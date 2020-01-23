I Just Added These 3 Stocks To My Retirement Portfolio

LMT, SQ, and AVGO are fantastic businesses that still represent value in the U.S.' frothy, central bank fueled market.

The Fed has made no indication that they plan to stop their "Not QE" operations anytime soon and may even cut their target rate again in the future.

Since the Fed began pumping money into the repo market in October of 2019 via "Not QE", the market has soared to record highs.

I begin with a discussion regarding the Fed's recent operations. The next two bullet points highlight the main ideas of the discussion.

With SPY blasting through all-time highs, finding value isn't nearly as easy as it was a year ago. I provide three stocks to pick up today.

Introduction

Since mid-October, the Fed has been executing a generous "Not QE" policy. Fed Chairman Powell was quoted as saying, "This is not QE... In no sense is this QE." Despite the Fed's curious moniker for their current operations, their latest policy entails lower target interest rates and injecting liquidity into the repo market. The repo market is essentially where institutions, such as hedge funds and banks, access liquidity quickly.

Make no mistake: the Fed is buying a lot of securities-more than most analysts who closely monitor bond markets anticipated. In addition to $60 billion in Treasury bills, the Fed is buying up to $20 billion every month in a wider range of Treasury securities to replace maturing mortgage securities. By way of comparison, the Fed bought $85 billion a month in Treasury and mortgage securities between December 2012 and October 2014 in its largest and final round of quantitative easing.

So, with the Fed injecting cash into the financial system at a rate comparable to post-crisis QE, assets will, with more or less assurance, continue to inflate, as they have done for the last decade. Many stocks have already had astronomical rises in the past 12 months; however, there are still pockets of value yet to be traded into the stratosphere. Here are a few that still have room to run!

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is the largest defense contractor by revenues derived from defense contracts. However, "defense contractor" may not be the perfect moniker by which to call the company any longer. An aeronautical defense agency might be more fitting.

According to their 10-Q, they operate in four segments; into which they segment their revenues:

Aeronautics

Missiles and Fire Control "MFC"

Rotary and Mission Systems RMS

Space

Source: Lockheed Martin Q3 2019 10-Q

Historically, Lockheed Martin has been known as a defense contractor, and such is borne out by their "Missiles and Fire Control" and "Rotary and Mission Systems" segment, both of which have been growing steadily.

But I love the stock for their orientation to the skies, where massive growth is set to occur literally indefinitely for mankind. As can be seen above, Lockheed Martin's aeronautics and space divisions grew at 12.7% and 9.6% respectively. With the introduction of the United States' Space Force, look for dollars from the government to be funneled into Lockheed Martin's coffers, and in turn, into your portfolio!

The stock, as of January 20, 2020, trades at a substantial discount to its 5-year median price to free cash flow. Lockheed Martin's present valuation rests at about a 14.67% discount to its 5y median valuation. Look for the stock to test that valuation level in the coming months, which implies 17.2% upside from here.

Source: YCharts.com

Additionally, Lockheed Martin's valuation has been depressed relative to their peers, likely as a result of lower free cash flow due to an acceleration in spending on working capital. However, I see this as a short-term headwind, setting Lockheed Martin up for a strong, secular share price increase in the coming years.

Source: YCharts.com

LMT: The King Of Buybacks

If the secular growth trend of mankind's forays into space and undervaluation relative to their usual valuation haven't swayed you, then maybe their generous capital return programs will! As you can see below, Lockheed Martin has bought back an astounding ~30% of their outstanding shares over the last ten years.

Source: YCharts

Few other companies can boast such generous capital return programs while maintaining robust growth in their top and bottom lines. In addition, Lockheed Martin has steadily increased their dividend over the same time period.

Source: YCharts

Yes, Lockheed Martin has had a substantial run up from their lows during the Christmas Massacre of 2018, but for this aeronautics and defense behemoth, there's still more room to run this year and into the coming decades! Pick up this lifetime hold and set it to DRIP for multi-decade investment horizons.

LMT: Discounted Cash Flow Model

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 15% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $23.69 Fair Value $740.14

Source: YCharts

As you can see in the above DCF model, Lockheed Martin is being substantially undervalued relative to their potential for free cash flow growth and generation over the coming decade. 15% growth may be generous, but with the effects of another 30% of shares being bought back, it may actually be conservative.

