Bristol-Myers Squibb: The Merger Is Complete, Time To Shine

The company should be able to generate significant FCF, which as we can see from now until year-end 2023 will enable to repurchase 22% of shares and increase dividends by 10% annually.

The company has a significant number of growth opportunities which should be sufficient to prevent it from patent expiration of current drugs.

The company performed incredibly well in 2019 - better than it originally anticipated - especially with asset spin-offs. That is expected to continue into the 2020s.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has had a hectic 2019. However, the company has finally closed on its acquisition of Celgene, it has strong long-term prospects to diversify its revenue, and significant cash flow abilities. I believe that these things will allow the company to generate massive rewards for shareholders over the 2020s.

Bristol-Myers Squibb 2019 Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb generated strong results in 2019 that support the rationale behind the acquisition and justify the combination behind the behemoths. Traditionally, such a large acquisition does not work out, however, Bristol-Myers Squibb seems to accomplish the unlikely.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Acquisition Pipeline - Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

The above image shows Bristol-Myers Squibb's original rationale behind the acquisition. The combined company would have the #1 largest oncology and cardiovascular franchise along with top 5 immunology and inflammation franchises. At the same time, the company has a deep and broad late-stage pipeline that will result in additional opportunities in the future.

Past all of this, the company has an incredibly strong early-stage pipeline with a number of opportunities. These are supportive of the company's long-term revenue and cash flow potential.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Acquisition Performance - Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

Since the acquisition, the company has had strong performance across its portfolio and made significant progress on its Revlimid intellectual property. For perspective, Revlimid was Celgene's most important and best known drug and incredibly important to the combined company.

At the same time, the company has had a number of major clinical and regulatory achievements. This has resulted in the BMY.RT ADR that was based on drug approvals of Celgene's major assets (worth up to $9 / share) increasing in value by 75% since it was first publicly traded. That's the market showing the potential of this and it's one more way Celgene shareholders are rewarded.

The company has had 2 recent approvals and 3 submissions. It has also had a few positive trials. All of this together shows the company's acquisition execution. Lastly, the company has had a number of financial accomplishments. It sold drug Otezla from Celgene for $13.4 billion, a price most analysts agreed was overpaid for by $2 billion. It's a great start to the acquisition and helps the company's financial position.

Additionally, the company has shown its faith in its business. The company has recently announced a 9.8% increase in its dividend that will start in 2020. That pushes the company's yield to 2.7% despite the fact that its stock price has gone up 60% since its 52-week lows. This increase seems likely to continue going forward and that means large shareholder rewards.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Growth Opportunities

Bristol-Myers Squibb's acquisition has generated incredibly strong results in the 2 months since it officially closed, showing the company's strength. Going forward, the company has a significant number of growth opportunities.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Revenue Growth - Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

Bristol-Myers Squibb has continued to generate strong results, with the above image showing the revenues generated by the company's key franchises in the first 9 months of the year vs. 2018. As can clearly be seen, most of the company's key franchises have gone up in revenue by double-digits, and that significant revenue increase means more cash flow.

The company's Revlimid revenue, its most significant Celgene acquisition, has increased to almost $11 billion annualized, while Eliquis has gone up to almost $8 billion annualized, a 25% increase. One of the major reasons for the Celgene acquisition was potential patent expirations, however, the company can generate tens of billions of dollars annually in high profit-margin drugs which is exciting to see.

The question becomes can Bristol-Myers Squibb protect against the patent expiration of these drugs. Revlimid has had its composition of matter patents expire, and generics are expected to start from 2022-2026. However, lawsuits in courts could push the entry of generics even earlier. For Eliquis, the composition of matter patent expires in 2023, with potential protection against generics lasting until 2031.

Either way, over the next 5+ years, Bristol-Myers Squibb could see a massive drop in revenues that need to be made up. Opdivo could be a short-term makeup for Revlimid with peak revenues expected at $10+ billion with no patent expiration until 2026-2027. That could help prevent declines against Revlimid, which combined with Eliquis could result in revenues remaining strong until the mid-2020s.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Portfolio Opportunity - BioPharmaDive

Past this, the company has a number of potential drug launches and approvals for existing drugs that will help boost revenues. Opdivo and the revenue growth potential we have already discussed above. Reblozyl is one of those drugs expected to launch soon and could have peak sales of $2+ billion with a late-2020s patent expiration. For those who are worried, having 10+ years to sell a drug is considered huge.

