Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds And ETPs Q4 2019 Snapshot

Summary

TNA in the conventional funds business (not including ETPs or VIPs) rose 6.09%, increasing $1.232 trillion from Q3 2019 to just a little more than $21.470 trillion for Q4 2019.

TNA in U.S. ETPs rose 9.13% from $4.058 trillion for Q3 2019 to slightly more than $4.428 trillion for Q4 2019.

For Q4, actively managed funds—excluding money market funds—handed back some $34.0 billion net, while their passively managed counterparts attracted some $158.5 billion.

Individually,the passively managed USDE Funds, Sector Equity Funds, and Commodities Funds macro-groups’ TNAs remained above their actively managed brethren as of December 31, 2019, with a combined sum of $5.401 trillion versus a $4.924 trillion, respectively.

For the one-year period ended December 31, 2019, conventional funds (ex-ETPs) attracted a net $618.4 billion. Large-cap funds handed back a net $98.9 billion, while the money market funds macro-group took in a net $557.4 billion.