UBS: Another Year, Another Cut To Targets

Another year without growth

UBS (NYSE:UBS) continues to talk a lot about growth with the 2020-2022 priorities it set with this week's 4Q results being full of ambitions to grow in its core Wealth and investment banking businesses.

But growth is what it is singularly failing to deliver.

4Q was another lackluster quarter. Although the underlying result was 17% ahead of Street expectations, expectations had been set at a very low level. Most of the key financial metrics were poor, especially ROTE, which was just 6% and easily the lowest of global peers that have so far reported. Morgan Stanley (MS), which is UBS's closest peers in terms of business mix, delivered 13%.

With the largest wealth management asset base, the largest high net worth business and the leading Asian wealth platform in the industry, UBS has all the necessary components to leverage the structural growth story in global wealth management.

But despite continued invested asset growth across the Global Wealth Management (GWM) division (assets reached $2.5 trillion for the first time in 2019 and grew 17% YoY in 4Q), the biggest disappointment of the UBS story is the absence of any meaningful profit growth in this crucial division.

GWM delivered revenue growth of only 1% in 4Q and revenues declined by 3% for FY19. Pre-tax profits were down 10% in 4Q and rose only 4% for FY19, a much weaker picture than peers.

With such a key division not delivering the goods, it's no surprise that the group numbers for UBS are equally uninspiring. Total group revenues edged higher in 4Q (+4% YoY) but the full year 2019 picture is of revenues declining by 3% and group pre-tax profits declining by 1%. This is consistent with the flat-to-downward profit trajectory since early 2017.

Unsurprisingly, ROTE is not rising either. Indeed, as UBS accumulates tangible equity through profit retentions, a higher equity base and static profits have meant ROTE is drifting gradually lower.

Reported group ROTE for 4Q19 was only 5.9% and only 9% for FY19. This remains way short of what most investors would consider an appropriate level of return for a business as heavily geared to wealth as UBS and, like profits, the longer-term trajectory is downward.

The near-term outlook is for more of the same

I've said before that I don't see much prospect of these trends turning for the better anytime soon and I stick to that view.

In particular, UBS continues to face a number of strong revenue headwinds.

The first is interest rates, and especially the fact that it is operating in two key jurisdictions in the EU and Switzerland where rates are negative. Net interest income (NII) fell by more than 10% in 2019. This is a key reason why UBS has been unable to grow its top line, as the erosion of NII has offset any growth coming from higher fees on invested assets in the wealth business or from its investment banking activities.

The company is trying to pass more of the negative rate burden on to customers. Specifically, the threshold for € deposits above which it will charge customers to hold cash has been reduced from €1 million to €0.5 million, and deposit charges on Swiss franc deposits have also been introduced for the first time with a threshold of CHF2 million. However, in spite of these measures, management have indicated they expect further declines in NII in 1H20.

A second revenue headwind the company faces is the weakness of capital markets in Europe and Asia, where most of its investment banking activities are focused.

4Q19 saw UBS underperform peers again in investment banking across both its FICC and underwriting businesses. Total IB revenue growth was only 5% YoY, the second lowest of peers after Bank of America (BAC) and UBS largely failed to participate in the FICC trading rebound, where revenues were only 11% up on last year in spite of peer increases averaging 65%.

A just 2% YoY increase in Equity underwriting was also disappointing given the buoyancy of global equity issuance in the quarter but again highlights the disadvantages of UBS's geographic orientation to Europe and Asia.

Given ongoing economic uncertainty in both Europe and Asia, the immediate market outlook remains difficult for UBS.

UBS has lowered its financial targets

Having been way off course for the financial targets it set itself this time last year, UBS has lowered its ambitions.

Compared to the 15% return target set last year, UBS has set a target of 12-15% over 2020-2022

The previous cost:income target of 77% is largely maintained but now expressed as a range of 75-78%

UBS is sticking to its 10-15% annual pre-tax growth ambition for GWM but there is no longer any mention of the previous 15% return target for the investment bank.

Effectively this is the third time UBS has cut its financial targets in three years, either by lowering the target levels themselves or changing how they are calculated. It is in stark contrast to many peers that are raising targets. The comparison to Morgan Stanley is especially stark where the ROTE target was raised from 11.5-14.5% to 13-15% last week (and to 15-17% longer term).

Given the recent track record of being unable to reach its targets it is no surprise that Street expectations for UBS are below these levels. Consensus ROTE (based on UBS's definition which uses regulatory capital rather than reported tangible equity) for 2020 is currently 12% and 12.6% for 2021. Given the weak trends in the 4Q numbers, I'd expect these expectations to fall.

UBS deserves its discount to TNAV

UBS's stock price had a modest recovery coming into 4Q reporting and was up over 10% from October levels. But the weakness of operating performance in 4Q and the lowered financial targets for 2020-2022 will dent confidence.

On reported tangible equity, consensus estimates see 2020 ROTE being 9% in both 2020 and 2021. Consensus for UBS's cost of equity is 10%, which suggests the shares should trade at a small discount to TNAV, especially given the downside risks to estimates. And that is indeed the case, with P/TNAV currently standing at 0.94x.

My ROTE/cost of equity valuation model now shows a target price of CHF12.1 for 2021, largely unchanged from the last time I wrote on the stock. This indicates the shares are fairly valued, albeit with investor sentiment taking a hit from the downgraded targets, and risk of further cuts to estimates, we could quite easily see the shares dropping below fair value in coming months.

All in all, I struggle to see a bull case for UBS at present and I'd continue to avoid the shares until and unless we get a durable turn in revenue performance and a durable improvement in ROTE.

ROTE/COE valuation model indicates UBS is fair value

