitoring (APM) due to increasingly digitalized business processes from 2018 through 2021 to reach 20% of all business applications. - Gartner

Dynatrace is an application performance platform transforming its business model from perpetual licensing to a subscription-based type. This transition takes time. However, it makes revenue collection more sticky and reliable.

Dynatrace claims to have a total addressable market of $18 billion, with only a 10% penetration. This has driven a strong conviction toward market share expansion. Last quarter, subscription & service revenue grew 37% while total revenue grew 27%. The net expansion rate exceeded 120%.

Going forward, management is guiding for a 36-38% growth in ARR for the fiscal year. Q3 revenue is expected to grow by 19% to 20%.

Overall, demand for Dynatrace's solutions remains strong, and I remain bullish on the near term demand for Dynatrace's APM, infrastructure, and logging solutions.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Dynatrace is far from profitability. Opex alone is more than revenue. This explains the strong revenue growth in recent quarters. A lot of this opex spend is stock-based compensation.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Dynatrace's cash flow from operations is driven by changes in working capital and stock-based compensation.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Cash flow from investing is a function of its capex spend. Cash flow from financing is driven by its recent debt issuance.

Dynatrace has cash of $212 million and a debt of $570 million. It has a debt to equity ratio of 64% and a current ratio of 0.93. Its debt position is not bad. However, its financials aren't the most compelling from a value standpoint.

Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Dynatrace is trading at a discount to its average analyst's price target of $27. The street has a 2021 revenue growth estimate of 23.5%. At a TTM price to sale of 15.5, DT is not cheap. The current share price is more of a reflection of the near-term optimism that Dynatrace will achieve its long-term target, which was provided in the last earnings call.

DT is priced to perfection compared to its SaaS peers. Unless margins improve in tandem with growth, multiples won't expand.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Dynatrace

According to Gartner, Dynatrace is highly positioned in the APM space. However, there is a strong competition that has a negative impact on Dynatrace's ability to raise pricing. The company is already regarded by Gartner as a premium APM solution provider. Regardless, Dynatrace is bent on gaining market share faster than competitors, as the chart below depicts.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Competitors include Datadog (DDOG) and New Relic (NEWR). The migration to a subscription-based billing model helps provide a unique value proposition to its customers. This will help drive sticky demand in the near term. However, it is not clear how gross margins will be sustained.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Risks

DT is unprofitable and highly leveraged. If it doesn't beat its growth targets near term, volatility will spike, and the stock might sell-off.

Conclusion (Rating: Underperform)

I find DT expensive at its current valuation. The only strong investing factor is growth, which makes the stock susceptible to the volatile investing style of growth investors. At 16x 2020 revenue, the stock isn't cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.