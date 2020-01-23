BIZD: As High-Yield Credit Spreads Fall, BDCs Will Perform Well

Last September, I covered Business Development Companies (BDCs) in "BIZD: Attractive 9% Yield, But Widening Credit Spreads A Risk," which explained that, while I like BDCs for their yield, there were some macroeconomic risks that made me apprehensive to invest. Recent data suggests that it may actually be a good time to look into business development companies. The VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is a solid way to do so in a diversified manner.

To review, a business development company is a firm that invests in loans of small to medium-sized businesses. They operate much like a REIT, or more specifically a mortgage REIT, but for business loans. As long as they pay 90% of their taxable income in dividends, they pay no corporate tax.

They do not usually borrow as much money as REITs, with debt-to-assets usually around 50%, but they do invest in high yield debt that has a habit of crashing during recessions. In 2008, this caused many BDCs to go bankrupt.

That said, they offer very high 8-10% yields with some diversification value. As you can see below, the VanEck ETF historically delivers returns between that of the S&P 500 and that of preferred equity via the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), but with returns largely dividend-dependent:

BDC Performance and Credit Spreads

The primary performance driver of BIZD and BDCs, in general, are high-yield credit spreads, or the difference between average interest rates for low-rated bonds versus that of Treasuries. The spread usually widens during periods of poor economic growth and/or financial illiquidity. When it widens, yields on BDCs rise and BDC stock prices crash.

To illustrate, take a look at CCC (very risky bonds) and B (risky bonds) spreads versus the dividend yield of BIZD:

As you can see, BDCs' dividend yield and these spreads are highly correlated. In fact, BIZD usually pays about the same yield as the spread on CCC corporate bonds (note the two vertical axes).

Some would likely say that the drop in CCC spreads is due to a return to economic growth. That is partly true, but it is interesting to show the relationship between the price of crude oil, CCC spreads (many junk bonds today are toward energy producers), and BIZD's price (which, through its holdings, owns many CCC bonds). See below:

As you can see, higher crude equals lower spreads equals higher BIZD. The correlation is definitely not perfect, but it is quite strong. As I've discussed in some recent articles (see: "Cushing Renaissance Fund: Energy Has Had Its Renaissance, Now Its Investors Will Have Theirs"), I believe that energy prices are back on the rise. This should be good for BIZD.

Further, the non-manufacturing PMI (a decent leading economic indicator) seems to be bouncing from its low, which may imply that a recession is still a while away. (More on this in "What The Yield Curve Is Actually Telling Investors")

Overall, the macroeconomic fundamentals seem to support higher BDC prices. Remember, strong 9%+ returns will be found even if BIZD is flat, so a rising BIZD price may make for stellar returns.

How Does BIZD Compare to other BDC ETFs?

There are many BDCs and there are quite a few BDC ETFs. These include BIZD, the ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company (BDCL) (UBS 2X), the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS) (Wells Fargo 1X), and the ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company (LBDC) (Wells Fargo 2X). Of these, BIZD seems to be the clear winner. BDCL and LBDC use 2X leverage for enhanced dividend yield, but have actually delivered lower returns than BIZD over the past few years. Even more, the spread between BIZD and BDCS's (both 1X) performance has been widening in a pretty consistent pattern. See below:

BIZD has not only delivered the highest return, but has done so with the least volatility. While 2X leverage is enticing, one must remember that the underlying BDCs are already leveraged, so adding leverage to leverage comes at a high interest expense.

According to VanEck, BIZD has a high 8.7% SEC yield (post expenses) today and a low 47 bps. While it has outperformed, its strategy is not performance-driven, as the ETF tracks the MVIS BDC Index.

The BDCs in the index currently have a low weighted average price-to-book of 1.02X, which indicates investors are basically buying the underlying loans outright. They also have a weighted average dividend yield of 8.9% and a net debt-to-equity of 67%, which indicates leverage is not too high. That said, the interest rate and fees the underlying BDCs are paying/charging are quite a bit, as the ETF has an "Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses" of 9.2%.

While BIZD has a great performance record and, in itself, has low fees, I'd bet investors would be better off by filtering out those BDCs with high management fees. These fees can be as high as 2%, and higher fees do not necessarily imply better performance. I'll look into sorting BDCs by fees and returns in a later article.

Bottom Line

Overall, it seems like a solid time to invest in business development companies. They pay high 8-10% yields, and because the global economy seems to be holding ground, high-yield spreads are falling and BDC prices are rising. While they have paid higher yields in the past, it seems those yields will continue to fall over the coming month.

Now, I personally believe that we will not see a recession until 2021, but a recession is a huge risk to BDCs. Credit spreads have been known to rise up to 20%+ during liquidity crises, which tends to be deadly for leveraged BDCs.

To illustrate, take a look at Ares Capital's (the largest BDC) (ARCC) performance during the recession:

As you can see, the stock briefly fell by about 80%. Of course, it made back all of those losses and performance has been stellar since, but this goes to show how painful it can be at times. Remember, BDCs are not necessarily for capital preservation, they are for generating income.

I believe that BIZD is a solid "Buy" today, but that investors should be ready to dump shares, particularly if energy prices crash again or the Federal Reserve ends "QE4".

