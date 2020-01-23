UVXY: Caught Between A Rock And A Hard Place

On the bullish side, it appears that the S&P 500 is poised to fall for potentially a few weeks due to a technical correction.

There are currently reasons to be both bullish and bearish UVXY at this time, which tells me that a neutral/flat exposure is most prudent at this time.

With shares falling by more than 80% over the last year, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) has remained a strong performer for the VIX bears. In this piece, I will actually write my first neutral piece regarding UVXY because I believe that the market is currently caught between a rock and a hard place. That is, there is what I believe to be an elevated probability of heightened volatility over the next few trading sessions, but the overall methodology of UVXY is strongly indicative that it will trade lower over more lengthy periods of time.

Volatility Markets

Prior to jumping into an analysis of the volatility markets, let's take a brief look at an underlying relationship to keep in mind at all times when we trade anything linked to the VIX: the S&P 500 vs. volatility. In the chart below, I have shown a very clear relationship which exists between the S&P 500 and the VIX - they are inversely correlated.

What this tangibly means for traders in UVXY is that, if the S&P 500 falls, there's a very good chance that the VIX will rise (and, therefore, UVXY will rise at a 1.5x leveraged rate).

With this relationship in mind, let's take an impartial look at the technical picture unfolding in the S&P 500.

When I look at the above chart, the trader in me is drawn to look for shorting opportunities. The reason for this really rests on two factors.

First off, the market is overbought. The RSI indicator is shown in the first panel in the chart above, and this indicator is a simple measure of overbought/oversold. You can see the math here to understand exactly what goes into the indicator, but a simple look at its past history shows a pretty consistent story. When the RSI is above the purple shaded area (overbought), the S&P 500 at minimum pauses or contracts over the next few trading sessions. We are currently overbought according to this indicator, and the hesitation seen in the immediate price action over the last two trading sessions indicates that the S&P 500 is likely headed lower over the next few sessions.

Second off, momentum is waning and starting to turn negative, according to the MACD. As you can see over the past few months, when this has historically occurred, we tend to see the market fall over the next few days or weeks.

These twin factors - an overbought market and waning momentum poised to turn negative - coupled with price action, which is showing hesitation as expressed by an inability to make fresh highs, lead me to believe that we may see a few days (or even weeks) of at minimum sideways to negative price action in the S&P 500.

Again, as we mentioned at the beginning of this section, this likely means that we are going to see the VIX rally to some degree. However, the instrument specific methodology of UVXY counteracts this valid reason to be bullish, in my opinion.

UVXY's Methodology

UVXY is an ETF which gives a 1.5x leveraged return of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and gives investors the return of constantly rolling exposure across the front two months of VIX futures such that the average duration of held futures contracts is 30 days into the future.

Let's cut straight to the chase here. This methodology has simply annihilated wealth over long periods of time.

As you can see in the chart above, the index which UVXY directly attempts to give a 1.5x leveraged return of has delivered a -53% annualized return over the last decade. There's really no point doing the compounding here: if you had somehow been able to invest in UVXY 10 years ago, you would have a couple pennies left of every dollar you put in the fund.

The reason for this has to do with the persistent contango seen in VIX futures. As you can see in the following chart provided by VIX Central, these front two contracts which UVXY rolls across are almost always in about 10-15% of contango.

If you're unfamiliar with this term, what this basically means is that the second month futures contract is on average 10-15% higher than the first month futures contract. Since UVXY rolls its exposure across these two contracts, this means that, as a month proceeds, it will be holding a greater share of exposure in the second month.

The problem arises when futures "converge to the spot". What this means is that, in financial markets, there's a general tendency for futures prices to move towards the front of the curve. It's not an ironclad law, but in general, this relationship typically plays out through time.

When a market is in contango and you're holding contracts in the second month futures contract, you'll generally see losses because your contracts held at higher prices will generally be falling towards the front of the curve. Since UVXY is constantly rolling exposure, this means that, as a month progresses, you will see a greater and greater share of return in the fund be directly attributed to roll yield since a greater share of exposure will be held in this higher-priced second month futures contract.

If this last section didn't make sense, I'd encourage you to read through it again because it is a very big deal. You can see the impact by simply looking at the long-run return of the index UVXY follows. Has the VIX dropped by 50% per year for the last decade? No…in fact, it's largely unchanged on a year-to-year basis. This means that vast majority of returns for the index are coming from somewhere else. And that other "somewhere else" is roll yield. Roll yield is why a normal year for UVXY is to see losses in the vicinity of 80% per year and why investors should remain structurally bearish this ETF, in my opinion.

At present, UVXY is caught between a rock and a hard place. The rock is the S&P 500 which looks poised to fall - and when it falls, the VIX will likely rise. The hard place is the long-run general expected decline of around 80% per year in UVXY, which means that any gains seen from a VIX rally will likely be ephemeral and passing. For this reason, I suggest that a neutral bias on UVXY at this time is the best course of action. But as a little forewarning here - the second we do see the VIX pop, I'm going to become very bearish due to the strong mean-reverting nature of the VIX.

Conclusion

There are currently reasons to be both bullish and bearish UVXY at this time, which tells me that a neutral/flat exposure is most prudent at this time. On the bullish side, it appears that the S&P 500 is poised to fall for potentially a few weeks due to a technical correction. On the bearish side, UVXY has a history of destroying wealth due to its near-constant losses from roll yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.