"You've got to pick up every stitch

Oh no, must be the Season of the Witch"

- Season of the Witch

Politics is always part of the markets. Each day, each hour, they wind their tentacles into just how the markets are behaving. However, most of the time, they take a second seat to economic data. I think, though, that we are about to enter a time, the next few months, when politics are going to become the dominant thread that moves both the equity and the bonds markets one way and another and perhaps, violently.

Brexit

"This royal throne of kings, this sceptred isle,

This earth of majesty, this seat of Mars,

This other Eden, demi-paradise,

This fortress built by Nature for herself"

- William Shakespeare

The markets have mostly ignored Brexit because it has dragged on for such a long time. It has been "Ho hum" and "pass the tea, if you please." The news has been in the Press but almost no one has paid much attention. I think that is about to change.

Boris Johnson has said the UK has "crossed the Brexit finish line" after Parliament passed legislation implementing the withdrawal deal. The EU Bill, which paves the way for the country to leave the bloc on January 31st, is now awaiting its final vote.

The European Parliament will meet on January 29th to debate the agreement, which sets out the terms of the UK's "divorce" settlement with the EU, the rights of EU national residents in the UK, and British expats on the continent, and arrangements for Northern Ireland. The final date, for the separation, is just eight days from now.

It could be "Deal, or no Deal" as the clock ticks towards finality. My opinion is that the break-up is going to be a mess or perhaps even worse than that. I would now be paying attention to what is happening here as the outcome will not only transform Great Britain but perhaps the European Union in a meaningful way. Much of the focus is on the UK. Almost my entire focus is what this will do to the European Union.

Impeachment

"A political party must be dedicated to the advancement of a moral cause, otherwise it is just a conspiracy to seize power."

- President Dwight Eisenhower

America, no doubt, is going through a difficult moment. The political wrangling is fierce and while I take no side, as regards to the markets, the rancor and incivility of it all is shocking to me as an American citizen. I would state, regardless of your political viewpoint, that "stuff" could come out that will shape the American markets. Prepare yourselves for the possibility of some kinds of testimony that will rock the boat, in the United States.

Hold on to your hats. Catch your breath. We are heading into the epicenter of the storm.

Italy

"The Creator made Italy by designs from Michelangelo."

- Mark Twain

My call is early here but I am still going to make it. The head of the Five Star Movement has just resigned, and the lions have been let loose in the Colosseum. Italy may be headed for another political crisis which could bring Mr. Salvini back into power as early elections are likely to be called, in my opinion. Italy is now just days away from regional elections and it appears as if the current collation government is going to get trounced by the opposition.

If Mr. Salvini regains power, then I expect some very strong demands to be made upon the European Union. They, in the end, will either cave, after the experience of Brexit, or the Germans will deny. If this takes place, then I would expect for Mr. Salvini's group to say that they were being forced out of the EU and then Dante's Inferno will ensue.

I would be taking a hard look now and what investments that you have in Italy. We are entering the "Danger Zone" and some rational thinking now, may save you a lot of pain at a later date.

The Barbarians are at the Gates.

