Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Quiet Week From The Sector

The Z-scores of the closed-end funds that invest in high-yield bonds remain relatively high, and we cannot find so attractive investment opportunity for our portfolio.

Introduction

The past week was relatively calm and uneventful for the high-yield bonds and the closed-end funds which invest in this type of asset. The economy continues to be strong and the data from the past week proved it. The housing starts jumped to a 13-year high and retail sales rose 0.3% in December. The good and stable market environment is a strong foundation to see a solid performance by the riskier asset classes such as high-yield bonds. Unfortunately, most of the closed-end funds from this sector are traded at high Z-score and have already narrowed their discounts and we cannot say that now it is an appropriate period to include many of these closed-end funds to your portfolio.

The Benchmark

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) fell slightly by $0.03 per share and finished the Friday session at $88.36 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight decrease of 0.07 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it's 0.94 points.

Source: Author's software

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation of 0.63 points between the two sectors for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, we did not see any important news related to the sector.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If I have to categorize the past week, it will be really different for me because some of the high-yield closed-end funds increased their prices and some of them left in red territory. So, we can say that we did not observe any clear directional movement from the sector. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) and Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) were the worst price performers of the past week as their prices fell by more than 1.00% on a weekly basis. Very solid performance by Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) and Barings Participation Investors (MPV). The prices of these two CEFs impressed us with increases respectively of 2.94% and 3.27%.

On a third position of the table, we find Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX). The fund seems a good combination of yield on price, yield on net asset value, chance to buy it at a discount and opportunity to materialize the potential increase of its price. I cannot say that we can use the statistical edge at that moment, but most of the closed-end funds from the sector offer almost the same Z-score. The recent dividend increase can be interpreted as positive expectations from the management team for the earnings of the portfolio.

Source: CEFdata.com

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with ratings of "BB" and "B." The portfolio is very diversified and it is constructed by issuers located globally, but according to CEFConnect, 39.50% of the assets are from issuers located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that "Energy" and "Communications" sectors have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

At the beginning of this section is important to know that a fund is expected to trade between a Z-score of -2.00 points and 2.00 points for 95.5% of the time. From my perspective, if there is no fundamental reason behind the high Z-score we can consider the high-yield closed-end funds as statistically expensive compared to its peers and compared to its mean value of the discount/premium metric.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) is a very good example of a fund that should be avoided at so high Z-score. The current statistical parameter is 2.74 points and its premium is one of the highest in the area. If we compare it to its peers, we will notice that there is no fundamental reason why CIF is statistically overpriced. Its current yield is 8.32% which is nothing spectacular and its latest earnings from the portfolio are much less than the required amount to cover the dividend. The last fact is very important because it can bring troubles to its holders if the management team decides to decrease its dividend.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.20 points. On a weekly basis, we find a slight increase of 0.10 bps of the average value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The discount or the premium of the closed-end funds may be a result of many factors such as historical performance, management fees, liquidity, the complexity of the portfolio, and so on and so on. If the fund is traded at a high discount, it is not always a good sign and a good investment. However, if you manage to find a quality closed-end fund that is undervalued from the market and it is traded at a discount, it will not be a bad idea to include it to your portfolio.

When we look at the CEFs with the highest discounts, we are going to notice that Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) is taking one of the leading positions. It offers a very attractive discount of 9.33% and a current yield of 7.79%. Another important fact is the positive earnings/coverage ratio of the fund which signals that the management team can fully cover the dividend with the earnings from the investments. In other words, based on this ratio, the fund is able to keep the current dividend unchanged.

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B." A brief overview of the investments shows that "Financials" and "High Tech Industries" sectors have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The fund seeks current income with preservation of capital through investment in different types of credit instruments including senior, structured loans, and high-yield corporate bonds. Inevitably, you will notice the big portion of "Loans" in its portfolio. That is why it will be an appropriate task to compare it not only to high-yield CEFs but to senior loan CEFs, as well.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -3.88%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -4.23%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have already commented on the solid weekly performance of MPV and once again it is traded at the highest premium in the sector. Of course, for me is not the best idea to pay so high premium above the net asset value, and to those of you who want are interested in MPV, I do recommend to review Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) as its alternative. It is traded at a lower premium and offers a higher current yield.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 6.70% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) is the only one CEF which has a current yield of more than 10.00%. Just around a year ago, GGM was traded at almost 11% discount and it was a very good bargain to include it to our portfolio. Currently, the CEF is traded at a slight premium and I am not holding it anymore but I am waiting for another opportunity to buy it again.

The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.18%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.86%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have only one fund which is not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.23%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. There are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as a potential "buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable, and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds and CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on January 20, 2020, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