Yervoy is another drug the company is focused on growing despite its current revenues already approaching $1.5 billion annualized. Continued revenues here with slight growth could help support revenues. Inrebic is another drug that has potential revenues of more than $1 billion. As can be seen, the company's new drugs and their peak sales forecasts could result in billions more.

In the interest of full disclosure, if all of these exciting pipeline candidates get approved, Bristol-Myers Squibb will potentially be on the hook for $6.5 billion in fees to Celgene shareholders as part of BMY.RT. However, based on the public share value of BMY.RT ($3.5 out of a maximum of $9 in payouts), the market seems to be forecasting that the company will only have to pay out ~$2.5 billion worth. Bristol-Myers Squibb can hedge against this risk by buying up the issue.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Financial Position

In mid-November, Bristol-Myers Squibb, an American pharmaceutical company, announced it closed the $74 billion acquisition of Celgene to form a pharmaceutical giant with a market cap of almost $160 billion. I wrote an initial article in early-2019 talking about the acquisition as "brilliant", which I recommend reading here. In mid-2019, I talked about the path to the acquisition, and how it was a great investment despite recent share price drops, which I recommend reading here.

Let's take a look at how the company's financial position has progressed since these articles and the potential future financial rewards for shareholders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Acquisition Financing - Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

The above image shows the guidance that the company first released when it started the acquisition. The company issued $32 billion in new debt combined with $20 billion in existing debt to get a total debt position of $52 billion - $42 billion after subtracting the balance sheet cash position. The company also issued $38 billion in equity, a significant amount.

However, the company stated its plans to execute a $5 billion accelerated share repurchase program, which would enable it to repurchase a double-digit amount of the issued share. The company also anticipated ~$45 billion FCF in the first 3 years of the combination, enough for it to continue its dividend policy and execute its capital allocation strategy. The $6.5 billion in CVR acquisition will come from cash flows.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Results - Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

The above image provides an indication of what the company has managed to do so far. The company announced a 10% increase in its dividend, which we have discussed above. At the same time, the company has continued to invest heavily in future innovation, which as we discussed above, has opened up a significant number of long-term growth opportunities.

The company has announced its goals to reduce debt to <1.5x debt / EBITDA by 2023. While EBITDA forecasts haven't yet been published for that far out, current 2021 EBITDA is expected to be ~$21 billion with 10% growth over 2020. Continued that out, we can assume 2023 EBITDA will be ~$25 billion, which means the company is looking to push debt down below $38 billion.

The goal seems much less significant when viewed from this perspective - as we discussed above, the company's debt after the merger was $42 billion (total debt - net cash), so the company, besides its existing cash, seems only interested in adding another ~$5 billion to debt repayments (assuming EBITDA growth continues). However, it does show that the company is mostly comfortable with current leverage levels.

The company also expanded its share repurchase program to be a $7 billion ASR. The results are still to be determined, however, I expect that the company will be able to repurchase ~110 million shares or 15% of the shares issued as part of the acquisition. Going forward, earnings forecasts are strong, with 2021 and 2022 EPS each expected to be more than $7 per share or ~$15 billion.

That supports the company's plan for $45 billion in FCF over the first 3 years. This shows what the company could do by year-end 2023.

Year FCF Estimate Dividend Debt Repayment Share Repurchase 2020 $15 billion $4.2 billion ~$1 billion ~$10 billion (6.4%) 2021 $15 billion $4.3 billion ~$1 billion ~$10 billion (6.2%) 2022 $15 billion $4.4 billion ~$1 billion ~$9 billion (5.4%) 2023 $15 billion $4.6 billion ~$1 billion ~$9 billion (5.2%)

* 10% annual dividend increase / share assumed

* we assume the share price increases by 10% annually from a share repurchase standpoint, well above the forecast overall market returns

* share repurchases could change if the company has to pay the $7 billion max for the CVR.