If you'd like to read more about why I love defense stocks and why we are about to see a secular increase in defense spending globally, check out my article here. All of my opinions regarding these stocks are largely informed by my time serving as an Engineer Officer in the U.S. Army and my long-term study of geopolitics.

Square

At this point, I'm getting a bit tired of shouting to the world through my recent articles about Square's (SQ) present undervaluation, which has been brought on by their superstar CFO's recent departure and their CEO's questionable behavior, as well as narratives about their business being eaten alive by competition.

However, Square's negative narratives and present valuation belie the company's fantastic underlying financials. The company has been growing their revenues at upwards of 40% yoy for the last 5 years, and despite calls for competition destroying their business, gross margins have been improving. For a company that allegedly operates in an ultra-competitive space, their 40% gross margins are sure curious.

Square's present sales growth rate of 40+% yoy and 40% gross margins, along with stable, growing free cash flow, are being vastly undervalued relative to the company's peers.

Source: YCharts

In the above chart, we see Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) valued at 36x sales, while growing their sales at 44% yoy. In contrast, we see Square valued at 6.9x sales, while growing their last quarter sales at 43.57% yoy. Additionally, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), at 8.1x sales, grew their sales at 18% last quarter. With 40% gross margins at Square, it doesn't take a financial savant to tell that the market is grossly undervaluing Square's fantastic core business: supplying a POS solution that takes care of inventory management, employee management, and data analytics.

SQ: Discounted Cash Flow Model

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 30% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $1.19 Fair Value $107.72

Source: YCharts

Conservatively, Square's share price could reach $120, and I would not bat an eyelid. This may take some time, but Square's day will come.

If you'd like a very in-depth discussion regarding Square, check out my "Square Vs. Shopify: Buy This One" article where I take a deep dive into the two companies.

Broadcom

Broadcom (AVGO) is a chip stock that combines two formerly separate entities, Avago and Broadcom, into one company; the combination of which boasts a highly diverse portfolio of products used primarily in communication devices. The stock is prominently featured in ETFs such as the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) and the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH).

Perhaps to a greater extent than any other company, Broadcom has been in the crosshairs of the U.S.-China trade tensions. 50% of the company's revenue during 2017 and 2018 was derived from China; however, that number was reduced to 35% in 2019. Meanwhile, Broadcom has been consistently growing their free cash flow per share through strategic acquisitions of CA Technologies and Symantec.

Source: Broadcom Company Overview FY19

Due to the headwinds, the company has faced in their core semiconductor business as a result of U.S./China tensions, their valuation has become depressed to a decade low.

Source: YCharts

Broadcom, currently, trades at a 37.12% discount to their 5-year median price to free cash flow, which means the stock's valuation would need to increase 59% in order to reach its historic median valuation. As we've discussed Broadcom faces headwinds, to be sure, but these headwinds don't warrant a discount of 37.12%, especially in light of management's guidance for $25B in revenues for 2020, which would represent an 11% yoy increase.

In addition to Broadcom's U.S.-China headwinds, the company is going through a value-depressing strategic shift in their business, where they have distanced themselves from complete reliance on the often volatile chip market. To read more about their strategic shift in-depth and why you should pick up this blue chip dividend payer, check out my recent article entitled, "Broadcom: Oil Might Be Dead But Chips Are Just Getting Started".

Concluding Remarks

Lockheed Martin, Square, and Broadcom are three of my favorite stocks in my portfolio, although they have not performed as well as their peers, in large part due to very temporary headwinds that pose not long term threat to their businesses. Nothing has materially changed for the stocks for their valuations to re-rate as they have. That is, their free cash flows are still growing steadily and their core businesses are humming along as they've always.

When jumping into quality stocks that are facing temporary setbacks or just being mispriced by the market, it helps to remind ourselves of the philosophies of the greatest investors of our time:

Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.

- Warren Buffett

And to close, I want to be clear on my ratings for all three of these stocks. I am very bullish on LMT, SQ, and AVGO.

Happy investing and let me know what you think!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT, SQ, AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.