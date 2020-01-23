Rice Futures: High Expectations In 2020

Thesis

As reported in my previous article, decreased global inventories were poised to push the rice prices higher. A 10-year analysis of the global consumption levels from 2009 to 2010 indicated that the global deficit at the period was 25.3 million metric tonnes. Falling demand from prime countries such as India and China was also a key factor in the likelihood of low prices getting into 2020. However, despite the increase in production of off-season rice, the high global competition, decreased exports from emerging powerhouses and unfavorable climate will further raise the price of rice futures. The ETF chosen for investing in rice futures is ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:RJA).

Introduction

A 10-year analysis of the RJA ETF shows that the total return is picking up from a decade low earnings as compared to the volatile nature of agricultural futures. In a return vs. market fundamental analysis, it was seen that the normalized percentage change as at that January 17, 2020, period fell by 26.02% as compared to rice at 45%. The trading price at this same period rose by 1.27% to trade at $5.63. We can here assert that the ETF's position has strengthened especially since it has been trading under the $5.50 mark since July last year.

Source: YCharts

The month of January 2020 has seen a decline in the global production of rice as compared to that of 2019. The end of the year saw Pakistan increase its rice production to 7.5 MMT owing to the currency's devaluation against the US dollar. Sri Lanka's department of agriculture maintained that the Maha season was set for a total rice production of 2.4 MMT in 2019-2020. While this production is significant owing to the destruction of up to 20,000 hectares of paddy rice in 2020, it is still below the expected target. In 2018, Sri Lanka produced 3.0 MMT of rice.

Thailand is feeling the pressure

Since 2013, Thailand's total rice production was 20 MMT before falling by almost 5 MMT in 2015. Africa has remained Thailand's main export market since 2013 with China reportedly slashing its import to less than 1 MMT (see figure below).

Source: USDA

Africa's rice imports have also subsided from 2017, with Indonesia taking a huge cut - to less than 0.3 MMT in 2019. This reduction has been attributed to increased domestic production of the commodity. Philippines, which is the top global rice importer, has taken a hit with reduced production from Thailand as well as Vietnam. A decrease in rice production from Thailand will lead to increased import prices as feared by the Philippines government. On a global front, Philippines has risen to play a major role after it imported 3.0 MMT of rice in 2018.

Bullish Global Rice Prices

December report by The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) indicated that the 100B rice quotes in Thailand rose to $428 a ton. Vietnamese price was competitive at $355, India at $362 and Pakistani at $358 a ton. Rice futures in the US have increased their trading price in the last year from $10.60 on January 10, 2019, to $13.52 on January 17, 2019.

Source: Markets Insider

This jump represents an annual increase of 27.55% with a ton of rice trading at a cost of $560 in the US. Only Uruguay decreased its prices to $516 per ton. However, Uruguay's export base in 2017 entailed more than 50 markets internationally. At the time, it exported 1.014 MMT at $454 per ton. So from 2017 to 2020, Uruguay's price range has increased by 13.66%.

Rice types and climatic barriers

Innovative rice exporters are now altering the variety of rice to not only suit market demands but also cope with the climatic change affecting production. In a statement, the Thai Rice Exporters Association's President, Mr. Charoen Laothamatas, explained:

Thai rice quality has dropped because of climate change and global warming, as well as changing the plantation method. Farmers prefer to use machinery and chemicals that affect Thai rice's aromatic quality and good taste Because of the labor shortage, , while other exporters such as Vietnam have developed their own varieties every year to serve consumer demand. Vietnam now has seven or eight rice types for export to serve global demand.

China has also increased its off-season rice production in the FY 2019-2020. According to the USDA, China has now shifted from importing to exporting of rice, with its main market including Africa, which comprises of Thailand's main rice destination. Chinese researchers as early as 2017 developed close to 200 new rice strains that could tolerate saltwater and still maintain high yields to feed almost 200 million people. Countries like Vietnam that have developed new rice grains are able to cope with harsh climatic conditions that have affected India, Bangladesh and Thailand.

US Beer Market

US beer consists of rice that provides good source of (fermentable) sugar. According to the US Brewers Association that is composed of more than 4,000 independent brewers, rice was established as an ingredient in the beer style guidelines spanning from 1979. Therefore, the beer industry provides an important rice destination. For instance, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) dubbed the "King of Beers" emerged as the largest purchaser of US rice in the beer industry in 2018. With a market capitalization of $155.3 billion and the stock trading at $80.03, the company has seen a rise in beer production over the past year. However, with the price of rice going up, we expect reduced production in the FY 20.

In a Forbes Report published on December 31, 2019, craft beer production in the US was expected to increase from 24.3 million barrels in 2015 to 27 million barrels in 2019 (a rise of 11.11%). This production is significant owing to the fact that the prediction was for 1 million barrels with a single-digit increase in production levels. Further, the forecast of 2019-2026 perceives an increase in global beer market value from $602.69 billion in 2018 to $667.25 billion. The expected CAGR is 1.28% with the increase in value attributed to popularity and increased consumption in developing countries. An increase in beer production and consumption is expected to increase rice demand leading to an increase in prices.

Final Thoughts

Decreased rice production levels are expected deep into 2020. This inventory level is expected to push the price of rice futures higher. Climatic changes such as droughts, floods and irregular weather have caused significant damages to rice plantations such as in Thailand. Without development of resistant strains of the rice crop as seen in China and Vietnam, further dips in production are expected. China has changed tune from a high net importer to a major exporter of rice globally. This shift has hurt economies such as Thailand. While the involvement of China may lower prices, decreased inventories in the US and Thailand and high beer production may give a robust push to the commodity.