As we can see above, the company's dividends will increase by 10% annually. Shareholders who invest today will achieve a 2023 yield on cost of ~3.7% that will increase towards 4% by 2024. That's incredibly significant and helps to highlight, versus the S&P 500 standard yield, how fast the company's dividend growth can reward shareholders.

At the same time, based on my forecasts, I believe the company will be able to hit its debt repayment goals, and despite impressive 10% annual share price increases, achieve an almost 22% reduction in shares outstanding. That's what allows the company to increase its dividends by almost 40% while its actually paid out dividends increase by less than 10%. It's also what will allow the company to sustain the pace of shareholder rewards.

Lastly, it'll enable the company to repurchase more than half a billion shares, which, combined with the ASR repurchases means the company will have repaid almost the entire Celgene acquisition. That's an incredibly significant accomplishment - it means that Celgene, an acquisition which almost doubled the size of Bristol-Myers Squibb, will be most paid off in just a handful of years.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Challenges

Despite my optimism for the company's future, Bristol-Myers Squibb isn't a risk free company and the company does still have some risks that are worth paying attention too.

Namely the company's risks can be broken down into three main categories: R&D risk, regulation risk, and patent risk. A major loss in any of these three categories could be enough to place major downward pressure on the company's stock or at least negatively impact its future cash flow prospects.

Let's start with R&D risk. As we discussed in plenty above, the company's future growth plans are based on the success of its R&D pipelines to move it away from patent expiration. Biotech isn't like infrastructure where you build an asset and collect revenue from long-term contracts permanently. Rather, by the time most drugs get to market they have barely a decade on their patents.

As a result, biotech companies need to constantly innovate. The risk to shareholders is large - Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), a major biotech company with a market cap of more than $50 billion, saw its share price drop by almost 30% after an Alzheimer's drug failed in trials. Bristol-Myers Squibb doesn't have any drugs in the pipeline that are that large - but it does face risks.

And in science - at the end of the day - it's data that matters. And drug trials exist because you can't predict the results of the data ahead of time.

The second risk is regulation risk. There is no need to have a political discussion here on the merits of various candidate point of views, but it's worth highlighting that the betting markets have an almost 30% chance of either Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren winning. Both candidates have stated their plans to move the U.S. towards single-payer healthcare.

Such a single-payer healthcare system would mean that the U.S. would now negotiate with companies for drug purchases and the prices of drug sales would drop. Celgene had negotiations completed with the EU for Revlimid at an unspecified discount to list price and any such discount would likely translate to U.S. customers in a single-payer system.

The last risk is patent risk. We already discussed patent expiry of the major drugs above, but it's worth noting many of the drugs closer to patent expiration already have lawsuits moving through the courts to fight for generics. From a generic manufacturer's point of view, winning the lawsuit and being the first competitor could be huge.

As a result, there is a chance, that despite signed deals, generics come to the market for some of the large drugs 1-2 years before expected. That could also hurt the company's cash flow profile.

As with any major company, there are risks, but for Bristol-Myers Squibb, I continue to believe the benefits outweigh the risks.

Conclusion

As we can see, now that the Bristol-Myers Squibb merger has been completed, the combined company has a massive amount of potential. The combined company executed incredibly well and managed to complete the large merger (almost two equal sized companies by enterprise value) in just a year. At the same time, the single asset that needed to be divested earned $13 billion (or a $2 billion fair value premium).

Going forward, on the back of those accomplishments, the company has a significant amount of future growth potential. The company's top drugs could be rolling off of patent protection, however, the company has a number of new drugs that will be released soon. These drugs could make up the revenue. The company financially has significant potential as we see from a 4 year FCF analysis.

Over the next 4 years, the company can repurchase 22% of its shares and increase its dividend 10% annually. That'll allow the company in a mere 5 years to be able to pay off the majority of the acquisition price for a company almost its size and show how good the deal is. The time for the merger to shine is now, and Bristol-Myers Squibb is doing it. I recommend investing now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, BMY.RT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.