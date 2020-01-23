Pembina Pipeline: A Growing Canadian Midstream Play For Income Investors

On Friday, January 17, 2020, Canadian natural gas-focused midstream giant Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) held a corporate update event for investors at which it gave a presentation. As is always the case with presentations like this, the company spent a considerable amount of time making an investment case in itself to the individuals in attendance. As we have discussed in past articles, Pembina Pipeline also boasts considerable growth potential, which the company also discussed in detail in this presentation. Unfortunately, Pembina did not spend much time discussing the current conditions in the industry, so I will add my own insights where appropriate throughout this report.

Pembina Pipeline is one of the largest pipeline and midstream facilities operators in North America, with a network of infrastructure stretching across much of Western Canada and even into the United States:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

This network of infrastructure covers several of the richest basins in the North American continent and there are areas that have been generally seeing production growth along with much of the rest of the United States and Canada. This production growth has allowed Pembina Pipeline to grow its capacity significantly. We can see this here:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

As we can see here, back in 1997 PBA's pipelines had combined throughput of 555 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day. Today, the company's pipelines transport approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalents per day. As volumes typically have a positive correlation with revenues and cash flows, we can see how this volume growth would also result in improved financial performance for the company. This growth was partly driven by acquisitions such as the 2017 acquisition of Veresen or the recent acquisition of Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Canadian business. The main source of growth has been organic though, as rising upstream production has driven demand for additional infrastructure to get the additional incremental production to the market.

The company has even managed to deliver strong growth over a shorter period of time. As we can see here, the adjusted EBITDA (a proxy for pre-tax cash flow) and adjusted EBITDA per share have surged since 2016 with expectations that it will increase this year:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

The adjusted EBITDA per share number can be especially important when analyzing master limited partnerships and companies that act like them such as Pembina Pipeline. This is because these companies occasionally issue new common equity to finance their growth projects. Thus, we want to make sure that the new equity shares do not offset the new cash flows from the projects and thus actually reduce the amount of money that belongs to each individual shareholder. The fact that the company has actually been growing on a per share basis is thus nice to see because it means that an individual shareholder benefits from this growth without needing to buy more shares in the company.

Curiously, however, Pembina Pipeline's stock price has not really reflected this per share earnings growth. As we can see here, the company's stock price has been essentially flat for the past five years:

This is a peculiar situation that clearly represents multiple contraction. This also comes at a time when we have seen very strong multiple expansion in most market sectors outside of energy. With that said, the company has grown its dividend over the period, so shareholders have still been rewarded, but this lack of response to the company's underlying per share growth may represent an opportunity.

Fortunately, Pembina Pipeline is not resting on its laurels and is continuing to put a great deal of effort into growing its business further. As we can see here, the company currently has CAD$5.6 billion worth of projects under construction:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

I have talked about a few of these projects in recent articles on Pembina Pipeline, most notably the one that is linked in the introduction, but admittedly that article is a few years old now and some of the projects discussed in it have already been placed into service. As we can see above, the current projects that Pembina Pipeline is working on are scheduled to come online between now and the end of 2023 so they will be driving the company's growth over that period. A few of these projects bear special discussion though as they are major projects for the firm and show the overall growth in the Canadian energy industry, which largely mirrors what we have been seeing in the United States.

One of the biggest projects that Pembina Pipeline has been working on is the expansion of its Peace Pipeline system, which is being done in multiple phases (listed as Phase VI-IX in the chart above):

Source: Pembina Pipeline

The Peace Pipeline system is one of the largest networks of liquids pipelines in Western Canada primarily serving the Montney and Deep Basin resource plays. These two plays have been seeing remarkable growth over the past several years and Pembina has been working to support this growth by building out this pipeline system. In fact, the various phases of this expansion project that have already been brought online have been one of the major sources of the growth that Pembina Pipeline has seen over the past few years. I have noted this in my analyses of the company's earnings results that I have been posting to this site. The new phases that will be coming online over the next few years will help to continue this growth. As is usually the case with new midstream projects, Pembina Pipeline has already secured contracts from customers for the use of this new capacity, which ensures that the company will generate a positive return on the money that it is spending to expand the pipelines and ensures that it is not spending a substantial amount of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use.

One of the biggest stories in the energy industry over the past few years has been the growing importance of North America as an energy-exporting region. This is as true for Canada as it is for the United States. Pembina Pipeline has been moving to take advantage of this just like several other large midstream companies. One of the most significant ways that the company is planning to accomplish this is through the construction of the Prince Rupert LPG Export Terminal on Canada's west coast.

Source: Pembina Pipeline

As the name implies, the purpose of this facility is to provide a place for tankers to dock and load up on liquid petroleum gas before taking it abroad to other countries that require the compound. Due to its position on Canada's west coast, this facility will be ideally positioned to ship resources to Asia, which has been seeing growing demand for these products. This export facility will be constructed in two phases, just like the one that Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) is constructing down in Texas. The first phase of the project is expected to come online later this year and will have the ability to handle about 25,000 barrels of resources at first. The second phase will increase this capacity to 40,000 barrels per day, but will not see service until 2023. As the first phase of this project comes online in the second half of this year, it should begin to exert positive pressure on revenues as we head into the new year.

One of the major advantages that midstream companies have over other energy companies is that they have very limited exposure to commodity prices. This is due to the fact that the overwhelming majority of the company's business is conducted under long-term take-or-pay or fee-based contracts. Approximately 85% of the company's adjusted EBITDA comes from these contracts:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

As we can clearly see, the percentage of the company's cash flow that comes from these contracts has generally increased over time. This is actually something that is quite nice to see as it improves the stability and reliability of Pembina Pipeline's cash flows and reduces the impact that commodity prices have on these figures. This should make the dividends more reliable as they give it a stable base of cash flows from which they can be paid. In fact, currently the stable fee-based cash flows are enough to cover the dividend and all corporate costs:

Source: Pembina Pipeline

Thus, that percentage of the cash flows that is not generated by long-term contracts is simply excess cash flow that the company can use for other purposes. This should reassure the investors that the dividend is likely to be quite secure and we should not have to worry about it being cut. Unfortunately though, the yield is only 4.68% as of the time of writing, which is quite a bit lower than many other midstream companies have.

In conclusion, Pembina Pipeline is a very solid and growing midstream play that investors can use to take advantage of the rising production in North America. The company pays its dividends monthly, which is something of a rarity in the midstream space and it pays its dividends in Canadian dollars and this provides investors with a way to diversify themselves away from the U.S. dollar. Pembina Pipeline is also very well-positioned to take advantage of the rising energy demand from Asia, which is an opportunity that should not be ignored. Overall then, the company is worth considering for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.