Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds And ETPs Q4 2019 Snapshot

TNA in the conventional funds business (not including ETPs or VIPs) rose 6.09%, increasing $1.232 trillion from Q3 2019 to just a little more than $21.470 trillion for Q4 2019.
TNA in U.S. ETPs rose 9.13% from $4.058 trillion for Q3 2019 to slightly more than $4.428 trillion for Q4 2019.
For Q4, actively managed funds—excluding money market funds—handed back some $34.0 billion net, while their passively managed counterparts attracted some $158.5 billion.
Individually,the passively managed USDE Funds, Sector Equity Funds, and Commodities Funds macro-groups’ TNAs remained above their actively managed brethren as of December 31, 2019, with a combined sum of $5.401 trillion versus a $4.924 trillion, respectively.
For the one-year period ended December 31, 2019, conventional funds (ex-ETPs) attracted a net $618.4 billion. Large-cap funds handed back a net $98.9 billion, while the money market funds macro-group took in a net $557.4 billion.
Photo Source: REUTERS/Bobby Yip. A photographer takes a picture of an intraday chart of the benchmark Hang Seng Index at a brokerage in Hong Kong.
In this issue of Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot, we feature a summary of total net assets (TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q4 2019, comparing the changes to those of prior quarters and highlighting the largest individual gainers and losers of both groups. The Snapshot provides readers a powerful, easy-to-use guide and quick-reference tool to help them discern fund trends during the quarter.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.