Tanger Factory Outlet: In A World Of One-Day Shipping, I Sleep Well Owning This Stock

There are some risks, however, the company's position remains strong as it continues to increase dividends and pay back debts while buying back stock.

The company might be opening a new outlet mall and its Tanger Club offering is becoming a major force for its future - customers enjoy Tanger Outlets.

The company operates with an impressive portfolio of properties. Most of its rent comes from clothing, homeware, and sport stores which are seeing sales grow.

Tanger Factory Outlet has had a difficult few years - investor fears about the future of malls have driven down its price. Yet, I sleep well at night as an investor.

Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) is a real estate investment trust, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. The company has a market capitalization of less than $1.5 billion, which shows the market’s lack of faith. It’s pushed up the dividend yield towards 10% and the company’s debt load has officially surpassed the market capitalization. That’s a strong statement of the market not having faith in the company.

However, as we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s portfolio of properties remain in high demand, which will support its dividend while providing it with strong growth opportunities.

Tanger Outlets' Advantage

Tanger Outlets is the only pure-play outlet REIT in existence with 39 outlets in 20 states and a total of 14.3 million square feet of property. The company’s stock has fallen more than 60% since a mid-2016 peak, a significant drop, especially when you consider the fact that its stock fell only 35% in the 2008 recession. As we’ll see, the company continues to have an advantage that’ll support its position in the markets.

As the CEO Steven Tanger says, “In good times, people LOVE A BARGAIN, and in tough times, people NEED A BARGAIN”.

The company has maintained an incredibly high occupancy rate. Its current occupancy of roughly 96%, helps maintain the company’s occupancy rate at more than 95% for the past 25 years of its history. The occupancy is slightly below the 99% of the mid-1990s, however, the company dealt with occupancy in the 96% range for much of the 2000-2008 time period.

However, incredibly high occupancy in mall ownership is almost a requirement, and no one wants to go to a mall where even 20-30% of the stores are sitting empty. The company has double-digit % of rent expirations over the coming years, so it does face a risk that any substantial percentage of these tenants will choose to leave and place the company in a worse position.

Despite this, as we can see above, the company’s tenants are well distributed. There are some worries about the largest tenant, Ascena Retail (NASDAQ: ASNA), however, fellow contributor Brad Thomas has done an in-depth dive on why this isn’t an issue. The actual numbers for Ascena Retail are also slightly lower due to release deals for closing stores (6.3% of revenue from the stores is now closer to 5.5%).

More importantly, Ascena Retail controls a number of different brands (for example Ann Taylor, Justice, Lane Bryant, etc.). The chance of all of these stores simultaneously closing is low. I recommend reading his article to see more about why this is a non-issue.

However, if we look into the other top tenants, we come into a few themes. One of the primary ones is that most of the top clients sell jewelry, clothes, or homewares with clothes being the most popular.

The above image provides a graph of E-Commerce vs. Mall Store sales. It’s important to note that cumulative inflation over this time period was 48.5%, which is a worthwhile perspective to keep in mind. Obviously, department store sales have dropped dramatically across this time period, pushing several into bankruptcy, and hurting their positions in malls.

However, clothing, accessories, and shoe stores have actually seen an increase. Sporting goods and other similar stores have remained fairly constant from a sales point of view, however, obviously when we factor in that inflation the sales have dropped. But it’s worth noting that while the category might have had a difficult time, the company’s tenants Under Armour (UAA) and Nike (NKE) have remained strong since 2000.

The reason why sales have remained strong? Because it’s difficult to purchase clothes and sporting goods - items unique to every person online. I asked some friends about this phenomenon and one of them gave a great response,

“I would never buy clothes online. The sizes are meaningless and everything fits and looks different in person. It’s so much easier to just go to the store and try them on and pick out my outfit.” - Anonymous Friend (Female)

Given that 75% of Tanger Outlets’ shoppers are female this makes sense. It also proves something else essential. In the world of increasing ecommerce sales, there’s a place for malls. E-Commerce was new onto the scene a decade ago - today everyone and their cousin knows about it. As humans - there’s something tangible about buying the things custom to us in person.

Buying a book or a laptop online is simple - every book of a given title is printed the same. But choosing the clothes we want, the baseball bat to swing with, the cleats to run in, the pan for our kitchen. Those are more personal decisions - and they’re worth an in-person shopping trip. Given Tanger Outlets’ ability to maintain occupancy over the past decade shows that - and there’s no reason that’ll change.

People are simply panicking about something not found in evidence.

Tanger Outlets' Growth

Now that we’ve seen the company’s advantage, let’s discuss two major growth opportunities for the company.

The first is the Tanger Club, a 1.5 million member club where members pay a 1-time $10 fee for lifetime membership and are rewarded with perks such as exclusive shopping offers, VIP parking, seasonal specials, etc. Obviously priced to sign up as many of the 181 million annual visitors to Tanger outlets, it’s managed to sign up almost 7% of Tanger visitors with 12% membership growth in the first 9 months of 2019.

These members are important. They visit Tanger Outlets 50% more often than the average visitor, and spend roughly 10% more in each shopping trip than the annual visitor. The net total is 63% higher spend than non-club members in a firm made of those with higher average household income. So why is this club so valuable you ask - especially with its nominal sign-on fee.

Look at it from the perspective a new tenant looking for an outlet shopping center to be at - and they’re not disappearing (roughly 44 have been built in the last decade, 27% by Tanger). Obviously, the goal from a tenant's point of view is to go wherever the revenue will be highest. Tanger Outlet can go to this prospective tenant and say hey, we have a club of members who are more likely to shop with us - and if you sign with us - you.

That’s huge. As we determined above, outlet malls aren’t disappearing, and even if they shrink, Tanger Outlets doesn’t need to beat Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), they need to beat their outlet mall competitors. The company’s $395 in tenant sales per square foot, up $12 over the past year, along with the company’s 9.9% tenant occupancy cost ratio, lower than any other mall REIT, means the company continues to be a great place for prospective tenants.

Continued growth in the Tanger Outlets club could be huge for the company.

The second growth opportunity is the potential for a new Tanger Outlet Center in Nashville, Tennessee, one of the fastest growing markets in the country. The company will be fringed on its sides by a mixed use development along with several major office developments. At the same time, it’ll be surrounded by numerous restaurants and other places that encourage hanging out.

For a company with 38 stores, adding a single outlet could represent 2-3% growth. That growth could help make up for shortcomings in other areas of the company.

Tanger Outlets' Financials

Putting the company’s market position and portfolio of assets and growth potential together, and we get a company with a respectable financial position and strong potential.

Tanger Outlets, despite having its debt outweigh its current low equity price, has fairly limited usage of financing. The vast majority of the company’s impressive property portfolio is unencumbered by secured financing. The company’s debt remains manageable ($1.6 billion of debt with an effective interest rate of 3.5% for annual interest payments at a mere $56 million).

The company’s impressive portfolio of real estate assets and relatively short-dated maturity on its bonds (5.7 year weighted average maturity) has allowed it to get a quality interest rate. Personally, I would like to see the company take advantage of the low interest rate environment to move the bonds towards a 10-15 year duration. However, the company remains strong from a debt perspective.

Since year-end 2018, it has reduced outstanding consolidated debt by $141 million (a net decrease of almost 10% of its debt). The interest savings aren’t huge but the improvement in the company’s financial position are. Overall, the company’s quality ratios remain low - the company has a significant amount of room to borrow money if it needs to without breaching debt covenants.

Going forward, Tanger Outlets will be able to continue to reinvest and improve the company’s issue. As the company’s 2018 total year results show, despite a high dividend, the company retained $105.1 million in excess FFO. The company can use this to help pay down its debt - or when counting the low interest rate instead repurchase shares to help its position.

In fact, for a company “supposedly in decline” Tanger Outlets has done a great job at generating shareholder rewards. The company spent $20 million in share buybacks in the first 9 months of 2019, repurchasing 1.2 million shares and saving ~$1.8 million in annual dividends. The company still has $80 million remaining on this authorization with ~16 months left.

That means the company will repurchase $60 million in the next year - if it spreads it evenly - enough to repurchase ~4% of its float and save it more than $5 million in annual dividend expenses. The same amount of debt ($60 million) would have $2 million in annual expenses. And it shows how the company can actually quickly improve its financial position by buying back stock.

However, Tanger Outlets - despite investor fears - also remains committed to its dividend. The company increased its dividend by 3% from 2017 to 2018 and increased its dividend by 1.4% in 2019. Since the early-1990s, the company has achieved a 10% annual increase in its dividend - an incredibly respectable dividend. However, the ability to keep increasing dividends helps highlight its continued strength.

Tanger Outlets' Risks

Despite the overall financial and property strength, Tanger Outlets does still have some risks. The three largest risks that we’ll highlight are systemic change in consumer shopping habits, individual property risk, and bankruptcy risk.

The first is a systematic change in consumer habits. We already discussed consumer habits above, so there’s nothing more to talk about here. However, it’s worth highlighting that Tanger Outlets is always susceptible to consumer demands - especially in today's day and age where things are changing on a more rapid basis than ever before.

For example, the growth of mixed-use developments, where shopping and housing are integrated together means less people traveling far away for shopping opportunities. However, Tanger Outlets still owns the land under its stores and nothing stops the company from attempting to build housing in locations that it already owns. Still, it’s a risk worth paying attention too.

The second risk is individual property risk, which is no more evident than in looking at the company’s Atlantic City, New Jersey Tanger Outlet. Despite strong occupation across the portfolio (95+% as we saw earlier), this individual outlet has struggled with occupation ranging from the mid-70s to the mid-80s. As we discussed above, occupancy rates are important and this outlet’s low occupancy rates have made the news despite hopes for a revival.

The occupancy rates we discussed above are on a per outlet basis. What that means is if the occupancy rates for a single outlet drop below that level then that outlet might no longer be viable. Of course, this single outlet is only ~3.5% of revenue but for reference the revenue of this outlet is almost enough to cover the entire interest on their debt. The company should be able to get occupancy back up - but again, it’s a risk worth paying attention too.

The last risk to talk about is bankruptcy risk. The Ascena Retail risk - the company’s largest customer is a good example of this - although as Brad Thomas discussed, it’s still a small risk. However, it’s important to note that this could change at any time. Especially in another market crash scenario, multiple tenant bankruptcies could present a strong negative risk to the company.

Conclusion

Tanger Outlets is less popular among investors in a world of one-day shipping. Despite this, I sleep well owning this stock. The company owns 38 major outlet malls that continue to perform well, occupancy has been above 95% for 25 years now. The company has a major portfolio of assets and it continues to earn growing revenue from these assets.

Additionally, past this overview, the company has growth opportunities. The company has its Tanger Club which already has 1.5 million members (mid-single digits of all visitors). At the same time, the company is considering a new outlet center in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, the company has some risk but these are all manageable with its financial position.

It has emphasized its financial position by increasing shareholder rewards - it’s buying back shares and increasing its dividend. This will result in growing shareholder rewards and I sleep well owning this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.